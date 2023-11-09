Festive preparations are often incomplete without hair care and styling and whether you are celebrating Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas, Eid or attending weddings, taking the time to pamper your hair will ensure that you look and feel your best on every occasion. No matter what your hair type or style is, there are plenty of ways to elevate your hair care and styling routine for festive preparations. Diwali 2023: Pre-festive hair care routine that will help you shine during the festivities (Tim Mossholder)

By incorporating a pre-festive hair care routine into your preparations, you can achieve stunning and unforgettable hairstyles that complement your attire. So, this festive season, make your tresses a top priority and watch as it elevates your entire look to new heights with a pre-festive hair care routine that will help you shine during the festivities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, shared, “Before diving into styling, it's crucial to ensure that your hair is in its best possible condition. Healthy hair is the canvas upon which you can create stunning festive hairstyles. Start by nourishing your hair with regular oil massages and deep conditioning treatments. This will add shine, reduce frizz, and make your hair more manageable.”

He also pointed out the significant difference in how your hair looks and feels when you invest in quality hair products and suggested investing in trusted brands. Also, consider using heat protectant sprays and styling products to maintain the health and integrity of your hair while using hot tools.

Drawing on her years of experience, Sylvia Chen, Celebrity Hairdresser and owner of Butterfly Pond Salon, said, “Split ends can make your hair look dull and lifeless, so it is important to get a trim before your festive event. Even if you are only getting a few inches trimmed off, it will make a big difference in the overall appearance of your hair.”

She highly recommended experimenting with hair accessories as this helps add a glamourous touch. She advised, “From decorative pins and clips to floral crowns and ornate hair combs, accessories can add a touch of elegance and glamour to your look. Choose accessories that compliment your outfit and hairstyle.”

