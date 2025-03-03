Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, eye makeup, and more
Mar 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Amazon’s Ultimate Brand Sale will end on March 9, 2025, hurry to grab up to 50% off on makeup products like lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and more.
FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish View Details
₹268
RUBYs ORGANICS Kohl Eyeliner- Black, Kajal with In-Built Smudger for Smokey-Eye, Extra Smooth & Blendable, Long-Wearing Matte Finish, Organic Eye Makeup, Cruelty-Free & Vegan, 0.35 Gm,Pencil View Details
₹585
LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte - Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (0.36g) View Details
₹380
Forest Essentials Earth Brown Gulaab Khaas Kajal Pencil, Matte Finish (0.3G) View Details
₹950
Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish View Details
₹254
LOréal Paris Kajal, Waterproof Eyeliner, 14 Hours of Smudge-Proof Wear, With Vitamin E, Cocoa Butter, Olive Oil Esters and Vitamin C, Magique, Colour: Bold, 0.35g View Details
₹282
SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Lip Crayon | Lasts upto 8hrs | Water Resistent Lipstick for Women | 2.5gm - 15 Stephanie Plum View Details
₹329
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick- 635 Worth It Medium, 5ml View Details
₹509
LoveChild Masaba Full Pocket Lipstick, Mauve Lipsticks For Women With Long Lasting Formula Upto 6Hrs, Hydrating & Nourishing, Matte Finish, Crack-A-Cookie, 4g View Details
₹680
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Red Burgundy, 3.7g View Details
₹841
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details
₹675
Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types View Details
₹484
Kiro Lush Moist Matte Lipstick Dusky Peach (Nude Coral), 4.2 gm, Smudgeproof, Long lasting, Matte Lip stick, Vegan, No Paraben, Jojoba Oil, Cocoa Butter, Non Toxic Lipstick for Intense Pigmentation View Details
₹500
Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details
LAKMÉ Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 G - Berry Martini, Shimmery, Matte View Details
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details
MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette 41.6 g (Shade-02+03) Multicolor Satin Finish View Details
₹598
Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details
₹233
e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal View Details
₹1,350
Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 45 Shades, Colorful Matte & Shimmer Shades, Multicolor, Maxi Reloaded Big Shot - 60g View Details
₹900
INSIGHT Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette Waterproof Concealer With Full Coverage |Easily Blendable Concealer| 3 In 1 Palette- Conceal Corect & Contour | Crease Resistance |Long Lasting |Oil Control View Details
₹195
Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml View Details
₹455
Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Full Coverage Dewy Finish Liquid Foundation With Vitamin C & Turmeric- 30 Ml|Full Coverage|Gives 3X Instant Glow|12-Hour Long Stay & Hydration|Spf 35|Non-Drying (04 Sun Glow) View Details
₹639
MARS Illuminati Base - Gold Beam View Details
₹282
RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer 15gm | for a Flawless & Smooth Skin | Blurs Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Pores Instantly | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-sticky | Cruelty-free View Details
₹378
FACESCANADA Weightless Stay Matte Finish Compact Powder - Ivory, 9 G | Non Oily Matte Look | Evens Out Complexion | Hides Imperfections | Blends Effortlessly | Pressed Powder For All Skin Types View Details
₹138
RENEE PRO HD 3 In 1 Compact - Sable 9 Gm, Works As Concealer, Foundation & Powder, SPF 20, Matte Finish, High Coverage, Ultralight & Silky Smooth Finish, Enriched With Vitamin E, C & Aloe Vera View Details
₹549
Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g View Details
₹2,350
FLAWLESS FINISH SKINCARING CONCEALER - Shade 6 - Tan with Neutral Tones View Details
₹2,210
Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown View Details
₹409
