Hina Khan stuns as a gorgeous bride on ramp, proves that not even cancer can hold her back. Watch

Hina Khan is back on the ramp, and she’s absolutely killing it! Despite facing a tough battle with Stage 3 breast cancer, Hina wowed everyone as she graced the runway at Times Fashion Week 2024 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The actor, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, strutted down the ramp in stunning bridal couture, leaving fans and netizens not just impressed but incredibly proud of her resilience. Hina Khan stuns as showstopper at Times Fashion Week 2024, donning an exquisite bridal ensemble.(Instagram)

Hina has been open about her health journey, keeping her fans updated on social media with her treatment progress. Her surprise appearance on the ramp amid such a challenging time was an absolute treat for her followers. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Hina Khan stuns in a dreamy skirt and blazer ensemble, redefines fashion trends. Check out her glam pics )

Hina Khan stuns as showstopper

Hina chased away our Monday blues by sharing a reel of her stunning look, along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "My father always used to say, 'Hey, Daddy's strong girl, don't be a cry baby, never complain about your problems, take control of your life, stand tall and deal with it.' So I stopped worrying about the outcome and just focused on what's within my control. The rest, I leave to Allah. He sees your efforts, hears your prayers, and knows your heart. This wasn't easy, but I kept telling myself, 'Keep going, Hina. DON'T EVER STOP.'" She concluded her caption by writing, “How do I look, BTW?”

Decoding Hina's stunning bridal look

Hina Khan stole the show as showstopper for Vinal Patel's 'Sajani' bridal collection. She looked breathtaking in a stunning red ensemble featuring a scoop-neck blouse adorned with intricate silver hand embroidery paired with a flared lehenga skirt, beautifully embellished with heavy sequin handwork, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. To complete the look, she draped a matching dupatta in the front, with an elegant veil over her head, adding an extra touch of elegance to her bridal look.

She accessorised her look with traditional Indian jewellery, including a stunning choker necklace, statement earrings, a nose ring, a matha patti, and bangles stacked on her wrist. Her makeup was on point with smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She finished off the look with her luscious tresses styled in a chic bun, pulling the entire ensemble together perfectly.