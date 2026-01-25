Badshah flaunts his streetwear style in varsity jacket and Patek Philippe watch with a market value of ₹82 lakhs

Indian rapper Badshah recently shared a striking picture on Instagram on January 21, showing him crouching atop a car, in an effortlessly cool pose, while a crowd of onlookers gathered around, watching him with rapt attention.

The musician looked exceptionally dapper in a baggy black-and-white varsity jacket paired with camouflage cargo trousers , but it was his sleek, understated watch that quietly stole the spotlight. Badshah completed his suave look with a luxurious Patek Philippe Aquanaut, a statement timepiece that retails at $63,306 and commands a market value of around $90,000.

Let’s break down the details of his watch!

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut According to the Instagram page, The Indian Horology, the stylish Patek Philippe Aquanaut is a statement in quiet luxury, featuring an 18-carat white gold case with a diameter of 42.2 millimetres. The dial showcases a khaki green varnish, embossed with the signature Aquanaut pattern and finished with white gold Arabic numerals.

Powering the timepiece is a self-winding mechanical Caliber 26-330 S C movement, offering a power reserve of approximately 35 to 45 hours. It is paired with a khaki green composite strap, secured with a white gold fold-over clasp, and boasts water resistance of up to 120 metres - balancing everyday functionality with unmistakable luxury.

Pricing When it comes to pricing, the Patek Philippe Aquanaut sits firmly in the realm of high horology and investment-worthy luxury. The watch carries a retail price of ₹57,98,000/-, but due to its limited availability and soaring demand, its market value has climbed significantly higher. On the resale market, the Aquanaut now commands around ₹82,43,000/-, highlighting its status as a highly sought-after timepiece among collectors and watch enthusiasts alike.

The luxurious timepiece complemented Badshah’s dapper fit seamlessly, blending effortlessly with his street-style jacket and cargo trousers. Finished with chunky beige sneakers, tinted sunglasses and minimal accessories, the look came together as a rugged, streetwear-forward ensemble with a distinct hip-hop edge.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.