Amazon Great Summer sale ends tomorrow: Last chance to get minimum 50% off on mattresses

Amazon Great Summer Sale that started on May 1, is scheduled to end tomorrow, that is on May 8, 2025. With just a day in hand, this is the final opportunity to upgrade your sleep setup with massive savings of up to 80% off on a wide range of mattresses. Be it memory foam, orthopaedic support, or plush comfort, Amazon has top-rated options at incredible prices. Amazon sale ends tomorrow, get a minimum of 50% off on mattresses

Shop now and make every night cooler and more comfortable this summer! So, don’t miss your last chance to grab unbeatable deals on mattresses during the Amazon Summer Sale, ending tomorrow!

Top deals on mattress on Amazon sale:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

King-sized mattresses at up to 60% off

Here is your last chance to grab a luxurious king-sized mattress at up to 60% off, as the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. Be it a latex mattress or a dual one, this is your last chance to bring home a king-sized mattress without splurging on it. Don’t snooze on this majestic deal, wake up refreshed, surrounded by savings. But hurry, the sale ends tomorrow.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Queen Sized mattresses at up to 50% off

Upgrade your sleep with luxurious queen-sized mattresses at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale, that is ending tomorrow! Be it memory foam, spring, or hybrid designs, this is your chance to transform your bedroom without overspending. These mattresses offer ample space and exceptional comfort, perfect for couples or solo sleepers who enjoy room to stretch. Don’t miss this opportunity, as sale is open only for a few hours now.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Single bed mattresses at up to 60% off

Perfect for kids, guests, or compact rooms, Amazon sale 2025 brings you single bed mattresses at up to 60% off, only until tomorrow! Choose from top-rated brands offering comfort, durability, and supportive sleep surfaces. Ideal for solo sleepers, students, and small flats, these mattresses combine quality and savings. Hurry and grab the perfect single bed mattress before the deals disappear!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Orthopaedic mattresses at up to 55% off

Relieve back pain and support spinal health with orthopaedic mattresses now up to 55% off in Amazon sale, ending tomorrow! Designed for superior posture support and firm comfort, these mattresses are perfect for people with chronic pain or anyone seeking healthier sleep. Choose from trusted brands offering memory foam, high-density foam, and more. Wake up refreshed, pain-free, and ready to take on the day. Act fast—this limited-time offer is your ticket to better sleep!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Foldable mattresses at up to 70% off

Get space-saving comfort at unbeatable prices with foldable mattresses up to 70% off, only during Amazon summer sale, which ends tomorrow! Ideal for small flats, unexpected guests, or travel, these mattresses are easy to store, move, and unfold anytime you need an instant sleep solution. Available in various thicknesses and materials, they provide both convenience and comfort. Don't miss this incredible deal, shop now and add flexibility and comfort to your home without breaking the bank!



Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Sit better, work better: Top 8 office chairs to help your efficiency

Best leather recliners: Sink into luxury and comfort with our top 8 picks

The best mattresses for comfort and peaceful sleep: Our top 8 recommendations for you

Grab the best deals on cookware, dining ware, and kitchen essentials before Amazon sale ends; Up to 70% off

FAQ for mattresses What kinds of discounts can I expect on mattresses? Get a minimum of 50% off on mattresses.

Are there EMI options available on mattresses Yes, Amazon usually offers no-cost EMI options on select mattresses. You can find details on the product page or during checkout.

Can I exchange my old mattress? Some sellers may offer an exchange program where you can return your old mattress for a discount on a new one. Check the product page for exchange eligibility.

Can I find orthopaedic mattresses during the sale? Yes, orthopaedic mattresses are frequently featured in the sale. Look for options from brands like Wakefit, Duroflex, or SleepyCat, which specialize in orthopaedic designs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.