Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best perfumes for girls in India: Discover top 10 fragrances that can be your signature scent for every occasion

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Discover the best long-lasting perfumes for girls in India with floral and fruity fragrances. Compare the top 10 perfumes to find the perfect one for you.

Selecting the perfect perfume for girls involves considering factors like fragrance, longevity, and value for money. With a plethora of options available, choosing the right scent can feel overwhelming. It’s crucial to identify what appeals to you—be it a floral bouquet, fruity freshness, or a warm musky undertone.

Explore a collection of enchanting perfumes for girls, perfect for every mood and occasion!
Explore a collection of enchanting perfumes for girls, perfect for every mood and occasion!

To simplify your search, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 perfumes for girls in India, each offering unique features and benefits. Whether you're looking for something light and playful for daytime wear or a more sophisticated scent for evening occasions, this collection has something for everyone. Each fragrance is designed to enhance your personality and boost your confidence, ensuring you find the ideal match for your style. Dive into our curated selection and discover your next signature scent!

Womens Long Lasting Floral Fragrance by Queen

1.

Womens Long Lasting Floral Fragrance by Queen

Experience the enchanting floral fragrance that lingers all day long. This perfume is perfect for girls who love a delicate and feminine scent.

Specifications of Womens Long Lasting Floral Fragrance by Queen

  • Long-lasting floral fragrance
  • Comes in a 100ml bottle
  • Ideal for everyday wear
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Perfect gift for any occasion

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Delightful floral scentMay not be suitable for those who prefer stronger scents
Long-lasting fragrance 

2.

Guess Eau De Toilette Dare

Embrace your daring side with this bold and captivating fragrance. Perfect for girls who love to make a statement with their scent.

Specifications of Guess Eau De Toilette Dare

  • Sensual and bold fragrance
  • Comes in a 100ml bottle
  • Ideal for evening wear
  • Long-lasting scent
  • Suitable for all occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Bold and captivating scentMay be too strong for daytime use
Long-lasting fragrance 

3.

Skinn Sheer Fragrance for Women

Indulge in the sheer elegance of this fragrance, designed for the modern and sophisticated woman.

Specifications of Skinn Sheer Fragrance for Women

  • Elegant and sophisticated scent
  • Comes in a 20ml bottle
  • Perfect for special occasions
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Ideal for gifting

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sophisticated and elegant scentSmaller bottle size
Travel-friendly size 

Also read:Top 7 smartwatches under 25,000 with AMOLED display

4.

Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger

Experience the classic and timeless fragrance that captures the essence of youth and vitality.

Specifications of Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger

  • Classic and timeless scent
  • Comes in a 100ml bottle
  • Ideal for everyday wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Suitable for all ages

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Timeless and youthful scentMay not be suitable for those who prefer modern scents
Long-lasting fragrance 

5.

Carlton London Limited Edition Parfum

Elevate your senses with this limited edition parfum that exudes luxury and sophistication.

Specifications of Carlton London Limited Edition Parfum

  • Luxurious and sophisticated scent
  • Comes in a 50ml bottle
  • Ideal for evening wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Perfect for special occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious and sophisticated scentHigher price point
Limited edition 

6.

Carlton London Perfume for Girlfriend

Treat yourself or your loved one to this delightful perfume designed for the modern girlfriend.

Specifications of Carlton London Perfume for Girlfriend

  • Modern and chic scent
  • Comes in a 50ml bottle
  • Ideal for everyday wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Perfect for gifting

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Modern and chic scentMay not be suitable for those who prefer classic scents
Ideal for gifting 

7.

Skinn by Titan Liquid Perfume

Discover the essence of luxury with this liquid perfume that offers a long-lasting and captivating fragrance.

Specifications of Skinn by Titan Liquid Perfume

  • Luxurious and captivating scent
  • Comes in a 100ml bottle
  • Ideal for special occasions
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Suitable for all skin types

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Luxurious and captivating scentMay be too strong for everyday wear
Long-lasting fragrance 

Also read:Best branded watches for women: Top 10 picks with elegant designs, precision craftsmanship and stylish features

8.

