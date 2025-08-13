Does a Miss Universe lose her title when the next one is crowned and become ‘former Miss Universe’? Sushmita Sen answers

Sushmita Sen is an iconic Indian actor, model, and philanthropist known most for her unequivocal grace and elegance. One of the most notable moments in her career was winning the Miss Universe 1994 crown, becoming the first Indian woman to win the coveted title. Sushmita Sen is the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title.

In a conversation with Mid-Day shared on YouTube in November 2023, Sushmita was asked whether she should be addressed as ex-Miss Universe or if the title remains always the same. The actor replied to the question gracefully, recalling another incident where she was asked the same question. Let's find out what she said:

‘Once a Miss Universe, always a Miss Universe’

During the Mid-day interview, Sushmita was asked, “Can we still say Miss Universe? Is it like a colonel or a general who always remains a colonel, or does it become an ex-Miss Universe?”

Sharing that she was glad someone had asked her the question, Sushmita remembered an incident from when she crowned her successor in Namibia. The star revealed that on the day she gave up her crown to the next winner, who was Miss USA, she was standing with Martin Brooks, who was then the president of the Miss Universe organisation.

During a conversation, Martin told the actor, “So, Sushmita, tomorrow morning you're going to be fired.” The actor, who was just 19 at that time, replied, “No, tomorrow morning I resign.”

Soon after, while they were attending the coronation ball, Sushmita recalled, “They came to him to ask at the coronation ball, ‘Do we put ‘former Miss Universe’?’ He immediately looked at me and said, 'Object to that.' So I said, ‘I object!’ He then stated, ‘Once a Miss Universe, always a Miss Universe.’”

As to why the president of the Miss Universe organisation said so, Sushmita clarified, “Because you have a dedicated year of victory. So you never say former Miss Universe; you say Miss Universe 1994.”

About Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe 1994 win

Sushmita made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe international beauty pageant in 1994. Held in Manila in the Philippines, the Miss Universe pageant featured contestants from across the world, but Sushmita Sen's grace, intelligence, and confidence made her win the title at just 18.The same year, Aishwarya Rai because the Miss World 1994.