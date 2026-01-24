Athiya Shetty steps out with husband KL Rahul in effortlessly chic streetwear look to attend Border 2 screening
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary in style while attending the screening of Border 2, highlighting their streetstyle finesse.
Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, attended a special screening of Border 2 last night as they marked their third wedding anniversary together. The couple arrived in coordinated streetwear ensembles, serving effortless style and looking incredibly chic together.
Earlier in the day, Athiya marked the milestone on Instagram, sharing a lovey-dovey moment with her hubby to celebrate their third marriage anniversary on January 23. Captioning the post, “Happy three, nowhere else I’d rather beeee,” the actor gave fans a glimpse into their intimate life together.
The couple later stepped out together for the Border 2 screening, where videos of their arrival quickly surfaced online - and it wasn’t just their chemistry that caught attention. Their effortlessly chic, well-coordinated looks instantly stole the spotlight, delivering a masterclass in effortless couple dressing. Let’s break it down.
Athiya’s streetwear chic
Athiya opted for a refined, minimalist streetwear look with a strong emphasis on clean silhouettes. She wore a deep navy satin button-down blouse with a soft sheen, a relaxed fit, and wide, cape-like sleeves that added fluidity and some sophisticated drama. The blouse was loosely tucked into high-waisted, dark indigo wide-leg jeans, which gave the outfit structure while keeping it effortlessly cool.
The actress completed the look with a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and subtle makeup, letting the outfit do the talking. Accessories were kept minimal and elegant - a small structured dark-brown handbag with gold hardware and delicate minimalist jewellery - enhancing the polished yet unfussy aesthetic.
KL Rahul’s earthy ensemble
KL Rahul complemented Athiya’s look with a rugged, earthy-toned ensemble. He wore a brown suede short-sleeve shirt with a relaxed, boxy fit. The shirt’s textured fabric and casually rolled sleeves added an effortlessly masculine, utilitarian edge, highlighting his tattooed arms.
The cricketer paired this with matching brown straight-fit trousers, creating a cohesive monochrome palette. The look was finished with chunky sneakers and minimal accessories, striking a balance between street style and effortless sophistication.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
