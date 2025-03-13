Holi 2025: Top outfits and makeup looks to make you appear fashionable

Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great pomp and vigour. With vibrant splashes of colour, extravagant feasts, jamming and grooving sessions, the festivities are sorted. But what truly completes the celebration? Epic OOTDs that leave everyone, including those pesky friends ready to ambush you with colours, completely stunned! And, of course, the after-party calls for a fashion moment while you savour the delights. We have got you covered so that you are the best-dressed, while playing holi or at an after party. Make Holi memorable by putting your best fashion foot forward.(Shutterstock)

Styling tips

Go for lively, Holi-inspired outfits for after-party.(Pinterest)

Avani K. Chandan, Founder of House of Ara, shared her top styling recommendations for both playing Holi and celebrating at the after-party:

For playing with colours: Opt for easy-breezy cotton or linen outfits in white or pastel shades, they make the colours pop and keep you cool. Wear old clothes you don’t mind getting stained. Choose minimal jewelry, preferably waterproof or avoid it altogether. Tie your hair in braids or buns and protect it with a scarf or bandana. Finish with sunglasses and waterproof sunscreen.

Opt for easy-breezy cotton or linen outfits in white or pastel shades, they make the colours pop and keep you cool. Wear old clothes you don’t mind getting stained. Choose minimal jewelry, preferably waterproof or avoid it altogether. Tie your hair in braids or buns and protect it with a scarf or bandana. Finish with sunglasses and waterproof sunscreen. For after parties: Switch to flowy maxi dresses, co-ord sets, or vibrant kurtas in bright hues like fuchsia, yellow, or turquoise. Accessorize with statement earrings and comfy flats. Go for dewy makeup with a pop of colour on the lips or eyes to keep the festive vibe alive. Sarees are also one of the go-to options, for formal parties.

Makeup look

Capture the traditional big, bold eyes look from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. (Pinterest)

Now that outfit is sorted, let's understand the makeup looks. Since it's Holi, embrace the ebullient, colourful spirit and try to go for graphic liners that match the colour of your ethnic wear. If graphic liners feel too much, consider going for muted eyeshadows in the tone of the primary colour of your outfit. Colour coordination is the main style secret. It's perfect for a statement energy.

Although you can also keep it minimalist with kohl-lined eyes, black bindi (think Piku or Rani style.) Brownie points for nose pins.

