Delhi, Mumbai fashion weeks join forces for the first time 

Any fashion world observer would know that Delhi and Mumbai have had their own respective fashion weeks for many years now. The Delhi-Mumbai rivalry is legendary with each of them claiming to be the real fashion capital. Over the years, both fashion weeks have left no stone unturned to out-frock each other with their unique announcements and buzzy social media campaigns. However, in a first, the Fashion Design Council of India-led India Fashion Week and Lakme Fashion Week will come together as the first joint Phygital Fashion Week. The first-of-its-kind event is slated to be held from March 16-21 and will be aired in parallel on both platforms. The event will also have a special ‘unity logo’created to mark this momentous occasion.This significant coup, which no one saw coming, attempts to align, unite and cooperate to create new business opportunities and growth for Indian fashion industry, which has been beset by the pandemic.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé (Photo: Instagram/AshwathSwaminathan)

Talking about this landmark moment in Indian fashion, Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI shares, “The consent of my board members, which was imperative and a positive feedback from some of the senior designers of the country made me stronger in my resolve to make it happen with the LFW management. This is the best news for the fashion industry and fraternity after the Covid-struck year. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the need to innovate, align forces and adapt, our partnership is a step in this direction.” And one couldn’t agree more as it’s time the fashion industry came together to create a unique ecosystem.

Jaspreet Chandok Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide (Photo: Instagram/JaspreetChandok)

”This partnership is a big step for the fashion industry and we hope to create new opportunities for growth by leveraging our collective strengths,” says Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé. After the trying year for fashion retail, it’s time to broaden one’s horizons. ”The new normal brings with it new perspectives and partnerships. We hope this ushers in a new era of co-operation that drives the industry forward,” says Jaspreet Chandok Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide. Here’s hoping that this epoch-defining partnership takes Indian fashion to new heights of success.

