Gauahar Khan welcomes summer in 10k cotton handblock outfit

Gauahar Khan is a complete stunner, on screen and off it. The stunning beauty manages to woo her fans and followers every time she posts a new photo, video or simply gives any glimpse into her seemingly perfect life is a charmer and there is no denying this. The talented dancer, model and actor is not only giving her fans life goals but also major wardrobe envy. Gauahar can pull off a lehenga with as much ease as she can joggers, and the newlywed has been wearing more and more of Indian wear in her social media posts and her fans simply can't get enough.

Gauahar recently took to her social media feed to share a series of pictures of herself looking absolutely radiant as she wore an off-white cotton mulmul handblock printed straight kurta, with huge block prints down the front and a pretty lace, this came with matching dupatta and pants. The Noormahal set that Gauahar wore is from Tasha India's Baano collection and is priced on the brand's website at ₹9,450.

For her look Gauahar sported minimal dewy make-up, slicked back hair and a slow pony with big studs in her ears as the only accessories. Gauahar captioned the video, "Khushi mile ya gam badlenge naa hum , duniya chaahe badalti rahe. (sic)"





The comfort and festive wear collection by Tasha has soft hand-block printed cotton mulmul coloured in 'soothing hues of dusty rose, sky blue, pista green, pristine whites, the pieces are delicately sprinkled with meticulous hand block prints, laced with handmade crochet embellishments and tassels'.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Tandav. The series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Sarah-Jane Dias. It was directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.