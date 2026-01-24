Athiya Shetty steps out with husband KL Rahul in effortlessly chic streetwear look to attend Border 2 screening

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, attended a special screening of Border 2 last night as they marked their third wedding anniversary together. The couple arrived in coordinated streetwear ensembles, serving effortless style and looking incredibly chic together. Let's decode the couple's looks! (PTI)

Earlier in the day, Athiya marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing a lovey-dovey moment with her hubby to celebrate their third marriage anniversary on January 23. Captioning the post, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee,” the actor gave fans a glimpse into their intimate life together.

The couple later stepped out together for the Border 2 screening, where videos of their arrival quickly surfaced online - and it wasn’t just their chemistry that caught attention. Their effortlessly chic, well-coordinated looks instantly stole the spotlight, delivering a masterclass in effortless couple dressing. Let’s break it down.