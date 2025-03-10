Amazon Holi Store: Get up to 60% off on your favourite makeup products so you can vibe with Holi celebration

Holi, the festival to celebrate colours, is just a few days away, and we know you're too excited to get drenched in those pink, red, and yellow colours. However, no matter how much you love getting yourself painted in the colours, apart from affecting your skin, those splashes also lead to your makeup melting. And we know you would not appreciate it. Hence, time to tune in to Amazon to get up to 60% off on your favourite smudge proof makeup products. Amazon Holi celebration

So, pamper your skin well before stepping out for the festivities, apply these smudge-proof and transfer proof makeup and let your colourful vibe match with those Holi colours.

Here is a list of some of the best smudge proof makeup products:

Primer

The thumb rule of applying makeup is never say no to a primer! A good primer is essential for Holi to create a smooth base and help makeup stay intact despite water and colours. A primer forms a protective shield, preventing your skin from irritation and blemishes from the harsh pigments of Holi colours. Opt for a waterproof, mattifying primer, or a silicone based primer to control oil and ensure long-lasting, flawless wear.

Smudge proof lipsticks

Lipsticks are a crucial makeup product that you would not want to step out without. So, enjoy Holi without worrying about fading lip colour with smudge-proof lipsticks. These long-lasting formulas resist water, sweat, and vibrant colours, keeping your lips bold and beautiful throughout the celebration. Look out for matte liquid lipsticks or transfer-proof formulas that work best, ensuring your colour stays intact even after festive snacks.

Smudge proof Kajal

Holi celebrations call for bold, defined eyes that last all day. Smudge-proof kajal is perfect for withstanding water, sweat, and playful colour splashes. A waterproof, long-wearing kajal ensures your eye makeup remains intact without smudging or fading. Gear up with the celebrations with intensely pigmented options that provide a rich, jet-black finish.

Smudge proof eyeliner

Eyeliners create a dramatic look so, get that bold, defined eyes with smudge-proof eyeliners, perfect for Holi’s vibrant celebrations. A waterproof, long-lasting formula ensures your liner stays in place despite water, sweat, and colours. Opt for gel, liquid, or pen liners with high-staying power for all-day wear. With smudge-proof eyeliner, your eye makeup remains flawless, letting you enjoy the festival worry-free.

Smudge proof mascara

Holi fun involves splashes of colour and water, making smudge-proof mascara a must-have. A waterproof, long-wearing mascara keeps your lashes voluminous, curled, and clump-free despite sweat, moisture and those colourful splashes. It enhances your eyes without worrying about panda eyes or flaking. Opt for a lightweight formula that adds drama while being resistant to smudging.

Makeup fixer

When you look for a transfer proof or smudge proof makeup, you need to lock in your Holi makeup with a reliable setting spray or makeup fixer. A waterproof, long-lasting formula ensures your makeup stays intact despite sweat, water, and colour splashes. A few spritzes create a protective shield, preventing smudging, creasing, or fading throughout the day. Opt for a lightweight, matte or dewy finish based on your preference. So, now you can enjoy Holi stress-free, knowing your makeup will remain flawless from start to finish.

FAQ for makeup on Holi How can I make my makeup last longer during Holi? Use a long-wear primer before applying foundation and opt for waterproof makeup to keep everything intact despite water and colors.

What type of foundation should I use? Go for a lightweight, waterproof, and sweat-proof foundation or BB cream. Avoid heavy foundations, as they may get cakey when exposed to water and colours.

Should I wear eye makeup during Holi? If you want to, stick to waterproof mascara and eyeliner. Avoid powder eyeshadows, as they can smudge easily. Instead, use creamy or gel-based eyeshadows in vibrant shades.

How do I protect my eyebrows and lashes? Apply Vaseline or coconut oil on your brows and lashes before Holi to prevent colours from sticking.

How can I remove makeup and Holi colours safely? Use a gentle oil-based cleanser or micellar water to break down colours and makeup. Follow up with a mild face wash and apply aloe vera gel or a hydrating moisturizer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.