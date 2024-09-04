Anushka Sharma, in crop shirt and flared pants, proves that less is more

Anushka Sharma is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for always keeping it chic and stylish. With every ensemble, Anushka ensures to raise the fashion bar higher than last time. The actor was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend an event. As usual, the actor won the hearts of fashion lovers with her chic casual look. The actor, with her simple yet stylish look, made our midweek better. Needless to say, we are taking notes. For the Wednesday event, Anushka picked a casual blue cropped shirt with lapel collars and rolled up sleeves. She teamed it with a contrasting pair of bright red trousers.(Instagram/@pallav_paliwal)

Here's what Anushka Sharma wore:

The video of Anushka was shared by fashion photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram. Anushka stepped out after the event for a photo session with the paparazzi waiting outside. The actor drove our midweek blues away with a stunning ensemble. The flared red trousers added more glam to her look for the day. Anushka posed patiently for the pictures and flashed her bright smile.

Anushka patiently told the paparazzi - “I'll stand here. It's ok,” as she posed with her hands in her pockets. The actor minimally accessorised her look in golden hoop earrings. The actor wore multiple golden and multicoloured beaded bracelets in one hand, that added to the casual vibe. The winner of the ensemble is of course her shoes – Anushka teamed her attire with bright red pumps.

“Almost after 2 years we snapped her. Legend Virat Kohli is always thankful to her for bringing positivity… She and Virat are planning to permanently shift to London with kids Vamika and Akaay Kohli,” read Pallav Paliwal’s post. In no time, the video was flooded with likes and comments from her fans. Multiple netizens dropped fire emotions on the post. One comment read, “Mrs Kohli” with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons.

