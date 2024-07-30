How to ace choosing the right bag that goes with your outfit

Handbags are an integral part of any look. They are more than functional accessories, they complete the entire look, tying together the loose ends of the different elements in the outfit. A bag seamlessly brings the outfit together to make it a cohesive ensemble. The outfit feels incomplete without a handbag, like missing a piece of the puzzle. It balances the ensemble and adds texture, depth, and proportion. When styled well, it can be a statement piece that elevates even the most ordinary dress. It has the potential to make or break your outfit. Knowing how to style a bag is the first step toward amping up your fashion game and turning heads. Every bag has a personality and learning how to sync it well with your outfit is a definite shortcut to acing the styling game.(Pinterest)

Pinch of colour

Monochromes go well with bright coloured bags. (Pinterest)

A single-colored outfit, whether it’s a classy jumpsuit or a trendy co-ord, needs a playful way of integrating color without diminishing the monochrome style. A pop of color can be added to the outfit with handbags. Opt for warm colors in a bag, like orange or red, when wearing achromatic colors such as grey, black, and white. This infusion adds a dramatic vibe to your outfit. Sling bags complement one-piece outfits well. Whether you choose a dainty bag or something larger, be mindful of the color and pattern.

Unwind with everyday charm

As a versatile bag, the tote bags can go well with fusion wear like kurtis and jeans. (Pinterest)

A tote bag pairs beautifully with fusion wear like kurtis and faded flared jeans. Anytime you want to radiate a casual, laid-back style, the tote is your go-to friend. Totes are versatile and can complement everyday outfits like jeans and tops as well as elegant cottagecore dresses like sundresses or floral midi dresses. However, avoid pairing totes with formal evening wear, such as cocktail dresses, as their breezy vibe clashes with the sophistication of evening attire. Every college student has had a tote phase, and the tote never truly fizzles out. Once a tote person, always a tote person.

Graceful formals

Satchel bags ooze a mysterious enigma, making you radiate with a mysterious and elegant vibe. (Pinterest)

Satchel bags scream dark academia. They pair perfectly with layered outfits, such as knit-sweaters with collared shirts, pleated skirts, or corduroy pants. It also goes well with oversized trench coats or simple blazers. Satchel bags refine an outfit, giving it a classy appearance.

Confidence Redefined

Mini shoulder bags make you look like a diva. (Pinterest)

You can never go wrong with a mini shoulder bag. It comfortably rests tucked under your arm, adding a dainty yet powerful touch to your look. This mini bag brings unparalleled charm to any outfit. It complements exceptionally well with chic crop tops, halter tops, leather pants, or bodycon dresses, enhancing your ‘it girl’ vibe and exuding confidence and allure with much aplomb. These mini shoulder bags are a quintessential cool-girl accessory.

Cool edginess

Fanny bags balance out the oversized outfits. (Pinterest)

A fanny bag is a must-have for your athleisure wardrobe. Other than its obvious practical purpose, it has a certain rebellious charm. It's also a classic tomboy bag. To channel old tomboy, pair it with street styles like cargo pants, an oversized graphic tee, or a denim jacket. It adds an urban and skater fashion touch to the outfit, ready to take on the day's new adventures.

