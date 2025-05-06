Menu Explore
Grab the best deals on cookware, dining ware, and kitchen essentials before Amazon sale ends; Up to 70% off

By Shweta Pandey
May 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Amazon sale is the perfect time to grab up to 70% off on kitchen essentials such as cookware, dining ware, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Yourowndcor Stoneware Ceramic Solid Dinner Set of 12 Pieces for Dinner with Katoris (12 Pieces, 6 Bowl & 6 Plates, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe)-Dinner Sets Ceramic Bowls Set Dinnerware Sets-Off White

₹2,748

GET THIS

The Earth Store Handcrafted TT Green Matte Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-Ash Free, Dinner Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting

₹4,679

GET THIS

Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set

₹3,599

GET THIS

Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White

₹1,699

GET THIS

@Home by Nilkamal Arias Moon Blue Spring Dinner Set - 33 Pieces Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Scratch Resistant, Stain and Fade Proof Dinner Set

₹6,998

GET THIS

Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set - Elegant, Break & Stain Resistant, Designer Crockery Dinnerware in Exclusive Edgy Square Shape for Your own Home Kitchen or Gifting (Rosin Cream)

₹2,749

GET THIS

Bodhi House Handcrafted Stoneware Reactive Glaze Ceramic Dinner Set, 20 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-ash Free, Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting, Greenish Blue

₹5,295

GET THIS

Artysta Sea Swirls Ceramic Dinner Set of 18 Piece | 6 Ceramic Dinner Plate, 6 Quarter Plate and 6 Bowl Set | Handcrafted Stoneware Crockery Set | Dinnerware Set Microwave and Dishwasher Safe

₹3,586

GET THIS

ExclusiveLane Hut Dining Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set Ceramic Plates for Dinner Plates with Ceramic Bowls Katoris (8 Pieces, Serving for 4, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe) - Dinnerware Sets,Floral

₹2,570

GET THIS

Serve n Style Round Melamine Dinner Set 40 Pieces (1008) - Green & Golden Border

₹2,200

GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 litres, 1.5Kgs (approx. 10 cups) raw rice, 14 Pre-Set multi Cooking Functions, Adjustable Pressure, Timer, Stainless Steel Pot, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook

₹7,759

GET THIS

Bergner BE Essentials TriPly Stainless Steel 3 Pcs Rice Handi Set - 16cm / 2L, 18cm / 3.2L, 20cm / 4.2L with 3 Flat Glass Lids, Less Oil Use, Even Heat Distribution - Induction Bottom, Gas Stove Ready

₹5,509

GET THIS

AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible

₹4,609

GET THIS

Hawkins Aluminium Futura 12 Litre Bigboy Biryani Handi, Polished Hard Anodised Pot with Hard Anodised Lid, Sauce Pan for Cooking and Serving Biriyani, Black (Abh12)

₹3,870

GET THIS

Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver

₹11,999

GET THIS

Prestige Svachh Flip-On Hard Anodised Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker with Glass Lid, 5 Litre (Black), 5 Liter

₹4,275

GET THIS

TRAMONTINA Titanex 30 cm Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Kadai – 6.8L, Non-Toxic, Induction Ready, Toughned Glass Lid Cool Touch Grips, Excellent Heat Retention & Even Heating

₹3,369

GET THIS

CORELLE Duranano Tawa Flat 26Cm/Thickness 3Mm, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tawa, Zero Coating Non Stick Technology and PFOA Free with Sturdy Handles & No Chemical Coating, Compatible with Gas & Induction

₹6,336

GET THIS

Morphy Richards WizPot 6 Litres 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker| 14-Preset Menu| Digital Display| Saves upto 70% Cooking Time| Customised Preset for Indian Cooking| Automatic Shut-Off| Metallic Brown

₹7,359

GET THIS

Kuvings Instant Pot 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Inner Pot. Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Saute & More (Kuvings Instant Pot 3L + Accessories)

₹5,999

GET THIS

Glencairn Whisky Glass Set of 4

₹5,083

GET THIS

PrimeWorld European Barrel Plain 300 ml Clear Water Glasses Set of 6 pcs - Tall Drinking Glasses for- Water, Juice, Cold Drink, Mojito, Cocktail, Lead-Free, Perfect for Home, Restaurants and Parties

₹770

GET THIS

Nachtmann Spiegelau & Gin & Tonic Set/4, Glass, 640 ML,Transparent

₹3,696

GET THIS

JustBrew® Double-Walled Borosilicate Glass Diamond Cut Cup Set of 2 | Trendy Kitchen Accessory for Tea, Coffee | Clear Transparent Chai and Coffee Mug, 100 ml Liquid Capacity

₹499

GET THIS

INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Brass Glass Tumbler with Embossed Design, for Drinking Serving Water, Yoga & Ayurveda, Volume-300 ML, Set of 6

