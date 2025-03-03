Menu Explore
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off on lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, eye makeup, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 03, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Amazon's Ultimate Brand Sale will end on March 9, 2025, hurry to grab up to 50% off on makeup products like lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and more.

Amazon’s Ultimate Brand sale has already begun and is scheduled to end on March 9, 2025. During the colour splash sale, you can get makeup products at up to 50% off, giving you a reason to enjoy the festival of colours. From transfer proof lipsticks to smudge-proof eyeshadow palettes, Amazon is here to help you celebrate Holi with full enthusiasm. Along with this, you can also get an extra 5% discount on all your purchases.

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off
Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale: Up to 50% off

Brands like Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakme, Mars, Sugar, and Swiss Beauty are participating in the Amazon ultimate brand sale. So, make the most of this sale, which will be over on March 9, and get the best makeup products at unmatched prices.

 

Kajal and eyeliners:

When it comes to eye makeup, kajal and eyeliners enhance the beauty of your eyes by defining their shape and adding depth. Kajal creates an intense, bold look, while eyeliners help achieve precise lines, dramatic wings, or subtle enhancements. Available in pencil, gel, and liquid forms, kajal and eyeliners come in various shades, with black being the most classic. Smudge-proof and waterproof formulas ensure long-lasting wear, making them ideal for everyday use or glamorous makeup looks.

 

Lipsticks:

Lipsticks are a staple in every makeup kit, offering an instant pop of colour with just a single swipe. Available in matte, glossy, satin, and liquid formulas, every lipstick finish suits various occasions. From bold reds to subtle nudes, lipsticks complement different skin tones and personal styles. Moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E keep lips soft and hydrated. The long-wear and transfer-proof varieties ensure lasting colour, making them a must-have beauty essential.

 

Eyeshadow Palette:


An eyeshadow palette is a versatile makeup product that allows for endless eye makeup looks, from natural to bold and dramatic. Eyeshadow palettes come with multiple shades, including matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, making them perfect for blending and layering. So, be it neutral eyeshadow tones for everyday wear or vibrant hues for special occasions, eyeshadows enhance eye shape and depth. Their high-pigment and long-lasting formulas provide better coverage and longevity. A well-chosen palette helps achieve professional-looking makeup styles with ease.

 

Primers and foundation:

Primers and foundation are the base of flawless makeup application. Primers create a smooth base, minimizing pores, fine lines, and oiliness while ensuring better foundation adherence. Foundation evens out skin tone, covering blemishes and imperfections, and comes in liquid, powder, and cream forms. Available in various finishes like matte, dewy, and satin, foundations cater to different skin types and preferences. With long-wear and hydrating formulas, these products enhance complexion while providing a natural or full-coverage look.

Compact powder and concealers:


Compact powder and concealers work together to perfect the skin by hiding imperfections and setting makeup. Concealers provide targeted coverage for dark circles, blemishes, and discolouration, offering high pigmentation and a crease-proof finish. Compact powder helps control shine, keeping the skin looking fresh and oil-free throughout the day. Available in translucent and tinted versions, compact powders ensure makeup longevity, essential for a flawless complexion, making them must-haves for touch-ups and long-lasting coverage.

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter:

Blushes, bronzers, and highlighters add dimension and radiance to the face. Blushes bring a healthy flush of colour to the cheeks, bronzers enhance warmth and contour the face, and highlighters create a luminous glow on high points. Available in powder, cream, and liquid forms, these blushes, bronzers, and highlighters blend seamlessly for a natural or dramatic finish.

Nail polishes:


With summer just approaching, it's time to flaunt your poppy and vibrant nails with these vibrant nail colours. Nail polishes are a fun and creative way to express personal style, offering a wide range of colours and finishes. From glossy and matte to metallic and glitter, nail polishes complement different moods and outfits. Quick-dry and chip-resistant formulas of nail polish ensure long-lasting wear, while nourishing ingredients strengthen nails. Gel and peel-off varieties add convenience, making manicures more effortless and durable.

Makeup tools:

Makeup tools are essential for achieving professional-quality makeup application. Proper tools ensure even distribution of makeup, preventing streaks and patchiness. Brushes, sponges, and blending tools help apply and blend makeup products seamlessly, from foundation application to eyeshadow blending. Beauty sponges provide an airbrushed finish, while eyelash curlers and tweezers enhance precision. 

FAQs on Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on beauty products

  • What is the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale on beauty products?

    The Ultimate Brand Sale is an event where Amazon provides up to 50% or more, on a wide range of beauty and fashion products, including lipsticks, foundation, primers, kajal, eyeliners.

  • How often should I replace my beauty products?

    Mascara: Every 3-6 months Foundation: 12-18 months Lipstick: 1-2 years Skincare products: 6-12 months (check expiration dates) Sunscreen: Follow the expiration date on the bottle

  • Are natural or organic beauty products better?

    Natural and organic beauty products can be beneficial, but effectiveness depends on ingredients and formulation. Always check labels for active ingredients and avoid harmful chemicals.

  • How can I prevent breakouts from makeup?

    Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

