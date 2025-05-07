Menu Explore
Amazon Great Summer sale ends tomorrow: Last chance to get minimum 50% off on mattresses

ByShweta Pandey
May 07, 2025 11:11 AM IST

The ongoing Amazon summer sale is scheduled to end tomorrow. Here is your chance to get up to 80% off on mattresses.

FAQs

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X72X5, King) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Springtek Amaze Eco 3 Inch King Size Bed Mattresses with High Density (HD) Foam Mattress, 78x72x3 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹4,613

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 5-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (72x60x5) View Details checkDetails

₹6,410

Sleepezee Premium PU Foam 3 Fold Foldable Mattress for Single Bed | Folding Bed for Sleeping on Floor, Travelling, Light Weight Soft (72x30x2 Inch, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,880

JY Dual Comfortable Reversible Foldable HD EPE Foam Single Bed Mattress 3 Fold for Travel, Picnic (Single Bed 72 X 36 X 2) View Details checkDetails

₹839

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹7,266

Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details checkDetails

₹5,700

SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X72X5, King) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables | 7 Years Warranty | 6-Inch Queen Size Dual Comfort Hard and Soft Reversible Roll Pack High Resilience (HR) Foam Mattress (78x72x6) View Details checkDetails

₹9,715

Springtek Queen Size Dual Comfort Mattress | Hybrid Hard & Soft Flip Mattress, Double Bed, 4-Inch, 78x60x4 View Details checkDetails

₹5,100

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details checkDetails

₹6,346

Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (72x60x8 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹11,958

Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X60X5, Queen) View Details checkDetails

₹7,290

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | AIHA Certified | Medium Firm Orthopedic Mattress for Back Pain Relief | 10 Years Warranty | Queen Size Bed 75x60x6 View Details checkDetails

₹23,736

Sleepsutraa Mattress, 4-Inch Tight Top Reversible Dual Comfort, Queen Bed Size, High Density HD Foam - Supra, Grey, 72 X 54 X 4 Or 6 X 4.5 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹5,059

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Single Bed, Foam Mattress, 5-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress (72x36x5_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹5,150

Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible Ortho HR - Medium Soft & Firm Mattress |3D SleepTech Crafted Zones| ComfortScience Foam| High GSM Sporty Zipper Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, 7 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,809

Springtek Foam Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Single Size Mattress, 75X30X4 View Details checkDetails

₹3,291

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Plus Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|Single Bed (78x36x6) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,319

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 6-Inch King Size 75x72x6 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,865

Livpure Smart Ortho DUOS-X Reversible Dual-Flip HR Foam Mattress |Ortho Medium Soft & Firm 2-in-1 Comfort| High GSM Tranquil Fabric|King Bed (78x72x5) inch, Washable Cover, 5 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,619

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Orthopedic Pro - Doctor Recommended Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | 5 Zone Support for Back Pain Relief | 10 Year Warranty | Queen Size Firm Bed Mattress 78x66x8 View Details checkDetails

₹36,597

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

RESTOFIT Dual Comfort Orthopedic Mattress King Size | Sleep Well with 78x72x4 Inches Medium Firm King Size Mattress | 4-Inch HR Foam Mattress | Viscose Cotton, 7 Years Warranty Vacuum Roll Packaging View Details checkDetails

₹7,652

SleepyCat Switch Dual Ortho Mattress | Premium Quilted Fabric with Pain Relief Technology | Reversible Medium Soft & Firm Side | Airy & Breathable with Aeroflow Foam | Queen Size (72x60x4 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹6,929

SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus 5 Inch Mattress |Reversible Hard & Soft | 2 Side |7 Years Warranty | Back Pain Relief| Orthopedic | Double Bed Size White & Teal (LxWxH -72x48x5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with Pain Release™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 4 inch Mattress in King Size (72x72x4 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,101

ATOOTFUSION 4 Fold 2 Inch Thick Medium Hard Folding Mattress Foldable Movable Light Weight Pure EPE Foam With Polly Cotton Cover Light Weight Mattress for Travel, Picnic (2 inch Single Bed, 72x35x2, Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹948

