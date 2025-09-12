Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

From runways to vanity: 5 luxury makeup brands every woman should invest in

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 11:00 am IST

Every woman out there, here are 5 luxury makeup brands that must be in your vanity kit.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

CHAR-LOTTE TIL-BURRY Airbrush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro Natural, Beige Powder Medium, All Skin Type, 7.92 G View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush – Pillow Talk View Details checkDetails

₹5,839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHARLOTTE TILBURY PILLOW TALK K.I.S.S.I.N.G LIPSTICK PILLOW TALK INTENSE (Deep berry-rose pink moisturising) View Details checkDetails

₹4,530

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Shadow Palette Quad - The Sophisticate - Full Size by CHARLOTTE TILBURY View Details checkDetails

₹9,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Primer Moisturizer 0. 5oz (Travel Size ) View Details checkDetails

₹3,357

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bobbi Brown Crushed Matte Lip Color Bare View Details checkDetails

₹2,885.36

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Full Coverage Sheer,Matte Foundation For Oily Skin Type Spf15 Warm Beige, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹5,271.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eye Liner # 01 Black I 3 G Parallel Import Goods View Details checkDetails

₹3,085.13

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Cream Finish 120 Lipstick - 2 per case. View Details checkDetails

₹6,255

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish, with Built-in Base Coat & Glossy Shine Finish, in Nude/Brown, 540 Checkmate, 0.4 oz View Details checkDetails

₹4,517

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Emeryl File 1 Each (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹3,246

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REVLON Glossy ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor, Forever Pink View Details checkDetails

₹5,912

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Anar Rasa 2.2 g, Maroon (brownish crimson) & Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal 2.2g, Pink View Details checkDetails

₹3,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Rose Lip Balm | Organic Nourishing Lip Balm | With Kokum Butter & Rose Petal Concentrate | Deeply Nourishes. View Details checkDetails

₹850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Lash & Brow Serum | Natural Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum | Boosts Volume | With Nourishing Oils | Use Overnight View Details checkDetails

₹1,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

M.A.C MAC Matte Lipstick Russian Red View Details checkDetails

₹4,086

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation NC20, 30 ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mac Prep and Prime Fix Plus Setting Spray Mist Mini Mac 1.0 Fl Oz View Details checkDetails

₹4,485

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAC M.A.C Studio Fix Natural Powder Plus Foundation For Oily Skin Nc20 For Women, 0.52 Ounce By M.A.C, Cream View Details checkDetails

₹3,675

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When it comes to makeup, we cannot compromise. From our foundation and primers to dozens of lipstick shades, we want nothing but the best! That is where luxury makeup brands come into the picture. These luxury makeup brands distinguish themselves through exquisite formulas, premium ingredients, impeccable packaging, and often, a storied legacy that spans decades or even centuries.

5 luxury makeup brands(Shutterstock)
5 luxury makeup brands(Shutterstock)

In this article, we explore five such brands whose names have become synonymous with beauty prestige—each offering its own unique synthesis of elegance, craftsmanship, and performance.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is where glamour meets artistry. Known for its luxurious makeup and skincare, the brand empowers women to glow with confidence. From iconic Pillow Talk shades to luminous foundations, every product blends innovation with timeless beauty. Charlotte Tilbury is more than makeup—it’s a transformative experience that celebrates radiance, elegance, and self-expression, making every woman feel like a star.

1.

CHAR-LOTTE TIL-BURRY Airbrush Flawless Finish Skin Perfecting Micro Natural, Beige Powder Medium, All Skin Type, 7.92 G
Loading Suggestions...

2.

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush – Pillow Talk
Loading Suggestions...

3.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY PILLOW TALK K.I.S.S.I.N.G LIPSTICK PILLOW TALK INTENSE (Deep berry-rose pink moisturising)
Loading Suggestions...

4.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Shadow Palette Quad - The Sophisticate - Full Size by CHARLOTTE TILBURY
Loading Suggestions...

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown redefined beauty with a philosophy rooted in enhancing natural features rather than masking them. The brand champions confidence with makeup that looks fresh, real, and approachable. Known for skin-friendly foundations, versatile palettes, and effortless lipsticks, Bobbi Brown creates products that empower individuality. Every shade and formula is crafted to suit real people, real skin, and real lives, making beauty inclusive and authentically you.

