Ananya Panday is beach ready in 66k Shivan and Narresh bikini, trouser combo

Ananya Panday has made quite a mark on Bollywood since her debut film Student of The Year 2, and the 22-year-old Pati, Patni aur Woh actor has also been making sure she makes a positive impact on society with her many initiatives regarding bullying, trolling, appreciating Good Samaritans, and so on.

Most recently, Ananya graced the cover of a magazine and the stunning actor looked absolutely ravishing in a cute bikini top and high waisted pants as she posed for the shutterbugs and revealed details about herself. Ananya dressed up for the cover of Cosmopolitan India, and the publication quoted the actor as having said, “A lot of my friends think I’m super silly and funny. I have this constant need to entertain everyone around me, to make people laugh.” While another quote had Ananya revealing how she cries very often, jokingly saying, “I cry every day. Well, not every single day, of course, but I cry at least once a week…it’s a problem!”

Ananya also shared with the publication, “I’m turning 23 this year, and every day, I discover a new side to myself…Even if I look at myself from six months ago, I look so different. Right now, I’m a lot more open to experimentation and trying new things and new outfits.”

For the cover, Ananya wore the Berry hand-knitted Bikini top by designer duo Shivan and Narresh which she paired with the vintage style Berry Infiloop trousers, by the same brand. The Berry Bikini set is priced at ₹32,950 on the brand's website, and the trousers are also priced at ₹32,950. Ananya sported beacy waves to complete her look, her bandeau style bikini top in hues of wine had a golden clasp in the middle, and the deep red trousers had trimmings of a lighter hue of red leather. Ananya accessorized with hoops, a delicate chain and pendant and some rings, and nude make-up completed the look.





Meanwhile, on the movie front, Ananya Panday will soon make her foray in the southern movie industry with Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. As per reports, the film will release in five Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Liger, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio had been shooting for the movie in Southern Mumbai, and often shared pictures from their schedules.