Deevine Craft 4 Fold Cotton Cover 4-inch Thick Medium Hard Firm Single Size Folding Pure White EPE Foam 4 Fold Mattress for Travel, Picnic (Black & White Gingham Plaid Check (35X72X4 Inche) 72X36X4 View Details checkDetails

₹1,498

NEXTGO Cotton Mattress Single Bed Foldable Lightweight Guest And Bachelor Tufted Ruyi Gadi With 1 Pillow And Zipper Cover Travel Friendly Pink Color (2.5 X 6.5 Feet Single Bed) View Details checkDetails

₹1,565

Amazon Great Summer Sale that started on May 1, is scheduled to end tomorrow, that is on May 8, 2025. With just a day in hand, this is the final opportunity to upgrade your sleep setup with massive savings of up to 80% off on a wide range of mattresses. Be it memory foam, orthopaedic support, or plush comfort, Amazon has top-rated options at incredible prices.

Amazon sale ends tomorrow, get a minimum of 50% off on mattresses
Shop now and make every night cooler and more comfortable this summer! So, don’t miss your last chance to grab unbeatable deals on mattresses during the Amazon Summer Sale, ending tomorrow!

Top deals on mattress on Amazon sale:

King-sized mattresses at up to 60% off

Here is your last chance to grab a luxurious king-sized mattress at up to 60% off, as the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. Be it a latex mattress or a dual one, this is your last chance to bring home a king-sized mattress without splurging on it. Don’t snooze on this majestic deal, wake up refreshed, surrounded by savings. But hurry, the sale ends tomorrow.

 

Queen Sized mattresses at up to 50% off

Upgrade your sleep with luxurious queen-sized mattresses at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale, that is ending tomorrow! Be it memory foam, spring, or hybrid designs, this is your chance to transform your bedroom without overspending. These mattresses offer ample space and exceptional comfort, perfect for couples or solo sleepers who enjoy room to stretch. Don’t miss this opportunity, as sale is open only for a few hours now.

Single bed mattresses at up to 60% off

Perfect for kids, guests, or compact rooms, Amazon sale 2025 brings you single bed mattresses at up to 60% off, only until tomorrow! Choose from top-rated brands offering comfort, durability, and supportive sleep surfaces. Ideal for solo sleepers, students, and small flats, these mattresses combine quality and savings. Hurry and grab the perfect single bed mattress before the deals disappear!

Orthopaedic mattresses at up to 55% off

Relieve back pain and support spinal health with orthopaedic mattresses now up to 55% off in Amazon sale, ending tomorrow! Designed for superior posture support and firm comfort, these mattresses are perfect for people with chronic pain or anyone seeking healthier sleep. Choose from trusted brands offering memory foam, high-density foam, and more. Wake up refreshed, pain-free, and ready to take on the day. Act fast—this limited-time offer is your ticket to better sleep!

Foldable mattresses at up to 70% off

Get space-saving comfort at unbeatable prices with foldable mattresses up to 70% off, only during Amazon summer sale, which ends tomorrow! Ideal for small flats, unexpected guests, or travel, these mattresses are easy to store, move, and unfold anytime you need an instant sleep solution. Available in various thicknesses and materials, they provide both convenience and comfort. Don't miss this incredible deal, shop now and add flexibility and comfort to your home without breaking the bank!
 

FAQ for mattresses

  • What kinds of discounts can I expect on mattresses?

    Get a minimum of 50% off on mattresses.

  • Are there EMI options available on mattresses

    Yes, Amazon usually offers no-cost EMI options on select mattresses. You can find details on the product page or during checkout.

  • Can I exchange my old mattress?

    Some sellers may offer an exchange program where you can return your old mattress for a discount on a new one. Check the product page for exchange eligibility.

  • Can I find orthopaedic mattresses during the sale?

    Yes, orthopaedic mattresses are frequently featured in the sale. Look for options from brands like Wakefit, Duroflex, or SleepyCat, which specialize in orthopaedic designs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

