Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Amazon Holi Store: Get up to 60% off on your favourite makeup products so you can vibe with Holi celebration

Shweta Pandey
Mar 10, 2025 02:18 PM IST

With Holi just around the corner, time to flaunt your smudge proof makeup products at 60% off to vibe with the celebrations.

Just Herbs 3 in 1 Pore-Refining,Minimizer Mattifying & Hydrating Primer for Face Makeup Normal Oily,Dry and Combination Skin Types 20g View Details checkDetails

₹431

GET THIS

MARS Hydra Glow Primer for Face Makeup (30ml) | Nourishes Skin with Hyaluronic Acid, Argan oil, Aloe vera Extract & Chamomile Water | Subtle Radiance | Dewy Base & Moisturization View Details checkDetails

₹318

GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Mattifying Makeup Primer | Oil-Free Shine | Minimises Pores | Long-Lasting Base | All skin Types, 30gm View Details checkDetails

₹299

GET THIS

Hilary Rhoda Power of Blur Primer | Lightweight & Silicone-Based | Matte Finish & Oil-Control | Infused with Vitamin A & E | Water-Proof & Smoothening Primer - 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹190

GET THIS

Insight Cosmetics Prime n Perfect Hydrating Primer (10ml) View Details checkDetails

₹106

GET THIS

Hilary Rhoda Pro Matte Non-Transfer Lipstick | Waterproof & Smudge-Proof | 12-Hour Long Stay | 24 Shades Available | Highly Pigmented Matte Finish Lipstick | 2g - (Red Russian | Shade18) View Details checkDetails

₹199

GET THIS

BELLAVITA Kiss-Proof Liquid Lipstick | 3.8 ml | 18-hr Stay | Transferproof Lipstick | Long Lasting | Ultra Matte Finish | Intense Moisturisation | Waterproof Liquid Lipsticks for Women | Pink Pout View Details checkDetails

₹199

GET THIS

LAKMÉ Forever Matte Liquid Lip, 16Hr Lipstick, Lightweight & Transferproof - Nude Dream, 5.6Ml View Details checkDetails

₹205

GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Matte Liquid Lipstick | Lasts Upto 12 hrs | Transferproof & Waterproof | 4.5ml - 01 Brazen Raisin View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

COLORESSENCE Lipstay Transferproof Liquid Lipstick for Intense Matte Lips that Stays for 12+ Hours | Liquid Lip Color With VelVet Matte Finish| Smudge Proof Lipstick- LTP-15, 4 ml (Maroon Magic) View Details checkDetails

₹228

GET THIS

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Minis Gift Set - Nude Perfection | 8 Hour Moisture Lock | Up to 12-Hour Long Stay | Smudge Proof | Travel-Friendly | Gifting For Valentines Day, Birthday, Anniversary & Special Occasions | Premium Gift Pack View Details checkDetails

₹698

GET THIS

LOréal Paris Kajal, Waterproof Eyeliner, 14 Hours of Smudge-Proof Wear, With Vitamin E, Cocoa Butter, Olive Oil Esters and Vitamin C, Magique, Colour: Bold, 0.35g View Details checkDetails

LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte - Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (0.36g) View Details checkDetails

Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Pencil Kajal Charcoal Black | Made with Cow Ghee & Rose Petals | Natural Highly Pigmented Kajal | Helps in Cooling & Soothing the Eyes View Details checkDetails

₹950

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Kajal Stick - Black, 0.35 Gm | 24 Hr Long Stay | One Stroke Smooth Glide | Waterproof, Smudgeproof & Fadeproof | Deep Matte Finish | Enriched With Almond Oil & Vitamin E View Details checkDetails

₹119

SUGAR POP Waterproof Eyeliner | Lasts Upto 12 Hrs | Lightweight, Quick Drying Formula, Sweatproof, Waterproof, Matte Finish Black | 1.5ml View Details checkDetails

₹214

e.l.f. H2O Proof Inkwell Eyeliner Pen, High-pigment, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, Delivers A Matte Finish, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Lavender Daze View Details checkDetails

₹899

Lakmé Eyeconic Volumizing Mascara 8.5ml View Details checkDetails

₹449

RENEE Midnight Mascara with Unique 360-Degree Wand, Darkest Black, Clump-Free & Long-Lasting Formula, Volumizes, Lengthens & Nourishes, Infused with Vitamin E, 8ml View Details checkDetails

₹422

Swiss Beauty Waterproof Volume Mascara | Smudge Proof Curling Mascara For Eye Makeup | Jet Black, 8.5Ml | View Details checkDetails

₹209

BELLAVITA Intense Drama Waterproof Mascara 8ml | Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara | Curl Lock Formula | Smudge-Proof | Mascara Waterproof | Jet Black View Details checkDetails

₹199

LOreal Paris Volumising Mascara, Waterproof, Enriched Caring Formula, Smudge-Proof Wear, Lash Paradise, Colour: Black, 7.6 ml View Details checkDetails

₹431

SUGAR POP Volumizing Mascara Black - 9 ml | Clump-free | Volumizes | Lengthens | Smudge-proof | Intense black formula | Quick drying View Details checkDetails

₹228

Colorbar Duo Mascara, Carbon Black, 4ml | Lengthening | Volumizing | Smudge-proof and waterproof View Details checkDetails

