Casual sandals for men: Top 8 comfortable picks to flaunt your stylish summer look

Summers are here, and it is all about those floral t-shirts, knee-length shorts, and of course those cool and breezy sandals. Be it a beach vacation with your family or for your casual outdoor adventures, sandals let you stay cool and comfortable even during the hot and sultry days. Casual sandal for men: When comfort meets style(pexels)

From the strappy ones to the slip-ons, the market is flooded with a wide range of casual sandals for men. Choose between leather, open-foot, closed foot, or heels on, the assortment is many. And to help you choose the right one, we are here with our list of top 8 sandals for men.

Loading Suggestions...

Comfort meet style with the Hush Puppies Men's New Track Fisherman Sandals. These sandals are crafted with durable materials and feature a sporty design that’s perfect for both outdoor adventures and casual outings. The adjustable straps of these sandals ensure a secure fit, while the cushioned footbed provides all-day comfort. Be it hiking, strolling, or simply relaxing, these sandals will keep you cool and comfortable.

Pair it with: Knee-length cargo shorts or chino shorts + a cotton polo shirt

Loading Suggestions...

The Woodland Men's Leather Sandal combines rugged durability with a sleek, sophisticated design. This pair is made with premium leather and the adjustable straps allow for a customized fit, ensuring comfort and support throughout the day. Be it trekking through the wilderness or enjoying a day out in the sun, these sandals are designed to offer maximum support. The sturdy sole provides excellent traction, making them perfect for both casual and adventurous wear.

Pair it with: Slim-fit jeans or utility trousers + a moisture-wicking tee or rugged flannel.

Loading Suggestions...

Get the perfect blend of tradition and modernity with the ID Velcro Huarache Sandals for Men. Featuring a classic huarache design with modern velcro straps, these sandals offer both style and convenience. The breathable leather also keeps your feet cool, while the adjustable straps ensure a snug fit. Its durable sole offers traction and comfort, making these sandals a perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Pair it with: Tapered joggers or linen trousers + an oversized graphic tee or button-up shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

The Buckaroo Men’s Mack Fisherman Sandal is a versatile footwear option that combines comfort with a rugged design. Featuring an open-toe, closed-heel design, these sandals keep you cool while keeping your feet secure. The adjustable straps ensure a customized fit, while the cushioned insole offers support for long-lasting comfort. Perfect for outdoor activities, the sturdy outsole provides excellent comfort on various surfaces. Be it walking on the beach or exploring the city, these sandals provide the perfect balance of comfort and durability.

Pair it with: Slim chinos or cuffed jeans + a breezy henley or mandarin-collar shirt.

5. Centrino Men's Sandals

Loading Suggestions...

Centrino Men's Sandals offer a stylish, comfortable, and practical solution for everyday wear. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, these sandals keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long. The durable, slip-resistant outsole ensures traction on various surfaces, making these sandals perfect for both casual strolls and light outdoor activities. Be it a vacation or enjoying a day out, the Centrino sandals keep you stylish and at ease.

Pair it with: Lightweight trousers or formal shorts + tucked-in polo or short-sleeve shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bata Men's BOSS-GRASS Fisherman Sandal offers a timeless design with modern comfort. Featuring an open-toe, closed-heel fisherman style, these sandals provide excellent ventilation while offering support and protection for your feet. The durable leather upper and sturdy construction make them perfect for both casual outings and outdoor adventures. The adjustable straps ensure a personalized fit, while the cushioned footbed adds extra comfort for long-lasting wear. The rugged outsole provides solid traction, making these sandals ideal for various terrains and everyday wear.

Pair it with: Cotton trousers or pleated pants + short-sleeved dress shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

The ALBERTO TORRESI Men's Leather Thong Sandal is a sophisticated and stylish option for your summer wardrobe. Made from premium leather, these sandals are both comfortable and durable. The classic thong design ensures easy wear, while the cushioned footbed provides comfort for all-day use. The sleek, minimalist look makes them versatile enough to pair with both casual and semi-casual outfits. So, be it a relaxing session by the pool or heading out for a day in the sun, these sandals combine style and comfort effortlessly.

Pair it with: Linen shorts or drawstring pants + a breezy Cuban-collar shirt or tank.

Loading Suggestions...

Step out in style with the Mochi Men Faux Leather Flat Sandal, designed for the modern man who values both comfort and fashion. The faux leather upper offers a sleek, high-quality look, while the flat sole provides ultimate comfort. The adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, perfect for a day of walking or casual outings. The minimalist design makes these sandals a versatile addition to your wardrobe, easily pairing with jeans, shorts, or summer outfits. Stay comfortable and stylish with these trendy, everyday sandals.

Pair it with: Kurta-pajama sets, or jeans with a Nehru jacket or plain kurta shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Gym shorts for men: Level up your gym game with these comfy and stylish shorts

Shop the look: Level up your kurti game with this perfectly styled outfit

Experience tee-rific choices! Get stylish t-shirts for women to suit every mood

Lipstick set: Why settle for one when you can have different shades for different moods; Here are 8 sets for you

FAQ for casual sandal for men What are casual sandals for men made of? Casual sandals for men are typically made from a variety of materials, including leather, synthetic materials, rubber, EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), cork, and fabric straps. The material choice depends on the sandal's design, comfort, and durability.

Are casual sandals comfortable for everyday use? Yes, many casual sandals are designed for all-day comfort, with cushioned footbeds, ergonomic soles, and adjustable straps. Look for sandals with added features like arch support and shock absorption for maximum comfort.

Can I wear casual sandals with socks? Wearing sandals with socks is a matter of personal preference and style. It's become a trendy, comfortable look for some, especially in casual settings. However, traditionally, sandals are worn without socks.

How do I choose the right size for casual sandals? To select the right size, ensure the sandals fit snugly without being too tight. You should have enough space to wiggle your toes, but they shouldn’t slide off your feet. Many brands offer size guides, so checking those can help ensure the best fit.

Are casual sandals good for outdoor activities? Some casual sandals are suitable for light outdoor activities like walking on trails or going to the beach. However, if you plan on hiking or more rugged outdoor adventures, you might want to opt for sandals designed specifically for outdoor use, with more robust soles and additional foot protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.