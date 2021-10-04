Dia Mirza serves another sizzling look in yellow, this time in a kalamkari saree

Yellow is the colour of hope, cheerful, happiness, optimism and joy but for us, it is synonymous with Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and if you have been here for long, you would vouch for our claim too that finds root in her fashion choices. From pleated tunics to suits and sarees, Dia's love for yellow drips from her sartorial pictures on the Internet and she continued to slay the fashion game recently in a yellow hand painted kalamkari saree on handwoven silk from Benaras.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that set the temperatures soaring across the Internet as she flaunted her killer looks. The pictures featured Dia donning a gorgeous mustard yellow saree that sported floral prints in red, green and brown down the pallu and across the borders.

She teamed it with a dark green blouse which came with half sleeves. Accessorising her look with a gold chain necklace and gold bangles from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, Dia left her luscious brown tresses open down her shoulder in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Dia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Dia shared in the caption, “Loved wearing this saree by @archanajaju.in for the #ChampionsOfChange award. Thank you Theiu @theiatekchandaney for sourcing this gorgeousness for me! (sic).”

She added, “Love celebrating our artisans and sustainable clothing This saree is an intricately hand painted kalamkari sari on handwoven silk (woven in Benaras) and painted by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi using organic colours Jewellery Courtesy @mahesh_notandass MUH by @shraddhamishra8 Photo by @rishabhkphotography (sic).”

Check out these other sartorial looks of Dia Mirza in yellow ensembles:

For the kalamkari saree look, Dia Mirza was styled by costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney.

