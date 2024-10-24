Get Shraddha Kapoor looks with these styles at Myntra this festive season

Elevate your festive style this season with looks inspired by Shraddha Kapoor! Myntra offers a stunning collection perfect for turning heads. Opt for flowy ethnic dresses adorned with intricate embroidery or chic lehengas that embody elegance and grace. Don’t forget to accessorise with statement jewellery to complete your glamorous ensemble. For a contemporary twist, explore stylish fusion wear that blends tradition with modern flair. Shraddha Kapoor inspired looks to add to your cart!

The INDYA X Shraddha Kapoor Pink Mirror Embroidered Ready to Wear Saree is a stunning addition to your festive wardrobe. This solid pink saree, without a border, features exquisite mirror embroidery that adds a touch of glamour. It’s designed for convenience, making it easy to wear and style. You can pair up this attire with high heels and add a touch of elegant jewellery.

Length 5.5 metres Width 1.06 metres (approx.) Material 100% Polyester Care Dry clean only

Looking for something stylish and comfortable? Introducing the INDYA X Shraddha Kapoor Green Floral Embroidered Maxi Sleeve Crop Top, a chic addition to your wardrobe! This stylish crop top features a vibrant green hue adorned with beautiful floral embroidery, complemented by a trendy boat neck and long, maxi sleeves. The intricate embroidered details enhance its elegance, while the zip closure ensures a comfortable fit. Made from 100% polyester, it's easy to care for with a simple hand wash. Elevate your festive look with this versatile piece that pairs perfectly with skirts or high-waisted pants, making it a must-have for any celebration!

Sleeve length Long sleeves Neck Boat Surface styling Embroidered Transparency Opaque Print Floral

Elevate your festive style with the INDYA Burgundy & Gold-Toned Printed Ready to Wear Ruffled Saree. This stunning saree features a rich burgundy hue beautifully accented with gold-toned floral prints and a stylish printed border. Designed for convenience, it’s ready to wear and drapes effortlessly for a sophisticated look. Please note that the saree does not include a blouse piece; the model is wearing a blouse for demonstration purposes. Made from 100% polyester, it requires dry cleaning for maintenance.

Material 100% Polyester Print Floral Wash care Dry clean Length 5.5 metres Width 1.06 metres (approx.)

Upraise your style with the Tikhi Imli Satin Saree with Cape, a captivating piece that blends elegance and modern flair. This gorgeous taupe saree showcases a solid pattern complemented by an embellished border, creating a luxurious look perfect for any special occasion. The included satin blouse adds to its charm, but keep in mind it comes as an unstitched piece; the blouse worn by the model is for illustration only. Be sure to check the image for the actual design of the blouse. Crafted from satin, this saree requires dry cleaning, ensuring it stays pristine for every event. Embrace sophistication with this stunning ensemble!

Material Satin Care Dry clean Occasion Festive Border Embellished Trends Celebrity Saree

Enhance your festive attire with the PATLANI STYLE Georgette 3-Layered Embroidered Ready to Wear Saree with Belt. This exquisite green saree features intricate floral embroidery and a solid border, adding a touch of elegance to your outfit. The embroidered details elevate its beauty, while the stitched blouse ensures a stylish and convenient fit. Made from pure georgette, this saree is not only stunning but also practical, as it can be easily machine washed. Ideal for celebrations or special gatherings, this saree is sure to make you shine with its vibrant colours and unique design. Embrace elegance with this captivating piece! Pair it up with jutti for ethnic look.

Material Pure Georgette Trends Ready to wear Ornamentation Embroidered Occasion Party

No outfit is truly complete without the right jewellery! To achieve that celebrity look, here are some stunning pieces that can be paired with these dresses.

With a stunning combination of elegance and style, introducing the Saraf RS Jewellery Rose Gold-Plated White AD-Studded Jewellery Set. This exquisite set includes a beautifully crafted necklace and matching drop earrings, both featuring dazzling white AD stones. The rose gold-plated necklace is secured with a convenient hook closure, while the earrings have a post and back closure for a secure fit.

Store your jewellery in a flat box to avoid scratches.

Keep perfumes and sprays away from your pieces.

Avoid soaking your jewellery in water.

Clean with a soft brush dipped in jewellery cleaning solution only.

Enhance your look effortlessly with this captivating jewellery set!

