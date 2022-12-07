Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of dark neck

Is the colour of your neck different from the rest of your body? Well, there are a variety of causes for a dark neck. There is a reason for applying products to the neck as part of face care. But frequently, in our haste, we neglect the area, which can result in problems like pigmentation or a dark neck. Our neck skin experiences exposure nearly equal to that of our facial skin. Hyperpigmentation is the term used to describe this type of localised darkening of the skin. However, if the diagnosis reveals that the pigmentation is not brought on by hormonal factors then exposure to the sun and poor cleanliness can be the possible causes. (Also read: Try these very powerful Ayurveda herbs and remedies to achieve holistic wellness )

"In general, we use a tonne of remedies, including facials, exfoliation, and massages, to achieve a radiant appearance, but we frequently neglect to take proper care of the neck. The skin around our neck is consequently visibly darker than the surrounding skin. A hormonal condition known as Acanthosis Nigricans can also cause darkening of the skin around the neck. For these conditions, a diagnosis from the doctor is required," says, Dr. Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach and Founder of Prana By Dimple, in her recent Instagram post. She further shared four useful Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of a dark neck.

1. Potato Juice

Potato has bleaching properties due to its high starch content.(despositphoto)

Potato has bleaching properties due to its high starch content. This helps in lightening your skin. The freshly extracted juice of potato also minimizes the appearance of dark patches and helps you to attain an even skin tone.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a rich source of natural enzymes which improves your skin tone. (Pinterest)

Yoghurt is a rich source of natural enzymes which improves your skin tone. Additionally, it helps in deeply nourishing and moisturizing your skin, making it soft, supple and smooth.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has antioxidants which naturally improve your complexion.(Unsplash)

Aloe vera has antioxidants which naturally improve your complexion. The antioxidants regulate the action of enzymes responsible for the pigmentation of your skin. Also, it helps in hydrating and nourishing your skin.

4. Orange Peel

Orange peel has skin-whitening properties. (Unsplash)

Orange peel has skin-whitening properties. It has antioxidant properties which act against a compound called tyrosine that plays a role in skin darkening. Apply this to the dark areas of your neck and leave it for 10-15 minutes, after which you can wash it off.

