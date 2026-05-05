Bad Bunny looked like he ‘time-travelled’ to Met Gala 2026 as a 85-year-old hyper real version of himself. See pics

The dramatic transformation was designed as a tribute to the “ageing body,” one of the themes explored within the Costume Institute’s 2026 exhibition. Instead of relying solely on couture spectacle, Bad Bunny turned his appearance into a performance piece reflecting time, mortality, and identity through fashion.

The striking makeover was created by renowned prosthetic artist Mike Marino, the same creative force behind some of Heidi Klum ’s most talked-about transformations. Every wrinkle, sunspot, sagging contour, and ageing detail was meticulously hand-sculpted following discussions about how time would realistically change Bad Bunny’s face, neck, and hands.

Bad Bunny delivered one of the most unexpected transformations at Met Gala 2026 , arriving on the red carpet as a hyper-realistic old version of himself. Embracing the evening’s “Costume Art” theme, the Puerto Rican rapper and actor leaned fully into character-driven fashion, appearing almost unrecognisable beneath detailed ageing prosthetics. (Also read: Olympian Eileen Gu is one of the best-dressed stars at Met Gala 2026, reveals secret behind her unreal bubble dress )

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning artist joked about the elaborate look, saying, “It took me 53 years exactly to design this outfit.” He also added that he always tries “to do something different” and enjoys “being creative.”

Inside Bad Bunny’s Met Gala transformation To complement the prosthetic artistry, Bad Bunny wore a sharply tailored custom black tuxedo designed in collaboration with Zara. The look featured an oversized pussybow inspired by Charles James’s iconic 1947 design Bustle, which forms part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.

The styling remained minimal and structured, intentionally allowing the ageing makeup to dominate the overall presentation. He completed the look with a cane, Cartier jewellery, and an archival luxury watch, further reinforcing the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Online, reactions flooded social media almost instantly, with many users praising the hyper-realistic detail of the prosthetics. Reddit users especially pointed out how even his hands and neck appeared convincingly aged, while others joked that Bad Bunny had “time-travelled” straight onto the Met Gala carpet.