₹347

Just Herbs Long Stay Non Sticky Makeup Fixer, Setting Spray for Face Makeup with Aloevera and Green Tea 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹392

Perenne Glow Booster Makeup Setting Spray with Hyaluronic acid, Aloe vera and Niacinamide (100 ml) - Long Lasting Makeup Fixer for Face Makeup View Details checkDetails

₹1,060

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer, 50 Ml | Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray | Keeps Makeup Intact | Hydrates, Soothes & Refreshes Skin | Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E Enriched | No Alcohol View Details checkDetails

₹286

LAKMÉ Makeup+Skincare Vitc Superglow Skin Perfecting Natural Finish Makeup Fixer Spray For All Skin Types, 60Ml,1Count View Details checkDetails

₹254

RENEE Makeup Fixer Setting Spray 60ml| Infused With Aloe Vera & Niacinamide| Prevents Cracks, Minimizes Pores & Fine Lines| Long Lasting & Weightless Formula View Details checkDetails

₹339

PAC Micro Finish Makeup Fixer View Details checkDetails

₹1,175

Holi, the festival to celebrate colours, is just a few days away, and we know you're too excited to get drenched in those pink, red, and yellow colours. However, no matter how much you love getting yourself painted in the colours, apart from affecting your skin, those splashes also lead to your makeup melting. And we know you would not appreciate it. Hence, time to tune in to Amazon to get up to 60% off on your favourite smudge proof makeup products.

Amazon Holi celebration
Amazon Holi celebration

So, pamper your skin well before stepping out for the festivities, apply these smudge-proof and transfer proof makeup and let your colourful vibe match with those Holi colours.

Here is a list of some of the best smudge proof makeup products:

Primer

The thumb rule of applying makeup is never say no to a primer! A good primer is essential for Holi to create a smooth base and help makeup stay intact despite water and colours. A primer forms a protective shield, preventing your skin from irritation and blemishes from the harsh pigments of Holi colours. Opt for a waterproof, mattifying primer, or a silicone based primer to control oil and ensure long-lasting, flawless wear.

Smudge proof lipsticks

Lipsticks are a crucial makeup product that you would not want to step out without. So, enjoy Holi without worrying about fading lip colour with smudge-proof lipsticks. These long-lasting formulas resist water, sweat, and vibrant colours, keeping your lips bold and beautiful throughout the celebration. Look out for matte liquid lipsticks or transfer-proof formulas that work best, ensuring your colour stays intact even after festive snacks.

Smudge proof Kajal

Holi celebrations call for bold, defined eyes that last all day. Smudge-proof kajal is perfect for withstanding water, sweat, and playful colour splashes. A waterproof, long-wearing kajal ensures your eye makeup remains intact without smudging or fading. Gear up with the celebrations with intensely pigmented options that provide a rich, jet-black finish.

 

Smudge proof eyeliner

Eyeliners create a dramatic look so, get that bold, defined eyes with smudge-proof eyeliners, perfect for Holi’s vibrant celebrations. A waterproof, long-lasting formula ensures your liner stays in place despite water, sweat, and colours. Opt for gel, liquid, or pen liners with high-staying power for all-day wear. With smudge-proof eyeliner, your eye makeup remains flawless, letting you enjoy the festival worry-free.

Smudge proof mascara

Holi fun involves splashes of colour and water, making smudge-proof mascara a must-have. A waterproof, long-wearing mascara keeps your lashes voluminous, curled, and clump-free despite sweat, moisture and those colourful splashes. It enhances your eyes without worrying about panda eyes or flaking. Opt for a lightweight formula that adds drama while being resistant to smudging.

Makeup fixer

When you look for a transfer proof or smudge proof makeup, you need to lock in your Holi makeup with a reliable setting spray or makeup fixer. A waterproof, long-lasting formula ensures your makeup stays intact despite sweat, water, and colour splashes. A few spritzes create a protective shield, preventing smudging, creasing, or fading throughout the day. Opt for a lightweight, matte or dewy finish based on your preference. So, now you can enjoy Holi stress-free, knowing your makeup will remain flawless from start to finish.

Bollywood’s Holi wardrobe: Channel these Bollywood-inspired Holi looks

Amazon Holi store: Get your skin Holi ready with up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, and perfumes

Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these nourishing shades

Holi 2025: The best white sneakers for women to pair with their white kurtis

 

FAQ for makeup on Holi

  • How can I make my makeup last longer during Holi?

    Use a long-wear primer before applying foundation and opt for waterproof makeup to keep everything intact despite water and colors.

  • What type of foundation should I use?

    Go for a lightweight, waterproof, and sweat-proof foundation or BB cream. Avoid heavy foundations, as they may get cakey when exposed to water and colours.

  • Should I wear eye makeup during Holi?

    If you want to, stick to waterproof mascara and eyeliner. Avoid powder eyeshadows, as they can smudge easily. Instead, use creamy or gel-based eyeshadows in vibrant shades.

  • How do I protect my eyebrows and lashes?

    Apply Vaseline or coconut oil on your brows and lashes before Holi to prevent colours from sticking.

  • How can I remove makeup and Holi colours safely?

    Use a gentle oil-based cleanser or micellar water to break down colours and makeup. Follow up with a mild face wash and apply aloe vera gel or a hydrating moisturizer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
