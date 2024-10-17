Best women's wear at Myntra: Choose your type from H&M, Mango, M&S, and much more

Searching for fashionable­ everyday wear, sophisticate­d work clothes, or party-ready getups? H&M, Mango, and Marks & Spe­ncer have you sorted. While H&M offers trendy basics and comfy loungewear for all styles, Mango makes elegant office blouses and evening wear with Mediterranean flair. As designer collabs are often limited edition, hurry and shop these top brands now at Myntra. Best Women's Wear

Women's Wear from H&M: Trendy and Affordable Fashion

H&M is cele­brated for its trendy styles and budge­t-conscious prices. Get ready to elevate your fashion game with these must-have items at unbeatable prices! Here are some top picks from their collection at Myntra.

H&M's Wide Pull-On Trousers combines both comfort and style. These pants are created using a high-waist design that has a wide leg and is made from flowing and soft fabric to create a nice silhouette. They are made from a soft, flowy material, which guarantees extraordinary comfort even during long hours of the day. The hidden hook-and-eye closure and zip fly provide a taut, compact look with no bulging. These pants come in different hues and prints so that you can match them with any casual, business, and evening outfits.

Key Highlights:

Polyester blend with a slight stretch

Sizes 2 to 16 available

Can be Paired with: Avoid Pairing with: Fitted turtlenecks Overly loose or baggy tops Crop tops for a trendy casual outfit Chunky, bulky shoes Oversized sweaters Busy patterns that clash with the trousers' silhouette

The H&M Oversized Shirt Dress is a compact and practical piece that can be used in both a cosy and casual style. The dress is oversized and has a relaxed fit that fits various body shapes, and the way it falls is incredibly stylish. Made of a breathable and lightweight fabric, this dress is perfect for hot days and layering. A classic look and intellectual sophistication are guaranteed by the collar and button-up design while rolling up the long sleeves makes it sporty and convenient.

Key Highlights:

Cotton fabric

Oversized fit

Shirt collar

What to Pair With: What to Avoid: Pair with skinny jeans and sneakers Avoid oversized accessories that overwhelm the loose fit.

The H&M Knitted Turtleneck Dress is a perfect choice for those who want to look stylish and feel comfortable even in winter. It is made from a soft, medium-weight knit so that it can keep you warm while also looking chic and graceful. The ribbed texture provides both a visual appeal and a fitted fit. It has a ribbed turtle neck with a slit at the back, dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and a straight hem with a slit at each side. The dress length is normally above the knee, making it so versatile that you can wear it for different occasions.

Key Highlights:

Soft, warm knit fabric

Sizes: XS to XL

Pair with: Avoid Pairing with: Knee-high boots Overly formal accessories Sneakers for a casual weekend outfit Bulky outerwear that hides the dress's shape Belt at the waist for a more defined silhouette Clashing textures or patterns

The H&M Denim Jacket is a modern fashion staple that crosses classic style with modern sensibility. It is made from super soft and feather-light denim. It consists of a traditional collar, button closure on the front, and chest pockets which are the standard components in the style of a denim jacket. The metal buttons, in the meantime, give it a real rugged look. With the availability of different washes, such as light and dark, the piece becomes more versatile for various outfits and occasions. The long sleeves with regular length are flattering, and the spread collar provides a more updated look.

Key Highlights:

Material: Durable denim

Sizes: XS to XXL

Can be Paired with: Avoid Pairing with: Floral dresses Denim bottoms in a similar wash (unless going for a deliberate double-denim look) All-black outfits Overly formal or evening wear Over hoodies for extra warmth in winter

Women's Wear from Mango: Chic and Sophisticated Styles

Mango offers elegant and trendy designs for the fashion-forward woman. Here are some top picks from their collection at Myntra.

The MANGO Women High-Rise Trousers are perfect for the modern woman’s wardrobe. These voguish black trousers feature a high-rise waist that enhances your silhouette, providing a flattering fit for all body types. Made from high-quality polyester fabric, they ensure durability and a smooth feel throughout the day. With a zip closure and pleat detailing at the front, they add a touch of minimalistic charm to your overall look. Versatile in nature, these trousers can be paired effortlessly with blouses, shirts, or crop tops for a chic and polished look.

Key Highlights:

Polyester blend with a subtle stretch

Sizes:

Pair them with: Avoid Pairing with: Silk blouses Overly casual T-shirts or tops Cropped sweaters Bulky, oversized sweaters Statement belts to accentuate the waist Sneakers or very casual footwear

The MANGO Notched Lapel Collar Formal Blazer is a highly stylish addition to one's clothing. Myntra is showcasing this blazer which is featured in black so that it can be donned for both formal and semi-formal occasions. Made with a top-notch polyester fabric, it presents both a snug fit and a guaranteed long life in addition to a sleek and high-end finish. The blazer with a notched lapel collar is the main charm of the garment. It is a perfect look for professional and smart-casual evening wear. The long and well-defined seams, the one-button closure, and the slimmer silhouette add up to the nice addition of long sleeves.

