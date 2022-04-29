Gearing up for veere’s wedding? Here are style tips to slay at bestie's big day

As fuss-free styles to glamorous looks and regal lehengas encourage us to ace the bridesmaid fashion this season, we can't keep our bridesmaid veins calm because that day is finally here - yes, it’s our veere’s wedding this summer and if you too, like us, are excited for your best friend's wedding preparations this season, this article is just for you. Remember all the plans you both made years ago - from endless conversations around flowers you’d want to decorate the mandap with and the mehendi designs to adorn your hands to how you’d both duet dance on your favourite Bollywood songs and how she is going to make the most beautiful bride in your universe, etc?

What felt like a dream then, is going to be a reality soon! Oh, but wait! How are you going to show up on her big day? Summer is here, so are the classic summer weddings but even with the flowers blooming and light refreshing summer air, wedding preps can be a hassle due to the heat and we understand deciding on a look can be a nerve-wracking ordeal as it’s not just any wedding - your BFF is getting married.

While you’d definitely not want to steal her thunder, you still have to dress your best. What better way to do that than pair your outfits with some trendy lightweight jewellery pieces? In an interview Deepshikha Gupta, Senior VP, Design at Melorra, spilled the beans on what’s in trend these days and suggested these recommendations:

1. Volume and ruffles - Give the tried and tested wedding outfit a contemporary twist by opting for a saree with romantic ruffles. Pair the single-hues elegant saree with a glamorous black/multicolour embellished blouse. A sleek, straight mane along with simple shoulder duster diamonds on the ears and a small clutch will complement this look beautifully.

2. The western touch - A well-fitted peplum choli with palazzos – it’s a classic! While the top is flattering, the flowy palazzos make a perfect accompaniment. Be it with or without heavy embroidery, go for subtle colour combinations. Simple gold statement earrings like the double-layered droppers or statement earclimbers with a sleek updo will add the ideal finishing touch to this wedding outfit.

3. Greek Goddess - Flowy and layered shararas just happen to be everyone's absolute favourite ethnic trends! The reason? Simply because of how stylish and comfy a fabulous piece can be! They are also versatile enough to be paired with just about any kind of top, from a fusion cropped blouse to a peplum kurti. Opt for lightweight gold neckwear which fits well or try a sleek & modern choker which contrasts the sharara’s volume yet makes an impact! Complete the look with a smoky eye.

4. Sparkle in sequins - Fancy a shimmery gown? What’s stopping you then? Just go for it! Balance the bling from the dress by keeping the makeup minimal and choosing an ensemble of Gemstone studded long earrings and a bracelet.

5. Create your own style - So, it’s your best friend’s wedding? We hear “what better timing to experiment with a few clothes.” Let the fashionista in you take the reign and so try unique combos like wearing a shirt or a crop top with lehenga. Don a lightweight layered necklace with stackable bracelets and pull your hair up in a messy updo, letting some loose tendrils frame your face.

6. If confused, go for fusion - Want to pull a modern look, but heart desires a traditional outfit at the same time? Get the best of both worlds by going for a dhoti saree. Add little drama with bold lips and a sleek ponytail. A pair of danglers with pearl or diamond embellishments will take your overall look to the next level.

There’s no other day like your BFF’s wedding but as you get busy with the bridesmaid duties, you might not find the time to decide on looking for yourself but we want you to shine as well and that’s the whole purpose of this article. So go ahead, take some inspiration from the above list and be ready to dazzle at your bestie’s wedding!