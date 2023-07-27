The special time in the world of fashion is here. India Couture Week kickstarted on Tuesday and is already making headlines for all the right reasons. It is that time of the year when the fashion designers make fashion lovers swoon with their latest collections and ensembles. The inaugural show was a success as Kiara Advani walked the ram for fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock in a stunning pink sequined lehenga. The inaugural show was a success for more reasons than one. Smashing stereotypes, a gay model walked the ramp in a stunning lehenga and became the talk of the show. Rabanne Victor made headlines in a golden sequined lehenga as he walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock and made fashion lovers take notes. Gay model smashes stereotypes in a golden lehenga at India Couture Week(Instagram/@rabannevictor)

Rabanne shared the snippets of his walk from the show on his Instagram stories as he made headlines for all the right reasons. The model looked exquisite in a golden fish-cut lehenga. He decked up in a golden slip blouse, heavily embellished in golden sequin details. He further teamed it with a long and flowy skirt featuring bodycon patterns and frill details below the knees. He added more glam to her look in a golden sheer veil with a floor-sweeping train and golden sequin details at the borders. Falguni Shane Peacock's collection Renaissance Reverie was showcased at the show. Take a look at the walk of model Rabanne Victor here.

Rabanne Victor walked the ramp for designer Falguni Shane Peacock.(Instagram/@rabannevictor)

Rabanne further accessorised his lehenga look in a golden neck choker and a statement neck chain. In golden bangles, he added more glam vibes to his look as he walked the ramp and smashed the narrative that only women can wear lehengas. Rabanne is an acclaimed model, who regularly models for fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The model started his career at the age of 27. Needless to say, he made fashion lovers drool with his ethnic look in the fish-tail lehenga.

