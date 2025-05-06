Grab the best deals on cookware, dining ware, and kitchen essentials before Amazon sale ends; Up to 70% off
May 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST
Amazon sale is the perfect time to grab up to 70% off on kitchen essentials such as cookware, dining ware, and more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Yourowndcor Stoneware Ceramic Solid Dinner Set of 12 Pieces for Dinner with Katoris (12 Pieces, 6 Bowl & 6 Plates, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe)-Dinner Sets Ceramic Bowls Set Dinnerware Sets-Off White View Details
|
₹2,748
|
|
|
The Earth Store Handcrafted TT Green Matte Ceramic Dinner Set, 21 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-Ash Free, Dinner Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting View Details
|
₹4,679
|
|
|
Cello Opalware Divine Series Royal Amber Dinner Set, 33 Units | Opal Glass Dinner Set for 6 | Crockery Set for Festive Ocassions, Parties | White Plate and Bowl Set View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Larah by Borosil Bella Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set | 35 Pieces for Family of 6 | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Bone-Ash Free | Crockery Set for Dining & Gifting | Plates & Bowls | White View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
@Home by Nilkamal Arias Moon Blue Spring Dinner Set - 33 Pieces Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Scratch Resistant, Stain and Fade Proof Dinner Set View Details
|
₹6,998
|
|
|
Castleite Piccolo 40 Pieces Melamine Dinner Set - Elegant, Break & Stain Resistant, Designer Crockery Dinnerware in Exclusive Edgy Square Shape for Your own Home Kitchen or Gifting (Rosin Cream) View Details
|
₹2,749
|
|
|
Bodhi House Handcrafted Stoneware Reactive Glaze Ceramic Dinner Set, 20 Pieces Serving for 6, Microwave and Dishwasher Safe, Bone-ash Free, Crockery Set for Dining and Gifting, Greenish Blue View Details
|
₹5,295
|
|
|
Artysta Sea Swirls Ceramic Dinner Set of 18 Piece | 6 Ceramic Dinner Plate, 6 Quarter Plate and 6 Bowl Set | Handcrafted Stoneware Crockery Set | Dinnerware Set Microwave and Dishwasher Safe View Details
|
₹3,586
|
|
|
ExclusiveLane Hut Dining Handpainted Ceramic Dinner Set Ceramic Plates for Dinner Plates with Ceramic Bowls Katoris (8 Pieces, Serving for 4, Dishwasher & Microwave Safe) - Dinnerware Sets,Floral View Details
|
₹2,570
|
|
|
Serve n Style Round Melamine Dinner Set 40 Pieces (1008) - Green & Golden Border View Details
|
₹2,200
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 litres, 1.5Kgs (approx. 10 cups) raw rice, 14 Pre-Set multi Cooking Functions, Adjustable Pressure, Timer, Stainless Steel Pot, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook View Details
|
₹7,759
|
|
|
Bergner BE Essentials TriPly Stainless Steel 3 Pcs Rice Handi Set - 16cm / 2L, 18cm / 3.2L, 20cm / 4.2L with 3 Flat Glass Lids, Less Oil Use, Even Heat Distribution - Induction Bottom, Gas Stove Ready View Details
|
₹5,509
|
|
|
AGARO Imperial Granite Non Stick Cookware Set, 4pcs Cookware Set, 24cm Fry Pan & Casserole with Lid, 16cm Sauce pan with Lid, 28cm Deep Fry Pan with Lid, Cast Aluminium, Gas & Induction Compatible View Details
|
₹4,609
|
|
|
Hawkins Aluminium Futura 12 Litre Bigboy Biryani Handi, Polished Hard Anodised Pot with Hard Anodised Lid, Sauce Pan for Cooking and Serving Biriyani, Black (Abh12) View Details
|
₹3,870
|
|
|
Instant Pot 321 6 Litre, Stainless Steel 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Outer Lid, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, And Warmer, 6 Litre, Silver View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Prestige Svachh Flip-On Hard Anodised Spillage Control Outer Lid Pressure Cooker with Glass Lid, 5 Litre (Black), 5 Liter View Details
|
₹4,275
|
|
|
TRAMONTINA Titanex 30 cm Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Kadai – 6.8L, Non-Toxic, Induction Ready, Toughned Glass Lid Cool Touch Grips, Excellent Heat Retention & Even Heating View Details
|
₹3,369
|
|
|
CORELLE Duranano Tawa Flat 26Cm/Thickness 3Mm, Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Tawa, Zero Coating Non Stick Technology and PFOA Free with Sturdy Handles & No Chemical Coating, Compatible with Gas & Induction View Details
|
₹6,336
|
|
|
Morphy Richards WizPot 6 Litres 1000W Electric Pressure Cooker| 14-Preset Menu| Digital Display| Saves upto 70% Cooking Time| Customised Preset for Indian Cooking| Automatic Shut-Off| Metallic Brown View Details
|
₹7,359
|
|
|
Kuvings Instant Pot 3 Litre Electric Pressure Cooker with Stainless Steel Inner Pot. Pressure Cook, Slow Cook, Saute & More (Kuvings Instant Pot 3L + Accessories) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Glencairn Whisky Glass Set of 4 View Details
|
₹5,083
|
|
|
PrimeWorld European Barrel Plain 300 ml Clear Water Glasses Set of 6 pcs - Tall Drinking Glasses for- Water, Juice, Cold Drink, Mojito, Cocktail, Lead-Free, Perfect for Home, Restaurants and Parties View Details
|
₹770
|
|
|
Nachtmann Spiegelau & Gin & Tonic Set/4, Glass, 640 ML,Transparent View Details
|
