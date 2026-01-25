Badshah flaunts his streetwear style in varsity jacket and Patek Philippe watch with a market value of ₹82 lakhs
Indian rapper Badshah recently shared photos of himself on Instagram, looking effortlessly dapper in a cool streetwear fit, flaunting a Patek Philippe watch.
Indian rapper Badshah recently shared a striking picture on Instagram on January 21, showing him crouching atop a car, in an effortlessly cool pose, while a crowd of onlookers gathered around, watching him with rapt attention.
Also Read | Badshah flaunts ultra-rare $1 million pink Barbie Rolex; becomes first Indian to own one of only 10 pieces in the world
The musician looked exceptionally dapper in a baggy black-and-white varsity jacket paired with camouflage cargo trousers, but it was his sleek, understated watch that quietly stole the spotlight. Badshah completed his suave look with a luxurious Patek Philippe Aquanaut, a statement timepiece that retails at $63,306 and commands a market value of around $90,000.
Let’s break down the details of his watch!
The Patek Philippe Aquanaut
According to the Instagram page, The Indian Horology, the stylish Patek Philippe Aquanaut is a statement in quiet luxury, featuring an 18-carat white gold case with a diameter of 42.2 millimetres. The dial showcases a khaki green varnish, embossed with the signature Aquanaut pattern and finished with white gold Arabic numerals.
Powering the timepiece is a self-winding mechanical Caliber 26-330 S C movement, offering a power reserve of approximately 35 to 45 hours. It is paired with a khaki green composite strap, secured with a white gold fold-over clasp, and boasts water resistance of up to 120 metres - balancing everyday functionality with unmistakable luxury.
Pricing
When it comes to pricing, the Patek Philippe Aquanaut sits firmly in the realm of high horology and investment-worthy luxury. The watch carries a retail price of ₹57,98,000/-, but due to its limited availability and soaring demand, its market value has climbed significantly higher. On the resale market, the Aquanaut now commands around ₹82,43,000/-, highlighting its status as a highly sought-after timepiece among collectors and watch enthusiasts alike.
The luxurious timepiece complemented Badshah’s dapper fit seamlessly, blending effortlessly with his street-style jacket and cargo trousers. Finished with chunky beige sneakers, tinted sunglasses and minimal accessories, the look came together as a rugged, streetwear-forward ensemble with a distinct hip-hop edge.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.