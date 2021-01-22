IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

All about Amanda Gorman's powerful fashion, poem at Joe Biden's inauguration

At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the social activist gave powerful messages, not only through her words, but also her choice of clothes.
READ FULL STORY
By Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST

The 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration boasted powerful performances by A-list celebrities, moving speeches and high-octane fashion that not only stunned but also had an underlying message. At the ceremony, 22-year-old poet, Amanda Gorman took to the stage to perform her composition for the event, The Hill We Climb, and the youngest poet to ever be a part of the inauguration ceremony also sent various messages, not only through her words, but also through her choice of clothes. Amanda was seen in a yellow coat , also veered towards the same. She delivered a powerful poem and also made a statement with her ensemble.

Gorman wore a yellow coloured double-breasted piece from Prada, and a thick padded red satin hairband. The young poet chose her outfit herself, but philanthrophist and former talk show host, Oprah Winfrey had expressed a desire to gift Amanda her ensemble. Previously, Oprah had done the same for late poet Maya Angelou, when she recited for Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993. Upon knowing that Amanda already had an ensemble in place, Oprah chose to gift both the jewellery pieces, a ring and earrings, that were worn by Amanda.

In an earlier interaction with Vogue, Gorman had explained her wardrobe choices, “One thing I can say is that I’m pretty sure I’ll be wearing a ring that has a caged bird, to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (book by Maya Angelou). I’m also wearing a yellow coat, which is my own nod to Dr. Jill Biden, who was the one who recommended me in the first place, and I’m so honoured by that. She said, 'I saw this video of you and you were wearing yellow and I loved it.' I’m glad we can talk about the fashion, because it has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”

Here’s the full transcript of Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Day 2021 poem:

The Hill We Climb

When day comes, we ask ourselves where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry, a sea we must wade.

We’ve braved the belly of the beast.

We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace,

and the norms and notions of what 'just' is isn’t always justice.

And yet, the dawn is ours before we knew it.

Somehow we do it.

Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken,

but simply unfinished.

We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one.

'Never been more optimistic': speeches, songs and celebrations cap Biden's inauguration day – as it happened

And yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine,

but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect.

We are striving to forge our union with purpose.

To compose a country committed to all cultures, colours, characters, and conditions of man.

And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us, but what stands before us.

We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside.

We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another.

We seek harm to none and harmony for all.

Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:

That even as we grieved, we grew.

That even as we hurt, we hoped.

That even as we tired, we tried.

That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious.

Not because we will never again know defeat, but because we will never again sow division.

Scripture tells us to envision that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree and no one shall make them afraid.

If we’re to live up to our own time, then victory won’t lie in the blade, but in all the bridges we’ve made.

That is the promise to glade, the hill we climb, if only we dare.

It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit.

It’s the past we step into and how we repair it.

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it.

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.

This effort very nearly succeeded.

But while democracy can be periodically delayed,

it can never be permanently defeated.

In this truth, in this faith, we trust,

for while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us.

This is the era of just redemption.

We feared it at its inception.

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour,

but within it, we found the power to author a new chapter, to offer hope and laughter to ourselves.

So while once we asked, ‘How could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?’ now we assert, ‘How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?’

We will not march back to what was, but move to what shall be:

A country that is bruised but whole, benevolent but bold, fierce and free.

We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation.

Our blunders become their burdens.

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change, our children’s birthright.

So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left.

With every breath from my bronze-pounded chest, we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.

We will rise from the golden hills of the west.

We will rise from the wind-swept north-east where our forefathers first realized revolution.

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states.

We will rise from the sun-baked south.

We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover.

In every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country,

our people, diverse and beautiful, will emerge, battered and beautiful.

When day comes, we step out of the shade, aflame and unafraid.

The new dawn blooms as we free it.

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it.

If only we’re brave enough to be it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
The outbreak of syphilis caused the men’s periwig to catch on in the 17th century. Royals like King Louis XIV of France wore it to hide hair loss. (New York Public Library)
fashion

Emergency styling: How disasters, disease have altered hemlines in the past

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Periwigs, all-weather gloves and the return of the face veil in Europe and the US can all be traced to outbreaks and pandemics, from as far back as the 17th century to as recently as the 20th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora looks stunning in her maxi dress(Instagram story/malaikaaroraofficial)
fashion

Malaika Arora adds a touch of chic to 5k comfy dress during impromptu shoot

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has been telling us the correct way to rock a comfy outfit with panache for the longest time now and her latest pictures that are from an impromptu shoot in her balcony featuring a maxi dress are giving us all the inspiration that we need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan in the Maldives(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan is a vision to behold in 13k spaghetti strap dress in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan is currently soaking in the sun and enjoying delicious meals with her family in the Maldives. The actor is also serving us some major beachwear goals with her pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
Kamala Harris at the US president inauguration ceremony in a deeply symbolic purple ensemble by designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. (Photo: Agencies)
fashion

Style File: US President inauguration signals inclusivity

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
It’s hard to overlook the degree of symbolism in Kamala Harris’ sartorial pick to the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route after U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden became the 46th president of the United States earlier today during the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.(AFP)
fashion

Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office, chose Black designers for the historic moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand for the national anthem sung by Patti LaBelle as they participate remotely in a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
The swearing-in of Joe Biden as the new President of the United States of America took place on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
Lady Gaga arrives to perform the National Anthem as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris watch during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.(Reuters)
fashion

Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
A model sports an Autumn Winter 21-22 hoodie showcased at Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Instagram/DhruvKapoor)
fashion

Hoodie is having a moment

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Blame it on Justin Beiber or the Covid-induced work-at-home comfort dressing - the statement hoodie doesn’t seem to be fading outing this year too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
Alia Bhatt snuggles up in a turtleneck jumper accessorised with a beanie (Photo: Instagram/AliaBhatt)
fashion

Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
When one looks at the cinematic history of the classic turtleneck, seventies iconic style gems come to mind - from Ali MacGraw’s preppy jumpers in Love Story (1970) to Amitabh Bachchan’s chunky knits in Kabie Kabhie (1976)
READ FULL STORY
Close
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
All of Jill Biden's outfits gave a special message(Instagram/jonathancohenstudio and AP)
fashion

FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Recently, Ananya took to her Instagram to share photos of herself dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, channeling the 'wannabe' model within her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lorenzo Zurzolo in an AW 21-22 digital showcase (Photo: Instagram/Tods)
Actor Lorenzo Zurzolo in an AW 21-22 digital showcase (Photo: Instagram/Tods)
fashion

Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Fashion is often an anthropological commentary about what’s going on in the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone wears awe-inspiring outfits(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone wears awe-inspiring outfits(Instagram)
fashion

Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 AM IST
  • During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris at the Capitol building(Instagram/christopherjohnrogers and AP)
Kamala Harris at the Capitol building(Instagram/christopherjohnrogers and AP)
fashion

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
Models in Alessandro Sartori’s creations (Photo: Instagram/Zegna)
fashion

Sartori’s sartorial sorcery

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Could you picture yourself in a skinny tailored suit post Covid? The pandemic and its cruel aftermath altered the way we engage with clothing as comfort takes precedence over being on trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP