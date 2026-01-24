Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Athiya Shetty steps out with husband KL Rahul in effortlessly chic streetwear look to attend Border 2 screening

    Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in style while attending the screening of Border 2, highlighting their streetstyle finesse.

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 4:11 PM IST
    By Eshana Saha
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, attended a special screening of Border 2 last night as they marked their third wedding anniversary together. The couple arrived in coordinated streetwear ensembles, serving effortless style and looking incredibly chic together.

    Let's decode the couple's looks! (PTI)
    Let's decode the couple's looks! (PTI)

    Also Read | Athiya Shetty shares romantic pic with husband KL Rahul as they celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary, he expresses his love

    Earlier in the day, Athiya marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing a lovey-dovey moment with her hubby to celebrate their third marriage anniversary on January 23. Captioning the post, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee,” the actor gave fans a glimpse into their intimate life together.

    The couple later stepped out together for the Border 2 screening, where videos of their arrival quickly surfaced online - and it wasn’t just their chemistry that caught attention. Their effortlessly chic, well-coordinated looks instantly stole the spotlight, delivering a masterclass in effortless couple dressing. Let’s break it down.

    Athiya’s streetwear chic

    Athiya opted for a refined, minimalist streetwear look with a strong emphasis on clean silhouettes. She wore a deep navy satin button-down blouse with a soft sheen, a relaxed fit, and wide, cape-like sleeves that added fluidity and some sophisticated drama. The blouse was loosely tucked into high-waisted, dark indigo wide-leg jeans, which gave the outfit structure while keeping it effortlessly cool.

    The actress completed the look with a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and subtle makeup, letting the outfit do the talking. Accessories were kept minimal and elegant - a small structured dark-brown handbag with gold hardware and delicate minimalist jewellery - enhancing the polished yet unfussy aesthetic.

    KL Rahul’s earthy ensemble

    KL Rahul complemented Athiya’s look with a rugged, earthy-toned ensemble. He wore a brown suede short-sleeve shirt with a relaxed, boxy fit. The shirt’s textured fabric and casually rolled sleeves added an effortlessly masculine, utilitarian edge, highlighting his tattooed arms.

    The cricketer paired this with matching brown straight-fit trousers, creating a cohesive monochrome palette. The look was finished with chunky sneakers and minimal accessories, striking a balance between street style and effortless sophistication.

    • Eshana Saha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Eshana Saha

      Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Athiya Shetty Steps Out With Husband KL Rahul In Effortlessly Chic Streetwear Look To Attend Border 2 Screening
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes