Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask
- Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
Recently, the Yoga enthusiast Esha Gupta shared with us the secret to her glowing and supple skin, now she is revealing the ingredients that are responsible for her long and lustrous locks. Healthy hair is something that everyone desires but with the arrival of winters or any type of season change, our hair faces a lot of problems. From consistent hair fall to split ends, our hair goes through a lot if we don’t take care of them.
That is why the Baadshaho actor shared her go-to hair mask with us. Esha has extremely healthy locks and the secret behind it lies in this hair mask. The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a story that featured olive oil, coconut oil, lavender oil and an egg - the ingredients of her hair mask.
Here are the benefits of this hair mask:
Egg: Eggs have a lot of vitamins in it which prevents the hair from damage caused due to external factors. The yolk, especially, is useful for moisturising the hair. The Vitamin A, Vitamin E and the biotin present in the egg help with the hair growth.
Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is known for its moisturising properties. It also prevents protein loss and its structure makes it easier for the hair shaft to absorb this oil making them stronger. Coconut oil also helps with the hair growth process.
Olive Oil: Olive oil is known to add shine, softness and body to the hair. This oil is especially great for people who have thick dry hair as it gives them the conditioning that is required.
Lavender Oil: The Lavender essential oil stimulates hair growth according to recent studies. The oil also makes your hair thicker and grow faster. According to studies, Lavender oil can also reverse a lot of hair problems such as hair fall and pattern baldness.
When do you plan to give this hair mask a try?
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Gupta's secret behind long and lustrous hair is a four ingredient mask
- Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she maintains her long and lustrous hair and keeps them healthy. Her go-to hair mask requires only 4 ingredients and is a must try.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra channels inner White Tiger in monochrome midi dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial picks and posing with her 'cub' Diana. For the picture, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress that is worth ₹2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol is a vision in ₹10k off-shoulder black jumpsuit at Tribhanga promotions
- For a recent promotional event of her latest release Tribhanga, Kajol donned a gorgeous off-shoulder jumpsuit and taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hop on the vegan style bandwagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back to black: Sara Ali Khan exudes royalty in velvet ethnic outfit, we love it
- Sara Ali Khan recently shared images of herself dressed in a stunning black velvet kurta and pants set. The fashionista has been serving some fabulous winter looks lately, are you taking notes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts romantic silhouette in a gorgeous off-shoulder dress
- Shanaya Kapoor sets mercury soaring in peak winters with her sultry pictures in an off-shoulder silk-chiffon mini dress with lace-up corset and we can’t wait to start the work week on a fashion high note | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Harry Styles: Times the singer made the 70s look extremely cool
- Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor and singer, with his sartorial preferences, has broken a lot of stereotypes in the recent past and given a new cool twist to the 70s ensembles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts baby bump, new hairstyle in ₹24k silk kaftan dress
- Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan’s silk printed kaftan dress at Amrita Arora’s birthday bash? Here’s where you can get it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra kicks away our Monday blues in ₹7k top for new interview
- During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her immense love for books and shared that she was like a librarian in her childhood, who used to lend books to children in her neighbourhood and maintain a log of that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif's playful tie dye mini is quite affordable at ₹1400. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani flaunts big hair and ₹3k leopard print top. Get the look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Hegde's vibrant ethnic look is the ideal bridesmaid outfit for day wedding
- Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of savoir faire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts pregnancy glow in fiery knit sweaters, pleated skirt
- Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox