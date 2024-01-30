From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor; 5 Bollywood divas who slayed the halter neck blouse look

When it comes to ethnic fashion, nothing can match the elegance and charm of six yards of grace. Sarees are timeless ensembles that can instantly transform you into an elegant queen. From global celebrities to Bollywood icons, sarees have become a fashion statement, elevated with modern dares and chic blouses. When it comes to sarees, what really elevates your entire look is the blouse. From bralettes to off-shoulder, blouse trends are constantly changing. However, one that continues to rule the style charts is the halter neck blouse, which shows off your shoulders and enhances your neckline. Dive into the world of Bollywood fashion as we spotlight the iconic trendsetters who have embraced the halter neck blouse with unparalleled grace and style. (Instagram )

Whether you opt for a traditional silk saree or a shimmering netted one, a halterneck blouse can only add to the glam factor. If you're not sure how to style this trendy piece, take a few style tips from our favourite Bollywood divas. (Also read: From Madhuri Dixit to Shilpa Shetty; 5 Bollywood celeb-inspired chic ways to slay in sarees during winter )

Bollywood Stars Who Embraced the Halter Neck Blouse



Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is an absolute fashionista who is always hitting the fashion targets like a pro. Her latest red saree look for the Filmfare Awards is no exception as the stylish diva served ethnic fashion goals for all her fans. Her royal saree featured a gold border and floral pattern that exuded royal vibes. But what really caught the attention of the fashion critics was the stylish red halterneck blouse, which comes with a tie-on backless dealing that enhances her whole look. Take a cue from Bebo and get ready to slay your saree look with the ultimate backless halter neck blouse.

Deepika Padukone

Talking about fashion and style without mentioning Deepika Padukone is not fair. Whenever DP wears a saree, she makes sure to turn heads with her undeniable charm and incredible fashion sense. Her white saree look that she wore for the promotional event of Jawan will always be our favourite and the credit for that goes to her stunning blouse. The stylish diva wore a simple off-white saree with a black sequin border and paired it with a backless tie on matching blouse, which added an oomph factor to her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous white and gold saree paired with a super trendy halter-neck blouse can be the game changer in your shaadi season wardrobe. Her ethereal drape comes in a sheer silhouette with gold gota patti embroidery, golden thread embroidered borders and sequin designs on the pallu. What makes her look truly striking is the sleeveless white blouse that features a high neck, keyhole cut-out at the cleavage, gold gota patti embroidery in a floral pattern, a fitted bust, a cropped hem exposing her toned midriff and a backless design. With the perfect combination of grace and glamour, she looked just like a wow.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Next but not least on the list we have the gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala. Wearing a regal red Sabyasachi saree with a stylish blouse, the stunning actress left her fans in awe with her breathtaking look. Sobhita's choice of a halterneck blouse complemented the vibrant hue and unique texture of the saree - a perfect nod to festive elegance. With neutral eyeshadow, bold kohl liner, mascaraed lashes, defined cheekbones and a seductive dark red lipstick, Sobhita's beauty look was bold and glamorous. A statement uncut diamond necklace and elegant earrings completed the look perfectly.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's gorgeous saree look set our hearts racing as she wore an incomparably elegant nude ethnic ensemble from Shyamal and Bhumika's latest collection. Her floral sheer net saree was paired with a modern bralette-like blouse featuring a halter neckline that was all hot and fiery. We loved the skilful application of nature-inspired gold embroidery on the sassy sheer nude blouse. The most striking feature of the blouse, however, was its plunging neckline, which added an extra layer of alluring appeal to the diva. It also had a divine gold trim around the edges. Showcasing the perfect blend of glamour and chic, her look was a complete showstopper.