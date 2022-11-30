Ananya Panday ticks off midweek workout in tie and dye top, shorts

Ananya Panday is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it decking up for a festival in stunning ethnics, or showing us how to chill in style in a casual ensemble, or making us swoon with snippets of herself decked in six yards of grace – Ananya can do it all and more. Ananya loves to drop fashion cues for her fans to follow with pictures of herself from her best dressed diaries. Ananya's fashion mantra is keeping it minimal with her own personalised sass, and it is effective in making her fans drool.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday owns the ramp with bold makeup, sultry bralette, see-through skirt

Ananya Panday also loves her fitness routine. The actor is often spotted in front of her fitness studio, stepping in or stepping out after an intense session. Ananya is trained by Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ananya, on Wednesday, was photographed by paparazzi in Khar when she stepped out of her yoga studio. Ananya’s midweek workout fashion is also noteworthy. The actor decked up in a pastel blue and white tie and dye top and a pair of pastel blue gym shorts as she aced midweek fashion like a diva. Ananya posed for the cameras and waved at them happily as she walked towards her car. Take a look at her pictures here.

Ananya waved at the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya carried a yellow sling bag on one shoulder, and a water bottle in her hand as she smiled with all her heart to the cameras. In pastel pink flip flops, Ananya added more casual vibes to her look. The actor wore her tresses into a messy bun and decked up in minimal earrings. In minimal makeup, Ananya aced the workout look. In black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Ananya looked stunning.