Skinn by Titan Pristine Perfume for Women

Indulge in the pristine beauty of this perfume, crafted for the modern woman who appreciates elegance and grace.

Specifications of Skinn by Titan Pristine Perfume for Women

  • Elegant and graceful scent
  • Comes in a 50ml bottle
  • Ideal for evening wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Perfect for special occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Elegant and graceful scentSmaller bottle size
Perfect for special occasions 

9.

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Eau De Toilette

Experience the youthful and vibrant fragrance that captures the spirit of the modern girl on the go.

Specifications of Tommy Hilfiger Girl Eau De Toilette

  • Youthful and vibrant scent
  • Comes in a 30ml bottle
  • Ideal for everyday wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Suitable for all ages

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Youthful and vibrant scentSmaller bottle size
Ideal for everyday wear 

10.

Carlton London Exotique Premium Fragrance

Transport yourself to a world of luxury with this premium fragrance that exudes opulence and grandeur.

Specifications of Carlton London Exotique Premium Fragrance

  • Opulent and grand scent
  • Comes in a 100ml bottle
  • Ideal for evening wear
  • Long-lasting fragrance
  • Perfect for special occasions

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Opulent and grand scentHigher price point
Perfect for special occasions 

Also read:Best Bella Vita perfumes for women: Top 10 elegant picks with long-lasting scents for every occasion

Top 3 features of best perfumes for girls:

 

Best Perfumes for GirlsLong-lastingEveryday WearEvening Wear
Womens Long Lasting Floral Fragrance by QueenYesYesNo
Guess Eau De Toilette DareYesNoYes
Skinn Sheer Fragrance for WomenYesNoYes
Tommy Girl by Tommy HilfigerYesYesNo
Carlton London Limited Edition ParfumYesNoYes
Carlton London Perfume for GirlfriendYesYesNo
Skinn by Titan Liquid PerfumeYesNoYes
Skinn by Titan Pristine Perfume for WomenYesNoYes
Tommy Hilfiger Girl Eau De ToiletteYesYesNo
Carlton London Exotique Premium FragranceYesNoYes

Best value for money perfume for girls:

The Womens Long Lasting Floral Fragrance by Queen offers the best value for money, with its delightful floral scent and long-lasting fragrance. It is perfect for everyday wear and is suitable for all skin types.

Also read:Best long-lasting men's perfumes in India: Top 10 strong and classic fragrances for men

Best overall perfume for girls:

The Guess Eau De Toilette Dare stands out as the best overall product in this category, with its bold and captivating fragrance, ideal for evening wear and special occasions. It offers a long-lasting scent that makes a statement.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best perfume for girls:

Fragrance family: Consider the type of scent you prefer, such as floral, fruity, oriental, or woody. Each offers a distinct character.

Longevity: Look for perfumes with good staying power. Eau de parfum typically lasts longer than eau de toilette.

Skin type: Test fragrances on your skin, as body chemistry can alter how a scent develops.

Occasion: Choose scents suited for specific occasions—lighter fragrances for day wear and bolder ones for evenings.

Budget: Set a budget before shopping, as perfumes come in a wide range of prices, ensuring you find value for money.

Similar stories for you

Best football shoes for performance and comfort: Top 7 picks that enhance your game with superior grip and comfort

Best Nike shoes for women in 2024: Top 9 picks that are perfect for workouts, casual wear or everyday elegance

Best shoes for girls: Discover stylish and comfortable shoes for girls, top 8 picks

Best rose gold watches for women: Top 10 elegant wristwatches that reflect sophisticated charm

FAQs on perfume for girls

  • What is the price range of these perfumes?

    The price range of these perfumes varies from INR 1000 to INR 5000, depending on the brand and bottle size.

  • Are these perfumes suitable for sensitive skin?

    Yes, most of the perfumes mentioned are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. However, it's always best to do a patch test before regular use.

  • Do these perfumes have a long-lasting fragrance?

    Yes, all the perfumes listed offer a long-lasting fragrance, perfect for day or evening wear.

  • Are these perfumes suitable for gifting?

    Absolutely! These perfumes make for perfect gifts for any occasion, with their elegant packaging and delightful scents.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On