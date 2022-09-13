Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amanda Seyfried shines bright as her first Primetime Emmy Award in strapless Armani Privé gown, says 'I'm a mermaid'

Amanda Seyfried shines bright as her first Primetime Emmy Award in strapless Armani Privé gown, says 'I'm a mermaid'

fashion
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: Amanda Seyfried won the lead actress in a limited or anthology series Emmy Award for her role in The Dropout. The star wore an Armani Privé rhinestone gown for the special occasion and shined as bright as her first golden trophy.

Amanda Seyfried shines bright as her first Primetime Emmy Award in strapless Armani Privé gown, says 'I'm a mermaid'&nbsp;(Reuters)
Amanda Seyfried shines bright as her first Primetime Emmy Award in strapless Armani Privé gown, says 'I'm a mermaid' (Reuters)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: It was a special night for Amanda Seyfried as she took home her first-ever Emmy Award as the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category. The star snagged the trophy for her nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's popular series The Dropout. Apart from her big win at the awards night, Amanda's exquisite look for the occasion became the talk of the town. She wore a gorgeous lavender figure-hugging gown covered in rhinestones and shined as bright as her golden Primetime Emmy Award.

Amanda Seyfried says she feels like a mermaid at Primetime Emmy Awards 2022

On Tuesday (IST), Amanda Seyfried entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to attend the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022. The actor won her first Emmy Award at the star-studded event for the lead actress in a limited series or movie category for The Dropout. The news broke on the internet as fans celebrated the win. For the special occasion, Amanda chose a floor-length Armani Privé gown covered in precious rhinestones. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya arrives at the Emmys in a black Valentino ball gown)

Amanda Seyfried wins her first Primetime Emmy Award for The Dropout.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Amanda Seyfried wins her first Primetime Emmy Award for The Dropout. (Reuters)

Amanda's Armani Privé strapless gown comes with a see-through tulle structured addition on the neckline and features a body-hugging silhouette, rhinestone embellishments, mesh layover, and a floor-grazing hem length. She teamed the exquisite ensemble with dazzling Cartier drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, rings, and a centre-parted sleek bun. Lastly, deep fuchsia lips, smoky eyes, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Amanda Seyfried in an Armani Prive gown.&nbsp;(Reuters, AP)
Amanda Seyfried in an Armani Prive gown. (Reuters, AP)

While walking down the red carpet, Amanda raved about the designer and talked about her look in an interview with E! News. The star told the portal, "I'm a mermaid tonight! Armani Privé - they know me like no one else."

Amanda also opened up about her nomination and said, "This is my first foray into TV since I was young, so this feels like – this recognition's like next level. How could you not love people paying attention to you and with positive feedback – it's the best. I mean you don't do it for that, but when you get it, it's the cherry on top of a really great job."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emmy award international emmy emmys lifestyle fashion fashion accessories online fashion trends + 5 more
emmy award international emmy emmys lifestyle fashion fashion accessories online fashion trends + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out