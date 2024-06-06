As the temperature rises, so do the challenges for pregnant women navigating the sweltering summer heat but fear not, with a few simple tips and tricks, you can not only survive but thrive during your summer pregnancy in style. From fashion choices to self-care rituals, here’s your guide to staying cool, comfortable and chic throughout those hot summer months. Beat the heat with maternity fashion: Tips for surviving summer pregnancy in style (Photos from Instagram )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ruby Vishwanath, Founder of Purple Flaunt, asserted that summer maternity fashion can be enjoyable with the right advice. She recommended some tips to help expecting mothers stay stylish and comfortable during the warmer months -

Choosing Skin Friendly Fabrics: Pregnancy already increases body temperature, so staying cool is crucial during summer months. Breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and lightweight jersey allow air to circulate, preventing overheating and ensuring comfort even on the hottest days. Comfortable in the Heat: Choose breathable fabrics such as cotton, soft viscose, and lightweight linens to stay cool and comfortable in the heat. Embrace summer-friendly silhouettes like flowy empire-waist dresses, which are not only trendy but also ideal for accommodating a growing bump while providing breathability and freedom of movement. Maximise Comfort with Dresses: Maternity maxi dresses are designed to accommodate a growing belly while providing ample room for movement. Their loose, flowing silhouette ensures comfort throughout pregnancy, allowing expectant mothers to move freely without feeling restricted. Maxi dresses are ideal for keeping cool during hot summer days. The lightweight, breathable fabrics used in maternity maxi dresses allow air to circulate, helping to regulate body temperature and prevent overheating. Bright and Cheerful: Many maternity clothing items featuring floral prints are made from lightweight and breathable fabrics such as cotton, rayon, or chiffon. These fabrics help keep you cool and comfortable during hot summer days, allowing air to circulate and preventing overheating. When selecting polyester garments, opt for those with gentle linings to prevent overheating and potential irritation. Mood Boosting: Research has shown that wearing bright colors and cheerful prints, such as florals, can have a positive effect on mood and emotional well-being. Embracing floral prints during your summer maternity journey can help uplift your spirits and enhance your overall sense of happiness and contentment. Prioritise Comfort: Comfort should be your top priority during pregnancy. Choose clothing that feels good on your skin and allows you to move freely without restrictions. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially during hot summer days. Carry a reusable water bottle with you to ensure you can hydrate on the go.

By following these maternity clothing summer tips, you can stay stylish, comfortable and cool throughout your pregnancy, making the most of the sunny season. Bringing her expertise to the same, Vratika Tijaria, Founder of PapayaWhims, suggested:

First and foremost, let’s talk about fashion. Embracing loose, flowy clothing is essential for staying comfortable while pregnant during the summer. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and lightweight jerseys that allow your skin to breathe and help wick away moisture. And when it comes to the ultimate summer staple for expecting mothers, look no further than the kaftan. The kaftan is a versatile garment that’s perfect for pregnancy, offering both style and comfort in abundance. Its loose, flowy silhouette provides ample room for your growing bump while allowing air to circulate freely, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. Plus, the flowing design adds a touch of bohemian flair to your maternity wardrobe, making you look effortlessly chic wherever you go. When choosing a kaftan, opt for soft, lightweight materials that feel gentle against your skin. Avoid heavy fabrics that can weigh you down and trap heat, opting instead for airy options that promote airflow. Look for kaftans with adjustable waist ties or belts that allow you to customize the fit as your bump grows, ensuring maximum comfort throughout your pregnancy. Pair your kaftan with comfortable sandals or espadrilles for a laid-back summer look that’s perfect for everything from brunch with friends to a casual day at the beach. Add oversized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat for extra sun protection and a touch of glamour. In addition to your wardrobe choices, there are plenty of other ways to beat the heat and stay comfortable during your summer pregnancy. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, and consider carrying a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go. Snack on refreshing fruits like watermelon and cucumber to stay cool from the inside out. Take advantage of air-conditioned spaces whenever possible, whether it’s your home, office, or local shopping mall. If you’re spending time outdoors, seek out shady spots and avoid direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day. Consider investing in a portable fan or handheld mister to help you stay cool on the go. Don’t forget to prioritise self-care during your summer pregnancy as well. Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature, and pamper yourself with soothing skincare products to combat pregnancy-related skin issues like dryness and sensitivity. Practice gentle prenatal yoga or meditation to relax and unwind, helping you stay calm and comfortable throughout your pregnancy journey.

With these tips in mind, you can breeze through your summer pregnancy with style and grace, embracing the beauty of this special time in your life. From chic kaftans to refreshing self-care rituals, there are plenty of ways to stay cool, comfortable, and confident as you await the arrival of your little one. So go ahead, soak up the sun and enjoy every moment of this magical journey into motherhood.