₹2,061

GET THIS

Melbify Zodiac Animal Shot Glasses | 12 pcs (60 ml) & Dispenser (250 ml) | Alcohol Pourer with Shot Glasses | Party Shot Glasses | Shot Glasses for Tequila Vodka, Whiskey and Jagermister Shots

₹3,625

GET THIS

Troveas Adagio White Wine Crystal Goblet Glass | Set of 4 | 220ml | Exquisite Glassware for Fine Dining and Celebrations

₹3,599

GET THIS

PrimeWorld Random Print 400 ml Glass Mug with Handle and Silicon Straw Set of 12 pcs, Leak Proof, Heat Resistant, Measuring Drinking Glass for Coffee, Tea, Milk, Juice, Water, etc

₹2,499

GET THIS

WQR Premium Water Glass 300 ml Set of 6 and (1.3 Liter Jug and Water Glass 6 pic Combo) Transparent, Highball Water Glass and Jug Set for Dining Table. (B++Water)

₹2,299

GET THIS

Lawei Clear Glass Saucer Plate (Without Cup) Transparent KACH KI RAKABI Plates Pack of 6, Tea & Coffee Cup Serving Under Kitchen & Home Serve & Restaurant use(Crystal Tea and Saucer)

₹2,199

GET THIS

Praahi Lifestyle Tea Cup Set with Kettle | Ceramic Tea Set Premium Handcrafted | Glazed Turquoise Finish| 4 Cups (150ml), 1 Kettle (1000ml) Microwave Safe. Best for Mothers Day Gift

₹1,899

GET THIS

INOVIQUE Premium Ceramic Tea Set of 13 PCS | Teapot (800ML) with 6 Cups (180ML Each), 6 Saucers & Holder Stand | Random Pattern Designs

₹3,499

GET THIS

Swasha Best Coffee Cup and Saucer with Spoon, Ceramic Tea Cup and Saucer Set of 6 pcs | Tea/Coffee Cups | Glossy Finish | Premium Porcelain | Crockery Set Ideal for Daily Use & Gifting

₹5,199

GET THIS

Northland Silver Plated Tea Set Ideal Gifts for Diwali, Christmas, Birthday

₹5,999

GET THIS

FROWWY 13 Pcs Porcelain Tea Set with Metal Holder | European Flower Ceramic Tea Cup and Saucer Set | Elegant Tea Party Set for Adults | Large Version with Floral Design

₹4,888

GET THIS

IZZHAAR Premium Teapot with Cups and Saucers, Handcrafted Fine Bone China Glossy Finish Morning Tea Set with Kettle, Ideal for Self-Use or Gifting (Set of 9)

₹12,500

GET THIS

Caffeine Ceramic Handmade Stoneware Blue & White Tea Set (Set of 15 pcs Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Tea Set)

₹3,399

GET THIS

TAGROCK Bone China Tea Set with 6 Cups & Saucer, Tea Kettle Pot, Milk Pot, Sugar Pot White with Gold Line (Set of 15pcs)

₹3,467

GET THIS

BonZeaL Gift Hamper 24 Pcs Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Flatware Silver Cutlery Set for 6 Person Cutlery for Hotel Cafe Restaurant Dinning Table Gift for Wedding Ceremony Anniversary Gift

₹1,799

GET THIS

Montavo by FnS Alexa Gold 18 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set with Leatherette Box (6 Dinner Spoon, 6 Dinner Fork & 6 Teaspoon)

₹1,899

GET THIS

Star Work 24 Piece Cutlery Set | Gold Coated Stainless Steel Grade 304 | Food Grade | Dishwasher Safe | Kitchen Dining Collection (Set of 24 – 6 Spoon + 6 Fork + 6 Knife | 6 Tea-Spoon)

₹1,794

GET THIS

MGeezz Stainless Steel Spoons, Forks & Knives Set of 24 with Stand and Ceramic Handle (Abstract Golden)

₹3,634

GET THIS

HOKIPO 410SS Food Grade 24Pcs Silver Cutlery Set with

₹1,899

GET THIS

Aatwik Stainless Steel Gold Cutlery Set for Gifting and Dining (Set of 24) View Details checkDetails

₹2,510

GET THIS

ROSTON Cutlery Set Stainless Steel Gold Premium Spoon Set Luxury Dinning tabelware Gift for House Warming (6PCS Fork and Stand) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

GET THIS

DANSR 24 PCs Golden Flatware, Silverware Set Cutlery Set Stainless Steel Tableware Kitchen Set Dinnerware Spoon Fork Knife Dinner Set Utensils Set (Green, 24) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

GET THIS

ZIBUYU® 24Pcs Spoon Set for Kitchen, Cutlery Set, Cutters, Spoons, Tea Spoons Golden Stainless Steel Cutleries with Cracked Pattern Handle Kitchen Cutlery Set for Festivals, Party, House Warming Gift View Details checkDetails

