Confused about styling winterwear? Here are winter jackets every man should have in his closet

Winter dressing can often feel tricky, especially when you are standing in a store wondering which woollens will actually work with your wardrobe. If shopping for winterwear leaves you confused and second-guessing every purchase, you are not alone. To make things easier, we have curated a list of five winterwear classics every man should have in his closet - versatile staples that can be styled for both casual outings and more formal occasions, so you come out of the season looking more refined and confident with winterwear! Read more for styling tips for winter men's fashion!(Pinterest)

Denim jacket

Denim jackets are the versatile classic of winter fashion - a foolproof layering component that has stood the test of time! From Hollywood hotshots like Ryan Gosling and Andrew Garfield to Indian sensations including Hardik Pandya and Shahid Kapoor, celebrities have embraced denim jackets with open arms.

Styling a denim jacket can sometimes be tricky but it has immense potential when it comes to layering, for achieving that casual, effortlessly cool look. For transitional weather, layer it over a plain white T-shirt or hoodie, pair it with chinos or black jeans, and finish with sneakers or boots. You can also layer it over a cosy sweater for colder weather, making it a practical, every day essential.

Leather jackets

A timeless classic, leather jackets are ideal for channelling a rugged, biker-inspired edge with an air of effortless mystery. It instantly elevates an outfit - particularly for evening wear - adding attitude, edge and a confident sense of boldness to your look. From David Beckham and Kylian Mbappe to Chris Evans and Austin Butler, leather jackets have been a constant celebrity favourite.

Whether you're dressing up for date night or clubbing with friends, leather jackets are great for evening-wear styling, but their potential does not stop there. Pair it with a plain white or black T-shirt and black trousers for an effortlessly edgy look, or opt for a black shirt to introduce a sharper, more formal edge. For a relaxed take, layer it over a plaid overshirt or a cosy black or maroon turtleneck.

Varsity jacket

Varsity jackets are ideal if sporty, modern streetwear is your thing - they strike the perfect balance between casual and refined, making them perfect for every day wear. Their structured silhouette and distinct sleeves add a contrasting edge to the casual, sport-inspired look.

Varsity jackets can be styled with a plain t-shirt or hoodie underneath, paired with straight-leg, contrasting trousers and classic sneakers, for a clean, balanced look. For a sharper take, opt for neutral colours like black, navy or beige and style it with tailored trousers and minimal trainers. Avoid overly graphic prints underneath to let the jacket stand out.

Puffer jacket

Ideal for cold and windy weather, puffer jackets are a must-have addition in every man's closet. A good puffer jacket combines warmth, comfort and modern style, making it essential for the colder months. You can look to the likes of Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Pete Davidson and even Leonardo DiCaprio for styling cues.

You can opt for dark, neutral shades for a clean, streamlined look, or lean into brighter colours if making a statement suits your personality - just keep the rest of the outfit minimal. For a sharper, more dressed-up edge, layer it over an untucked shirt and pair it with wide-leg trousers to balance out the jacket’s bulk.

Trench coat

Trench coats bring instant sophistication to any outfit, seamlessly elevating both formal ensembles and smart-casual looks. A well-fitted trench coat sharpens your overall silhouette, adds polish without appearing excessive, and works just as well over tailored suits as it does with knitwear and denim. Take notes from Thomas Shelby's wardrobe!

For styling, neutral shades such as beige, camel, navy or black offer maximum versatility and longevity. Wear it over a crisp shirt and trousers for a refined, work-ready look, or layer it over a lightweight knit with jeans and loafers for effortless off-duty sophistication. You can add more detail to the look with accessories such as woollen scarves, ties or by cinching the waist with the coat’s belt for added structure and polish.