Base Metal Brass Plating Rose-Gold plating Trends Handcrafted Occasion Western

Whether it is Indian or western, this KARISHMA KREATIONS Unisex Gold-Plated Kada Bracelet, a stylish accessory that suits everyone. This gold-toned kada bracelet is crafted from durable stainless steel and features a luxurious gold plating, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. The foldover closure ensures a secure fit, making it easy to wear. With a diameter of 60.9 cm, it’s designed to fit comfortably on the wrist. This bracelet comes with a one-month warranty, provided by the brand/manufacturer. For care, simply wipe it clean with a soft cloth to maintain its shine. Elevate your accessory game with this versatile piece!

After wearing, clean your jewellery with a soft cloth.

Always keep your jewellery in a flat box to prevent scratches.

Keep sprays and perfumes away from your pieces.

Avoid soaking your jewellery in water.

Use a soft brush with a jewellery cleaning solution for cleaning.

Base Metal Stainless Steel Plating Gold plated Warranty One month Closure Fold over Type Kada

The KARATCART Set of 2 Gold-Plated Kundan Studded Rajwadi Bangles can really uplift your accessory collection. Each bangle features intricate detailing and is adorned with stunning kundan stones, making them a perfect blend of tradition and elegance. They come with a secure slip-on closure for easy wear. The set of two wearables comes in three sizes: 2.4, 2.6 and 2.8.

Gently wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth after each use.

Store your jewellery in a flat box to prevent scratches.

Keep sprays and perfumes away from your jewellery.

Avoid soaking your jewellery in water.

Clean with a soft brush dipped in jewellery cleaning solution only

Base Metal Alloy Stone type Kundan Plating Gold plated Occasion Ethnic

Elevate your festive attire with this charming sheeshphool that adds a touch of sophistication to any look! The Anouk Gold-Plated Kundan-Studded & Pearl Beaded Sheeshphool, a stunning piece that beautifully combines elegance and tradition. This exquisite accessory features a gold-plated design adorned with white and green kundan stones, complemented by delicate pearl beads. The sheeshphool is secured with a reliable hook closure for a comfortable fit.

Make Sure that you wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth after every use

To avoid any accident damages, store your jewellery in a flat box

Keep it away from sprays and perfumes

Do not soak your jewellery in water

Material Brass Type Matha Patti Plating Gold-plated Stone type Kundan

The Zaveri Pearls Gold Plated Kundan Studded & Pearls Beaded Jewellery Set is a stunning addition to your collection, featuring a beautifully crafted necklace, maangtika, and a pair of earrings. The gold-plated layered necklace showcases intricate details with white and green kundan stones, accented by elegant pearl beads, and is secured with a convenient drawstring closure. The matching drop earrings offer a perfect complement, each featuring a secure post-and-back closure. Completing the set, the maangtika is elegantly designed and secured with a hook closure, making this jewellery set ideal for any festive occasion.

Keep your jewellery away from sprays and perfumes

Do not soak your jewellery in water, it will fade away

Base Metal Alloy Stone Type Kundan Trends Meenakari Add-ons Maang tika Plating Gold-plated

Overall, achieving celebrity-style looks is all about combining stunning outfits with the right accessories and confidence. By selecting elegant garments and complementing them with exquisite jewellery, you can elevate your style to new heights. Whether it’s for a festive celebration or a special occasion, these curated pieces will help you stand out and make a lasting impression. Embrace your inner celebrity and let your unique style shine!

Frequently Asked Questions While Choosing Celebrity Looks How to identify which celebrity styles suit me? Look for celebrities whose aesthetics align with yours and take inspiration from their outfits. Consider your personal style and boy type.

What types of outfits shall I choose to get desired looks? Focus on versatile pieces such as elegant dresses, tailored suits, and chic separates. Accessories like statement jewellery and stylish bags can also elevate your look.

How can I elevate into my everyday wardrobe? Try to mix and match high-fashion pieces with your existing wardrobe. Look for statement items that can be styled in multiple ways to make them feel more personal.

Are there budget-friendly options available? Absolutely! Look for similar styles in high-street stores or online platforms that offer affordable alternatives. Thrift shops can also be great for finding unique pieces.

How crucial are accessories in completing the look? Accessories are something that plays a crucial role in elevating your looks. Items like earrings, necklaces, and bags can add a touch of glamour and help you achieve that polished, celebrity vibe.

