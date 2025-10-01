Avika Gor stuns as a traditional Indian bride in red lehenga with golden embroidery: First official wedding pics out

Avika Gor is bringing red bridal lehengas back! The actor, known for her role as Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu, tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on September 30, 2025. Also read | Avika Gor marries longtime beau Milind Chandwani in wedding on Pati Patni Aur Panga's set Avika Gor wore a red bridal lehenga that you can bookmark for your wedding. She dazzled in a bright red and golden lehenga in first official wedding pics with Milind Chandwani. (Instagram/ Avika Gor)

Instead of the soothing pastels picked by many celebrity brides before her, Avika Gor chose a stunning sindoori red lehenga. Whether you're on the lookout for your wedding lehenga or planning ahead, take a closer look at Avika's wedding look below:

Bride Avika Gor wore a classic red lehenga

Avika's lehenga was topped off with delicate golden embroidery. It was accented with intricate metallic threadwork enhanced with beads – perfect for the bride who favours all things traditional. The voluminous lehenga skirt was paired with a matching hand-embroidered blouse and red net dupatta.

Avika chose traditional jewellery

Avika completed her exquisite wedding outfit with traditional jewellery. Her bridal look had all the markers of an Indian bride — red bindi, heavy kajal, bright red lips, oversized gold nath, statement maang tikka, and other traditional jewellery, including minimal kaliras around her wrists. Avika wore three heavy gold and emerald necklaces and rounded off her bridal outfit with green and red bangles to match the rest of her jewellery.

Newlyweds' official wedding album

“Brb (be right back), still crying and dancing,” she captioned her solo bridal photos, which she posted on October 1 on Instagram. “Baalika se Vadhu tak (From a girl to a wife),” was her caption for the official wedding photos she shared of her and Milind's special moments on their special day.

The groom wore a gold, embroidered silk sherwani with a matching dupatta and a safa. He accessorised his wedding look with a layered necklace featuring green beads.

Avika and Milind chose to get married on national television: the wedding took place on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, where they were contestants.