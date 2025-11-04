Amber Valletta stuns in Versace jungle gown she first wore 25 years ago

Amber Valletta just reminded everyone why the Versace jungle dress became one of fashion’s most unforgettable looks. The 51-year-old supermodel arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2025 in New York wearing the same green, jungle-print gown she modelled on the Versace Spring/Summer 2000 runway - the design Jennifer Lopez later turned into a global sensation at the 2000 Grammys. Amber Valletta attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, hosted by The Council of Fashion Designers of America, at The American Museum of Natural History on Monday, November 3.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Valletta said, “I feel extra special to be at the CFDA Awards because I’m in the Versace jungle dress and I’ve never worn my dress out in public. This is the first time that I’ve ever worn it on the red carpet and so I’m just really excited to be in the magical dress.”

For Valletta, the moment was not just about nostalgia, but was rather personal. She even shared a few clips on her Instagram Stories.

Honoring Donatella Versace’s impact on fashion

Valletta revealed she wore the gown as a tribute to Donatella Versace, who was honoured with the CFDA’s Positive Change Award for her philanthropy and influence on global fashion. “And to be honoring Donatella who completely deserves the positive change award for all of her philanthropy,” People magazine quoted Valletta as saying.

The event, hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and led by chairman Thom Browne and CEO Steven Kolb, drew some of the biggest names in the industry. But Valletta’s look - both vintage and symbolic - stole the spotlight.

Amber Valletta's iconic look

According to People, when Valletta first wore the plunging jungle-print gown back in 1999, it was already a statement. But it was Jennifer Lopez who made it iconic when she appeared in it at the 2000 Grammys. The moment was so talked about that it is believed to have inspired Google to launch Google Images.

Lopez spoke about it on her YouTube series Fashion Moments: “I put on the green dress and come out, and Benny goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress.’”

Years later, Lopez recreated the look several times. Donatella Versace even wore her own version to the Met Gala in 1999. Other stars like Tyra Banks and Lisa Rinna have all paid tribute to the dress in their own ways.

Reflecting on its legacy in 2023, Valletta told Vogue, “This dress I think has been Googled more times than any other look in history - literally broke the Internet when she wore it. Kinda cool to be a part of that history.” Then she smiled and added, “I wore it first.”

FAQs:

1. What did Amber Valletta wear to the CFDA Awards 2025?

She wore her original Versace jungle gown from the Spring/Summer 2000 collection.

2. Why is the Versace jungle dress so famous?

Jennifer Lopez’s appearance in it at the 2000 Grammys made it an iconic pop culture moment.

3. Who received the Positive Change Award at the CFDA Awards 2025?

Donatella Versace received the honour for her philanthropic contributions.