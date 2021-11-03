Diwali 2021: Ekta Kaul picks a pastel salwar suit for the festive season

The festival of lights is here. Diwali is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and pomp all over the country. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. The ancient Hindu festival was first celebrateed after Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya from his 14 years of exile. He returned with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Now Diwali is more about the celebration of love, happiness and the sense of togetherness. It is also the time for homecoming as the family and friends come together to celebrate the festival. The homes deck up in colours and lights and people adorn their best ethnic attires for the Diwali parties.

The festivities have made their way to the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. The tinsel town is currently basking in the glow of the upcoming week of festivities and the celebs have started prepping for it. Some celebrities are working out to prepare their bodies for the upcoming festive week of indulgence, while some are seen shopping for their Diwali necessities.

Ekta Kaul is also prepping for Diwali in her own way. The actor chose pastel to go with this Diwali and the pictures are just too stunning. Ekta, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of her Diwali look and they are making her Instagram family swoon.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kaul’s birthday post for her ‘first child’ is all about love

For a change, Ekta chose light pastel colours to adorn this Diwali. The actor played muse to the fashion designer Shivika Singh and opted for a pastel salwar suit from her wardrobe. The full-sleeved salwar is embroidered in golden beads. She teamed it with a cotton pastel dupatta embroidered in white thread.

With the pictures, she also wrote a warm wish for her Instagram family. “Happiest Dhanteras everyone! Maa Lakshmi ki kriya aap pe aur aap ke samasta Parivar pe bani rahe (May the blessings of goddess Lakshmi always be on you and your family),” she wrote.

Assisted by makeup artist Devika Thapa, Ekta Kaul opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, a shade of nude lipstick and a small golden bindi, Ekta looked elegant.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.