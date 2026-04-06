Alia Bhatt's ethereal white saree on red carpet is a vibe but have you seen her powerful tuxedo look for award ceremony?
Alia Bhatt didn't just attend the awards – she owned the narrative, proving she can be both the 'dreamy goddess' and androgynous 'boss lady' with equal ease.
Alia Bhatt proved once again why she is considered a style icon at Screen Awards 2026 on April 5 in Mumbai. The actor delivered two back-to-back looks by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta that couldn't have been more different in spirit — transitioning from ethereal, soft femininity on the red carpet to a razor-sharp, high-octane 'boss' aesthetic for her role as the evening's host. Also read | Nita Ambani wears daughter Isha Ambani's glittering gold Sabyasachi saree from 2020 for 2026 awards night. See pics
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white in her red carpet saree
Alia Bhatt arrived at the red carpet in a custom ivory silk saree that felt like a breath of fresh air. The drape was a delicate balance of tradition and modern sculptural art with its flowy, lightweight fabric featuring intricate, vine-like beadwork that mimicked blooming branches. A heavily embellished, matching white blouse added a touch of vintage glamour to the otherwise breezy saree look.
Alia leaned into the 'old-money' aesthetic with statement layered diamonds from Alok Lodha, anchored by sleek Aquazzura heels. Her hair was styled in soft, romantic waves, paired with 'clean girl' makeup — glowy skin, flushed cheeks, and a subtle pink lip.
Alia Bhatt's power dressing at awards ceremony
Once inside to fulfil her hosting duties, the actor made a dramatic transformation. Swapping the saree for a custom black three-piece tuxedo, Alia channelled pure 'boss' energy. Her striking Gaurav Gupta look featured a structured blazer with sharp lapels, a sleek waistcoat, and perfectly tailored trousers that elongated her frame.
She wore a crisp white shirt fastened with a skinny black tie, but it was the diamond-encrusted hexagon tie lapel that truly elevated the outfit. This awards look was a deliberate departure from Alia's usual girl-next-door charm, leaning into a sharp, androgynous aesthetic. While her hair remained in soft, bouncy waves, the look shifted from romantic to powerful, proving the versatility of her styling.
Take a closer look at what Alia wore:
The transition between the two looks served as a masterclass in fashion’s dual nature, showcasing Alia’s ability to move seamlessly between two polar-opposite identities.
On the red carpet, she was the personification of ethereal softness, draped in white silk. However, by swapping the saree for a structured tuxedo, she effectively shed the dreamy muse persona to embrace an unapologetic power suit in the very same evening. Fans on Instagram left comments like ‘stunning’ and ‘so chic and elegant at the same time’ on Alia's latest looks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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