₹2,107

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹935

GET THIS

Market99 White Tea & Sugar Jar (Each-900ml) + Biscuits & Namkeen Jar (Each-1700ml) Set Of 4 | Cylindrical Mild Steel Containers for Kitchen, Canteen, and Pantry View Details checkDetails

₹1,393

GET THIS

GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage Set, Bpa Container For Kitchen Storage Set, Kitchen Organizer And Kitchen Accessories Items & Storage(1100 Ml Set Of 8)(Plastic)Transparent View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,910

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹204

GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Planning to upgrade or modify your kitchen? The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is the best time to do so. During the Sale, you can buy kitchen essentials like cookware, cutlery, dining ware, or glassware at up to 70% off. Be it a house-warming party, or you're just inviting guests, it's time to bring home stylish crockery or dinnerware.

Amazon summer sale on kitchen essentials: Get up to 70% off(Pexels)
Amazon summer sale on kitchen essentials: Get up to 70% off(Pexels)

Together, dining ware and cookware from the foundation of a well-equipped kitchen, merging style with practicality to elevate cooking and dining experiences alike. So, make the most of the deal and upgrade your kitchen.

Dinnerware at up to 65% off during Amazon Summer Sale:

Elevate your dining experience with elegant dinnerware now available at up to 65% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Be it hosting a formal dinner or enjoying casual meals, find a wide range of stylish plates, bowls, and serving sets to suit every occasion. With top brands and stunning designs at unbeatable prices during the sale, it’s the perfect time to refresh your table settings.

 

Cookware at up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale:

Amazon Great Summer Sale brings sizzling deals on cookware, with discounts of up to 60%! Explore a premium selection of non-stick pans, stainless steel pots, pressure cookers, and more to revamp your kitchen. Be you're a seasoned chef or a home cook, you’ll find everything needed to whip up delicious meals with ease.

Glassware at up to 70% off during Amazon Summer Sale:

Add a touch of elegance to your kitchen with beautiful glassware, available at up to 70% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale. Choose from classic tumblers, wine glasses, jars, and more, all designed to enhance your beverage experience. With options for every taste and occasion, now is the ideal time to upgrade your glass collection and entertain in style, all while enjoying exceptional savings.

Cup and saucer set at up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale:

Sip your morning tea or coffee in style with charming cup and saucer sets, available at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale. Perfect for casual mornings or sophisticated tea parties, these sets come in a variety of designs, from minimalist chic to traditional elegance.

Cutlery set at up to 60% off during Amazon Summer Sale:

Upgrade your dining essentials with premium cutlery sets, available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Featuring stylish and durable forks, knives, and spoons, these sets blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. Be it setting up a new home or replacing old utensils, discover sleek designs and high-quality materials at unbeatable prices.

Kitchen storage boxes at up to 50% off during Amazon Sale

Declutter your kitchen with smart, stylish storage solutions now at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This is the perfect time to grab durable, space-saving kitchen storage boxes that keep your ingredients fresh and your shelves organized. With a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs, you’ll find the ideal storage for grains, snacks, spices, and more.

Similar articles for you:

Setting up your kitchen for the first time? Here is a list of kitchen essentials you need from Amazon Bazaar

Best 4 burner gas stoves in stainless steel for your kitchen: Top 10 powerful and reliable picks

Gas stove buying guide: Choose the perfect stove for your kitchen; top picks

FAQ for Kitchen Appliances sale on Amazon

  • What type of cookware is best for high-heat cooking?

    Cast iron, carbon steel, and stainless steel are all excellent for high-heat cooking. Avoid non-stick cookware, as high heat can damage the coating and release harmful chemicals.

  • What are the main types of dining ware materials?

    Ceramic (Stoneware, Porcelain, Earthenware): Durable and versatile, often dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Porcelain is more refined, while stoneware is heavier and more rustic. Glass: Stylish and often microwave-safe, but can be more prone to breaking. Melamine: Durable, lightweight, and shatter-proof. Great for kids and outdoor dining but not microwave-safe. Bone China: Lightweight, elegant, and highly durable. It’s often dishwasher-safe and less likely to chip.

  • Is all dining ware microwave- and dishwasher-safe?

    Not necessarily. While many modern diningware sets are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, some materials (like melamine and certain delicate ceramics) aren’t suitable for high heat or water exposure. Always check manufacturer guidelines.

  • How long does cookware last?

    This depends on the material and care. Stainless steel and cast iron can last decades, while non-stick pans often need replacing every 3–5 years due to wear on the coating

  • How much is the discount percentage on kitchen appliances during the sale?

    During Amazon Summer Sale, you can get up to 70% off on kitchen appliances and essentials.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