Key Highlights:

Polyester blend with a soft touch

Sizes: XS to XL

Pair them with: Avoid Pairing with: Slim-fit trousers Other oversized or baggy pieces Mini dresses Very formal evening wear Jeans and a t-shirt Overly sporty or athletic wear

The Pleated Midi Skirt of Mango is fabulous for classical femininity with a twist of style for the ladies of today. The pleats are usually made of a thin accordion that allows the fabric to move freely and creates the alluring curve of a flowing and shapely A-line. A polyester-blend fabric is the standard for this product, as it is lightweight and low-maintenance. The elastic waistband gives the garment a comfortable fit while the fabric leaves a side zip out of sight through a concealed opening. The colour options are not as loud and very practical for mixing and matching in the daytime environment; others are more vivid and likely to be kept for night-time champagne parties.

Key Highlights:

Lightweight polyester

Sizes: XS to XL

Can be Paired with: Avoid Pairing with: Tucked-in blouses Very tight or clingy tops Crop tops Overly casual T-shirts or sweatshirts Oversized sweaters Shoes that are too chunky or casual

The Mango Belted Trench Coat is a must-have for all seasons to come. It is both practical and fashionable. It is a cotton polyester blend that this coat is made of that acts as a shield against the weather elements, light rain, and wind. Storm flaps and adjustable cuffs are elements borrowed from the original trench coat. The coat is commonly designed to cover even a bulky dress, and it is also provided with very practical side pockets. This trench coat is one of the most versatile additions to your style available in the traditional khaki colour.

Key Highlights:

Belted waist

Lightweight fabric

Classic design

Pair with What to Avoid: Fitted trousers and ankle boots Avoid heavy layering that can detract from the trench's silhouette.

Women's Wear from Marks & Spencer (M&S): Quality and Timeless Elegance

M&S is known for its high-quality, classic pieces that stand the test of time. Here are some top picks from their collection at Myntra.

The M&S Cotton Rich Straight Leg Trousers offer a perfect blend of comfort and style for everyday wear. Crafted from a high-quality cotton-rich fabric with a touch of stretch, these trousers provide all-day comfort without compromising on appearance. The classic straight-leg cut flatters various body types and pairs easily with both casual and formal tops. Features include a secure zip and button fastening, practical pockets, and a comfortable high-rise waist.

Key Highlights:

Cotton-rich blend with added stretch

Sizes: 6 to 22

Can Pair with: Avoid Pairing with: Crisp white shirts Very loose or oversized tops Casual t-shirts Overly casual or sporty footwear Blazers Busy patterns that clash with the trousers' classic style

The M&S Printed Straight Midi Skirt is a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe. This eye-catching skirt features a vibrant all-over print that adds a pop of personality to your outfit. The flattering A-line silhouette creates a feminine shape while providing comfortable movement. Crafted from a soft, flowing fabric, it offers both comfort and elegance. The midi length is perfect for various occasions, from casual outings to semi-formal events. The skirt is slip-on for a smooth fit.

Key Highlights:

Printed design

A-line silhouette

Midi length

What to Pair With: What to Avoid: Tuck in a simple blouse or casually with a t-shirt and sneakers. Avoid pairing with overly printed tops that may clash with the skirt’s pattern. Knitwear

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Women's Wear At Myntra Do I get genuine H&M, Mango, and M&S products from Myntra? Absolutely. Rest assured that you always get 100% genuine products from all brands featured in Myntra. If you’re unsatisfied with the quality, you can always opt for a return or exchange on the e-commerce platform.

How do I buy clothes that look good on me? Always go for good brands that are known for their quality. Also, learn about your body type and wear clothes accordingly. Go for the best-fitted clothes that flatter your figure to stand out in style.

What are the top brands for women’s clothing? Other than the top brands that we have mentioned here in our blog, there are many other Indian brands like W, Libas, Biba, and more that offer stylish and quality clothing for women. All these brands are available in Myntra, so do check them out!

Can I wear a long coat with a kurti? When it comes to fashion, there are no rules. You can pair your plain kurti with a stylish long coat in the colder months for a smart Indo-Western look that’s surely going to turn heads.

Are long skirts fashionable? Yes! Long skirts are and have always been a style statement. Style them with a nice top or blouse for a chic, modest look.

