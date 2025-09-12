From runways to vanity: 5 luxury makeup brands every woman should invest in
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 11:00 am IST
Every woman out there, here are 5 luxury makeup brands that must be in your vanity kit.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
CHAR-LOTTE TIL-BURRY Airbrush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro Natural, Beige Powder Medium, All Skin Type, 7.92 G View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush – Pillow Talk View Details
|
₹5,839
|
|
|
CHARLOTTE TILBURY PILLOW TALK K.I.S.S.I.N.G LIPSTICK PILLOW TALK INTENSE (Deep berry-rose pink moisturising) View Details
|
₹4,530
|
|
|
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Shadow Palette Quad - The Sophisticate - Full Size by CHARLOTTE TILBURY View Details
|
₹9,290
|
|
|
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Primer Moisturizer 0. 5oz (Travel Size ) View Details
|
₹3,357
|
|
|
Bobbi Brown Crushed Matte Lip Color Bare View Details
|
₹2,885.36
|
|
|
Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Full Coverage Sheer,Matte Foundation For Oily Skin Type Spf15 Warm Beige, 1 Count View Details
|
₹5,271.25
|
|
|
Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eye Liner # 01 Black I 3 G Parallel Import Goods View Details
|
₹3,085.13
|
|
|
Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Cream Finish 120 Lipstick - 2 per case. View Details
|
₹6,255
|
|
|
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish, with Built-in Base Coat & Glossy Shine Finish, in Nude/Brown, 540 Checkmate, 0.4 oz View Details
|
₹4,517
|
|
|
Revlon Emeryl File 1 Each (Pack of 4) View Details
|
₹3,246
|
|
|
REVLON Glossy ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor, Forever Pink View Details
|
₹5,912
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Anar Rasa 2.2 g, Maroon (brownish crimson) & Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal 2.2g, Pink View Details
|
₹3,700
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Rose Lip Balm | Organic Nourishing Lip Balm | With Kokum Butter & Rose Petal Concentrate | Deeply Nourishes. View Details
|
₹850
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal View Details
|
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Lash & Brow Serum | Natural Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum | Boosts Volume | With Nourishing Oils | Use Overnight View Details
|
₹1,495
|
|
|
M.A.C MAC Matte Lipstick Russian Red View Details
|
₹4,086
|
|
|
MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation NC20, 30 ml View Details
|
₹3,880
|
|
|
Mac Prep and Prime Fix Plus Setting Spray Mist Mini Mac 1.0 Fl Oz View Details
|
₹4,485
|
|
|
MAC M.A.C Studio Fix Natural Powder Plus Foundation For Oily Skin Nc20 For Women, 0.52 Ounce By M.A.C, Cream View Details
|
₹3,675
|
|