Rubys Organics Compact Setting Powder- Matte Finish Poreless with SPF for Women All Skin Types, Face Makeup, Controls Oil, Conceals & Radiant Skin, Natural, Cruelty, Vegan & Paraben Free - Shade SP2, 9g View Details
₹1,020
REVLON Colorstay 2-In-1 Compact Powder Makeup & Concealer With Buildable Coverage Matte Finish, Ivory, All Skin View Details
₹4,915
e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Color Corrector For Camouflaging Discoloration, Dullness & Redness, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Orange View Details
₹590
LoveChild Masaba Concealer Cameo- Starlet Honey, Natural Finish, For All Skin Types, Full Coverage, 5gm View Details
₹680
Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Strawberry Champagne - 2-in-1 Highlighter Blush Hybrid | Cushion Tip Applicator | Lightweight Buildable Blush | Ultra-Pigmented | 12ml View Details
₹1,020
Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g View Details
₹425
Forest Essentials Highlighting Glow Kansa | Natural Face Highlighter for Luminous Finish and Radiant Look | Natural Makeup for Face | 5g View Details
₹2,200
Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml View Details
₹690
PAC Focus On Me 3 in 1 Bronzer Highlighter & Blush Palette for Face Makeup | Face Palette with Lightweight Natural Shimmer Glow Compact Powder | Full Coverage & Long Lasting for All Skin Type - Dark View Details
₹1,175
Rubys Organics Cream Blush for Cheeks & Bronzer Duo Palette- Blusher for Face Makeup, Lightweight Flawless All Day Glow, All Skin Types, Natural &Paraben Free (Tan + Bronze) 9g View Details
₹979
SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details
MARS Glowzilla 6 Colour Highlighter Palette | Ultra Blendable & Long Lasting | Blinding Glow (12.0gm) (Shade-01) View Details
₹266
Swiss Beauty Ultra Blush Palette with highly blendable shades | Pigmented Blusher for a Natural Flush | Shade-1, 16gm| View Details
₹449
LoveChild Masaba- The Classics! - 17 Dil - Nail Polish (Blood Red) Glossy Finish, 8ml View Details
₹202
LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml View Details
₹155
O.P.I Nail Lacquer | Barefoot in Barcelona (Nude) | 15 ml | Long-Lasting, Glossy Nail Polish | Fast Drying, Chip Resistant View Details
₹680
SUGAR POP Nail Lacquer 14 Berry Me (Mauvish Nude) | Dries In 45 Seconds | Chip-Resistant | Glossy Finish | High Shine | Nail Polish For Women, 10 ml View Details
₹116
LAKMÉ Color Crush Nailart, U4 6Ml Glossy Finish View Details
₹113
MyGlamm POPxo Makeup - Mini Nail Kit - Vacay - 15ml (Set of 5) | Glossy Nail Polish Set | Long Lasting & High Gloss Effect | Chip Resistant Nail Paints | Cruelty-free & Vegan View Details
₹224
DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free View Details
₹224
DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Blissful Elizabeth(Light Pink Mauve Nail Paint)|Non UV - Gel Finish |Chip Resistant | Seaweed Enriched Formula| Long Lasting|Cruelty and Toxic Free| 6ml View Details
₹174
BAD COMPANY No Toxin Nail Lacquer | Nail Polish Combo (10ml each X 3) | Long Wear, Quick Dry, Chip Resistant Nail Paint Combo View Details
₹499
RENEE All In 1 Professional Makeup Brush Set of 6, Premium Easy To Hold & Precise Application For Face, Eyes & Brows | Cruelty Free & Uniquely Designed Super Soft Bristles For Unparalleled Precision View Details
₹769
Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women | View Details
₹299
MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black) View Details
₹629
Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler View Details
₹202
URBANMAC Fiber Bristle Makeup Brushes Set Tool Pro Foundation Eyeliner Eyeshadow (Black) with Sponge Puff- Black, 10 Pieces View Details
₹255
Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet, Nail Clipper, Manicure Pedicure kit for women and Men, 18 Pieces,Perfect Gifts for Women and Men (Rose Gold) View Details
₹399
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case View Details
₹1,299
Rubys Organics Dual Ended Makeup Brush for Face Makeup - Multipurpose brush for Foundation, Concealer, Blush and Compact for flawless finish, Blending and Powder Brush, Cruelty-free, Large Coverage Makeup Tool View Details
₹765
Milagro Beauty Satin Beauty Blender Sponge, Latex-Free Makeup Sponge For Liquid/Cream/Powder Foundation | With Egg Case| Easy To Clean | Reusable | Tear Drop Shape View Details
₹560