₹3,696
|
|
|
JustBrew® Double-Walled Borosilicate Glass Diamond Cut Cup Set of 2 | Trendy Kitchen Accessory for Tea, Coffee | Clear Transparent Chai and Coffee Mug, 100 ml Liquid Capacity View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Brass Glass Tumbler with Embossed Design, for Drinking Serving Water, Yoga & Ayurveda, Volume-300 ML, Set of 6 View Details
|
₹2,061
|
|
|
Melbify Zodiac Animal Shot Glasses | 12 pcs (60 ml) & Dispenser (250 ml) | Alcohol Pourer with Shot Glasses | Party Shot Glasses | Shot Glasses for Tequila Vodka, Whiskey and Jagermister Shots View Details
|
₹3,625
|
|
|
Troveas Adagio White Wine Crystal Goblet Glass | Set of 4 | 220ml | Exquisite Glassware for Fine Dining and Celebrations View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
PrimeWorld Random Print 400 ml Glass Mug with Handle and Silicon Straw Set of 12 pcs, Leak Proof, Heat Resistant, Measuring Drinking Glass for Coffee, Tea, Milk, Juice, Water, etc View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
WQR Premium Water Glass 300 ml Set of 6 and (1.3 Liter Jug and Water Glass 6 pic Combo) Transparent, Highball Water Glass and Jug Set for Dining Table. (B++Water) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Lawei Clear Glass Saucer Plate (Without Cup) Transparent KACH KI RAKABI Plates Pack of 6, Tea & Coffee Cup Serving Under Kitchen & Home Serve & Restaurant use(Crystal Tea and Saucer) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Praahi Lifestyle Tea Cup Set with Kettle | Ceramic Tea Set Premium Handcrafted | Glazed Turquoise Finish| 4 Cups (150ml), 1 Kettle (1000ml) Microwave Safe. Best for Mothers Day Gift View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
INOVIQUE Premium Ceramic Tea Set of 13 PCS | Teapot (800ML) with 6 Cups (180ML Each), 6 Saucers & Holder Stand | Random Pattern Designs View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Swasha Best Coffee Cup and Saucer with Spoon, Ceramic Tea Cup and Saucer Set of 6 pcs | Tea/Coffee Cups | Glossy Finish | Premium Porcelain | Crockery Set Ideal for Daily Use & Gifting View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
Northland Silver Plated Tea Set Ideal Gifts for Diwali, Christmas, Birthday View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
FROWWY 13 Pcs Porcelain Tea Set with Metal Holder | European Flower Ceramic Tea Cup and Saucer Set | Elegant Tea Party Set for Adults | Large Version with Floral Design View Details
|
₹4,888
|
|
|
IZZHAAR Premium Teapot with Cups and Saucers, Handcrafted Fine Bone China Glossy Finish Morning Tea Set with Kettle, Ideal for Self-Use or Gifting (Set of 9) View Details
|
₹12,500
|
|
|
Caffeine Ceramic Handmade Stoneware Blue & White Tea Set (Set of 15 pcs Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Tea Set) View Details
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
TAGROCK Bone China Tea Set with 6 Cups & Saucer, Tea Kettle Pot, Milk Pot, Sugar Pot White with Gold Line (Set of 15pcs) View Details
|
₹3,467
|
|
|
BonZeaL Gift Hamper 24 Pcs Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Flatware Silver Cutlery Set for 6 Person Cutlery for Hotel Cafe Restaurant Dinning Table Gift for Wedding Ceremony Anniversary Gift View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Montavo by FnS Alexa Gold 18 Piece Stainless Steel Cutlery Set with Leatherette Box (6 Dinner Spoon, 6 Dinner Fork & 6 Teaspoon) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Star Work 24 Piece Cutlery Set | Gold Coated Stainless Steel Grade 304 | Food Grade | Dishwasher Safe | Kitchen Dining Collection (Set of 24 – 6 Spoon + 6 Fork + 6 Knife | 6 Tea-Spoon) View Details
|
₹1,794
|
|
|
MGeezz Stainless Steel Spoons, Forks & Knives Set of 24 with Stand and Ceramic Handle (Abstract Golden) View Details
|
₹3,634
|
|
|
HOKIPO 410SS Food Grade 24Pcs Silver Cutlery Set with Ceramic Handles, Peach (AR-5066-PCH) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Aatwik Stainless Steel Gold Cutlery Set for Gifting and Dining (Set of 24) View Details
|
₹2,510
|
|
|
ROSTON Cutlery Set Stainless Steel Gold Premium Spoon Set Luxury Dinning tabelware Gift for House Warming (6PCS Fork and Stand) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
DANSR 24 PCs Golden Flatware, Silverware Set Cutlery Set Stainless Steel Tableware Kitchen Set Dinnerware Spoon Fork Knife Dinner Set Utensils Set (Green, 24) View Details
|
₹2,649
|
|
|
ZIBUYU® 24Pcs Spoon Set for Kitchen, Cutlery Set, Cutters, Spoons, Tea Spoons Golden Stainless Steel Cutleries with Cracked Pattern Handle Kitchen Cutlery Set for Festivals, Party, House Warming Gift View Details
|
₹2,107
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹935
|
|
|
Market99 White Tea & Sugar Jar (Each-900ml) + Biscuits & Namkeen Jar (Each-1700ml) Set Of 4 | Cylindrical Mild Steel Containers for Kitchen, Canteen, and Pantry View Details
|
₹1,393
|
|
|
GOLWYN Air Tight Containers For Kitchen Storage Set, Bpa Container For Kitchen Storage Set, Kitchen Organizer And Kitchen Accessories Items & Storage(1100 Ml Set Of 8)(Plastic)Transparent View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,910
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹204
|
|
