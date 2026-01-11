Animal prints are trending in winter: How to wear leopard, zebra and cow prints

Animal prints are officially back. Once reserved for statement dresses or risky party looks, animal prints have evolved into surprisingly wearable winter staples. Be it classic leopard and edgy zebra or the unexpected rise of cow print, these patterns are prowling their way into everyday wardrobes with confidence. Done right, they add personality, warmth, and visual interest to cold-weather outfits without tipping into costume territory. Animal prints are back in trend! Here's how to style them(Pinterest)

Why are animal prints everywhere right now?

Fashion has a cyclical memory, and animal prints are one of its most reliable comebacks. What’s different this season is how they’re being styled. Instead of head-to-toe drama, animal prints are appearing in cleaner silhouettes, muted colour palettes, and winter-friendly fabrics like wool, fleece, faux fur, and knits.

Trending animal prints in 2026

Designers and street-style stars alike are treating animal prints as neutrals, unexpected ones, yes, but surprisingly versatile.

Leopard Print: The winter classic

Leopard print remains the gateway animal print. It’s familiar, flattering, and endlessly adaptable. In winter, leopard works best in structured pieces such as coats, knit sweaters, scarves, or boots.

A leopard-print coat layered over an all-black outfit instantly looks intentional and chic. For beginners, accessories are the safest entry point: a leopard scarf, belt, or bag adds interest without overwhelming the look.

Style tip: Pair leopard with black, beige, camel, or denim for an easy, balanced outfit.

Zebra Print: Graphic and modern

Zebra print feels sharper and more contemporary, thanks to its high-contrast black-and-white pattern. It works particularly well in winter because it pairs effortlessly with monochrome wardrobes.

Try a zebra-print sweater with black trousers, or a zebra scarf layered over a grey coat. The clean lines of the print keep it bold but controlled, making it ideal for those who prefer minimal dressing with a twist.

Style tip: Keep the rest of the outfit sleek and solid to let the print stand out.

Cow Print: The unexpected cool girl choice

Cow print is the breakout star of the season. Quirkier and more playful than leopard or zebra, it brings a fresh, fashion-forward edge to winter outfits. Often seen in brown-and-white or black-and-white variations, cow print works best as an accent rather than a main act.

Style tip: Stick to clean silhouettes to avoid the look feeling gimmicky.

How to add animal prints without overdoing it:

Start small: Accessories like scarves, bags, or shoes are the easiest way in.

One print at a time: Avoid mixing multiple animal prints in one outfit.

Balance with neutrals: Let the print pop against blacks, greys, browns, and creams.

Choose winter textures: Wool, faux fur, and knits ground the print and make it season-appropriate.

Mind the fit: Structured silhouettes keep animal prints looking polished.

Whether you gravitate towards classic leopard, graphic zebra, or playful cow print, there’s a way to make these patterns work for your personal style. Treat them like statement neutrals and let them bring energy to even the greyest winter days.

