Amanda Seyfried shines bright as her first Primetime Emmy Award in strapless Armani Privé gown, says 'I'm a mermaid'

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: It was a special night for Amanda Seyfried as she took home her first-ever Emmy Award as the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category. The star snagged the trophy for her nuanced portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's popular series The Dropout. Apart from her big win at the awards night, Amanda's exquisite look for the occasion became the talk of the town. She wore a gorgeous lavender figure-hugging gown covered in rhinestones and shined as bright as her golden Primetime Emmy Award.

Amanda Seyfried says she feels like a mermaid at Primetime Emmy Awards 2022

On Tuesday (IST), Amanda Seyfried entered the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to attend the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022. The actor won her first Emmy Award at the star-studded event for the lead actress in a limited series or movie category for The Dropout. The news broke on the internet as fans celebrated the win. For the special occasion, Amanda chose a floor-length Armani Privé gown covered in precious rhinestones. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya arrives at the Emmys in a black Valentino ball gown)

Amanda Seyfried wins her first Primetime Emmy Award for The Dropout. (Reuters)

Amanda's Armani Privé strapless gown comes with a see-through tulle structured addition on the neckline and features a body-hugging silhouette, rhinestone embellishments, mesh layover, and a floor-grazing hem length. She teamed the exquisite ensemble with dazzling Cartier drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, rings, and a centre-parted sleek bun. Lastly, deep fuchsia lips, smoky eyes, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Amanda Seyfried in an Armani Prive gown. (Reuters, AP)

While walking down the red carpet, Amanda raved about the designer and talked about her look in an interview with E! News. The star told the portal, "I'm a mermaid tonight! Armani Privé - they know me like no one else."

Amanda also opened up about her nomination and said, "This is my first foray into TV since I was young, so this feels like – this recognition's like next level. How could you not love people paying attention to you and with positive feedback – it's the best. I mean you don't do it for that, but when you get it, it's the cherry on top of a really great job."