5.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Primer Moisturizer 0. 5oz (Travel Size )
Loading Suggestions...

6.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Matte Lip Color Bare
Loading Suggestions...

7.

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Full Coverage Sheer,Matte Foundation For Oily Skin Type Spf15 Warm Beige, 1 Count
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Eye Liner # 01 Black I 3 G Parallel Import Goods
Loading Suggestions...

Revlon

Revlon is a pioneer in accessible beauty, delivering trend-driven products with bold colours and quality formulas. From vibrant lipsticks to innovative nail polishes, Revlon inspires self-expression for everyone. The brand has built decades of trust by making beauty inclusive, fun, and attainable without compromising sophistication. Whether everyday essentials or glamorous statements, Revlon empowers you to create looks that are stylish, confident, and uniquely yours.

9.

Revlon Super Lustrous Apricot Fantasy Cream Finish 120 Lipstick - 2 per case.
Loading Suggestions...

10.

Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish, with Built-in Base Coat & Glossy Shine Finish, in Nude/Brown, 540 Checkmate, 0.4 oz
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Revlon Emeryl File 1 Each (Pack of 4)
Loading Suggestions...

12.

REVLON Glossy ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor, Forever Pink
Loading Suggestions...

Forest Essentials

Forest Essentials is where Ayurveda meets modern luxury. Each product is carefully crafted with natural herbs, cold-pressed oils, and fresh flower extracts, offering an indulgent skincare and wellness experience. Known as the “Art of Ayurveda,” the brand blends ancient beauty rituals with contemporary elegance. From soothing facial cleansers to rejuvenating oils, Forest Essentials celebrates purity, tradition, and self-care, making every product a sensorial journey of holistic beauty.

13.

Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Anar Rasa 2.2 g, Maroon (brownish crimson) & Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal 2.2g, Pink
Loading Suggestions...

14.

Forest Essentials Rose Lip Balm | Organic Nourishing Lip Balm | With Kokum Butter & Rose Petal Concentrate | Deeply Nourishes.
Loading Suggestions...

15.

Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal
Loading Suggestions...

16.

Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Lash & Brow Serum | Natural Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Serum | Boosts Volume | With Nourishing Oils | Use Overnight
Loading Suggestions...

MAC (Make-up Art Cosmetics)

MAC is the ultimate authority in professional makeup, trusted by artists and adored by beauty enthusiasts worldwide. With bold shades, long-lasting formulas, and trend-setting collections, MAC empowers creativity and self-expression. From iconic lipsticks to high-performance foundations, every product is designed to transform looks with precision and artistry. A true global beauty leader, MAC celebrates diversity, individuality, and innovation, ensuring there’s a perfect shade and style for everyone.

17.

M.A.C MAC Matte Lipstick Russian Red
Loading Suggestions...

18.

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation NC20, 30 ml
Loading Suggestions...

19.

Mac Prep and Prime Fix Plus Setting Spray Mist Mini Mac 1.0 Fl Oz
Loading Suggestions...

20.

MAC M.A.C Studio Fix Natural Powder Plus Foundation For Oily Skin Nc20 For Women, 0.52 Ounce By M.A.C, Cream
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

How to remove blackheads without popping or squeezing them; A Dermatologist suggests how to prevent and treat them

Does your makeup secretly cause skin pigmentation? A dermatologist explains

How to avoid cakey makeup? Our guide to help you ace that flawless look

 

  • What makes luxury makeup different from regular makeup?

    Luxury makeup brands use premium ingredients, advanced formulations, and often invest heavily in research, innovation, and packaging. They focus on performance, skin benefits, and an elevated customer experience that sets them apart from mass-market products.

  • Are luxury makeup products worth the price?

    Yes, if you value quality, long-lasting wear, unique textures, and skin-nourishing ingredients. Luxury brands also emphasize ethical sourcing, sophisticated packaging, and prestige value. However, the decision depends on personal preference and budget.

  • Are luxury makeup products safe for sensitive skin?

    Many luxury brands offer dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, or fragrance-free lines suitable for sensitive skin. Still, it’s best to do a patch test or consult a dermatologist before trying new products.

  • Do luxury makeup brands offer vegan products?

    Yes, several luxury brands are now introducing vegan and clean beauty lines. For example, Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass offer vegan options. Always read the label or brand website to confirm.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / From runways to vanity: 5 luxury makeup brands every woman should invest in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On