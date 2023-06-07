Embracing the pink: Styling tips for men to rock this bold colour

Gentlemen, it's high time to step out of your comfort zone and explore the realm of colors, and what better hue to experiment with than the captivating shade of pink? In recent years, the colour pink has emerged as a bold and stylish choice for men's fashion. Gone are the days when pink was solely associated with femininity. Today, it's a statement hue that can add a touch of confidence and panache to any men's wardrobe. From sunsets to roses and sparkling summer wines, pink has the remarkable ability to enhance the beauty of various things. From choosing the right shades to incorporating pink into different styles, get ready to embrace the power of pink and elevate your fashion game to new heights.

However, its significance extends beyond aesthetics. In today's world, the inclusion of pink is more important than ever. Why should men be deprived of access to the entire spectrum of colours? It's time to break stereotypes and embrace pink as a powerful fashion choice for all genders. (Also read: Beat the heat: 7 summer styling and fashion tips for men to stay comfy and cool )

Tips for men to style pink outfits

Amol Kadam, style expert and head-design, Spykar, shared with HT Lifestyle, some valuable tips for men on how to rock pink outfits with flair and sophistication.

1. Start small

If you're new to wearing pink, start small. You don't have to wear head-to-toe pink to make a statement. Start by incorporating a pink accessory like a tie, pocket square, or socks. This will add a pop of colour to your outfit without being overpowering.

2. Choose the right shade

Not all shades of pink are created equal. Choose shades that complement your skin tone. If you have a warm undertone, go for brighter, warmer shades like coral or salmon. If you have a cool undertone, opt for softer, cooler shades like pastel or blush pink.

3. Pair with neutral colours

Pink might be the centre of attention, but it doesn't mean you have to go all out. Pair your pink shirt with neutral-coloured pants like white, beige, or grey. This will balance out the boldness of the pink and give you a polished look.

4. Mix and match patterns

Experiment with patterns. Pink pairs well with neutrals, but it also looks great with prints like stripes, polka dots, and florals. Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns, but make sure they complement each other.

5. Keep it simple

When wearing a bold colour like pink, keep it simple. Don't overload your outfit with too many accessories or patterns. Opt for a classic white sneaker or a simple leather sandal to complete your look.

6. Confidence is key

The most important tip is to wear your pink outfit with confidence. Confidence is key to pulling off any outfit. Embrace the boldness of the colour and own it. Remember, fashion is about expressing yourself, so don't be afraid to take risks and have fun with it.

To sum up, pink is definitely not just for women. Why was it gendered anyway? It's a versatile colour that can add a fun and stylish touch to any outfit. Use these tips to incorporate pink into your summer wardrobe and show the world your confident and stylish side. Happy styling!

