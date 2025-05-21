Halle Berry at 58 stuns in bold Gaurav Gupta gown with thigh slit that she couldn't wear on Cannes red carpet: See pics

Halle Berry's look for May 19's Chopard 'Caroline’s Universe' Dinner at the 78th Cannes Film Festival was high on drama and glamour. The corseted gown, from Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta's autumn-winter 2024 couture collection 'Jyotirgamaya', featured a structured bodice and sculptural draping. Also read | Halle Berry had to ditch her Gaurav Gupta dress at Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet due to festival's new dress code: 'The train is too big' Halle Berry at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the Chopard Universe Dinner. (Instagram/ Gaurav Gupta)

Halle Berry finally wore her Gaurav Gupta gown

The Hollywood actor paired the strapless deep wine-hued gown with pointed stilettos and ruby drop earrings. Interestingly, Halle Berry initially planned to wear this gown for her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2025 but had to change due to new festival dress code rules banning large trains and nudity. Instead, she opted for a black-and-white striped Jacquemus halter-neck gown.

Halle's gown embodies ‘sensuality, power, motion’

Gaurav Gupta was happy with Halle finally wearing his design, and shared the actor's pictures on his Instagram page on May 20. He wrote in the caption, “Halle Berry at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the Chopard Universe Dinner. Halle wears the Corseted Bordeaux spiral gown, a sculptural silhouette in silk satin. The gown features a boned bodice and an architecturally sculpted trail that unfurls infinitely from the waist down — embodying sensuality, power, and motion.”

More about Halle's look

The gown had a scooped sweetheart neckline, a thigh-high slit, a dramatic 3D petal‑like structural design at her right hip, and a theatrical cascade of fabric unfurling into a voluminous train before hitting the floor. Halle wore the gown with matching pointed-toe, ankle-strap stiletto. As for makeup, she opted for a soft smoky eye with a touch of shimmer to accentuate her eyes and a classic nude lipstick; her hair was styled in a chic curly bob.