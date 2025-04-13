Hina Khan wows fans as she quickly recovers with a smile after stumbling twice on the ramp: "Handled it gracefully"

Hina Khan, who has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer, walked the Bombay Times Fashion Week for the brand Kiaayo. During her walk, she faced discomfort as she tripped twice in her walk, but with sheer grace and grit, she recovered every time with an unfazed smile. With a smile and confident poise, she carried on with the walk, showcasing her resilience and determination. Hina Khan wore an elegant look and walked the ramp. (PC: IG/@laxmikantbabloo)

ALSO READ: ‘You are a queen’: Hina Khan wows internet with fiery look in red gown, massive emerald-diamond necklace

How did fans react?

Fans unanimously agreed on how gracefully she bounced back each time she stumbled. From regaining her balance to fixing her posture and continuing with the walk, the entire moment showcased her ability to turn a slip into strength. At that moment, she carried herself forward, not fretting over what happened, and instead focused on finishing the walk.

One user commented how she kept her composure and wrote, “She didn't overreact ❤️,” while another agreed and noted, “She handled it gracefully 🔥👏.” Another called her, “Sherni & Sher Khan... 😍”

More about her look

Hina Khan wore an embroidered jacket with stunning artistic, floral beadwork and dense threadwork. The jacket radiated with peak maximalist energy, displaying a unique interplay of mute and bright colours that appeared cohesive.

The jacket was paired with a black floor-length skirt that featured a voluminous flare, subtle pleats with a thigh-high slit.

For accessories, she embraced a dual-toned palette of gold and silver. While her maang tika, bracelet, and necklace were in silver, her high heels added a touch of gold.

Letting the outfit shine, she opted for a dainty bun with loose, face-framing curls.

ALSO READ: If my body allows it, I will work: Hina Khan on navigating her cancer journey