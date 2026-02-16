Hardik Pandya's subtle nod to Mahashivratri at T20 World Cup Ind vs. Pak match costs more than Pak captain's salary
Hardik Pandya sported a sky-blue Shiva-inspired luxury watch at the T20 World Cup 2026 India versus Pakistan match.
Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya steered India to a commanding victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan. As the Men in Blue dismantled their arch-rivals with a thumping 61-run win, sealing the contest in emphatic fashion, fans found their eyes drawn not only to the scoreboard but also to the striking sky-blue watch on Pandya’s wrist - a bold accessory that stood out almost as much as the triumph itself.
The all-rounder perfectly coordinated his blue jersey with a statement accessory - the exclusive Jacob & Co Epic X Sport ‘Rudra’ Edition. The luxury timepiece reportedly carries a price tag nearly three times higher than the Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha’s monthly salary, making it as headline-grabbing as the match itself.
Let’s take a closer look at the lavish accessory.
Details of the watch
According to The Indian Horology, The Mumbai Indians captain sported the exclusive ‘Rudra’ edition of the Jacob & Co Epic X Sport - a limited edition rarity restricted to just 25 pieces worldwide and reserved strictly for the brand’s inner circle of friends and family, making it as exclusive as it is extravagant.
Housed in a 41mm Grade 5 titanium case with a slim 11.5mm profile and 50 metres of water resistance, the watch balances lightweight strength with everyday sport functionality. At its core is the in-house automatic Calibre JCHA01, operating at 4Hz with a 70-hour power reserve. The movement is dramatically skeletonised into the brand’s signature X-shaped architecture.
The rhodium-plated dial features intricate engravings honouring Lord Shiva in his Rudra form, woven with sacred Indian motifs - a subtle yet powerful nod from Pandya to Mahashivratri, the auspicious occasion on which the high-voltage clash was played. Artistic elements such as the “Om” symbol and Rudraksha-inspired detailing are woven seamlessly into the design, while the hands draw inspiration from the trishul and the damaru - reinforcing the divine theme. Completing the look is a sky-blue honeycomb rubber strap secured with a titanium deployment clasp, echoing both athletic energy and refined engineering.
Pricing
With a retail price of $28,000 (approximately ₹25,35,000), the Epic X Sport ‘Rudra’ Edition firmly positions itself within the upper tiers of contemporary luxury sports watches. Its valuation reflects not only the Grade 5 titanium construction and in-house skeletonised movement, but also its extreme rarity - just 25 pieces worldwide - and the bespoke spiritual craftsmanship embedded into its design.
Note to readers: This article is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
