How to be dressed for your corporate meetings: Fashion expert shares workwear style tips for men and women

How you dress for a corporate meeting is your first handshake before the real one. It is not just about fashion, it is a language of intent, confidence and respect. Corporate chic: The art of dressing to impress at work without overdoing it.(File Photo)

Instantly elevate your corporate look without spending a fortune

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nealesh Dalal, Founder of JD School of Design, shared, “Dressing appropriately begins with understanding the setting. Every meeting has its tone—board meetings, creative pitches, investor presentations—each calls for a slightly different approach. However, one principle stays the same: Always look intentionally. Your outfit should say, ‘I showed up prepared.’ You can never go wrong with the classics.”

Workwear fashion tips: Trendy womenswear, menswear corporate styling for summers (Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash)

He revealed, “For men, it’s a tailored suit in navy or grey, a crisp shirt, and a solid tie. For women, a structured blazer, trousers, a pencil skirt, or a well-fitted formal dress does the trick. It’s about clean lines and understated elegance. A modest outfit that fits beautifully will always beat an expensive one that doesn’t. It’s not about price tags—it’s about presence and fabric plays a big role too.”

Style that speaks

Nealesh Dalal suggested, “Choose breathable, quality materials that keep you comfortable yet sharp throughout the day. When it comes to colour, ensure moderation with flair. Stick to neutral tones as your base—whites, greys, blacks, beiges—but add a touch of personality. A pop of colour in your tie, pocket square, or accessories can reflect your individuality without overwhelming your look.”

Break the monotony in your corporate dressing and make it more fashionable with these looks.(HT Photo/ Manoj Verma)

You could be wearing the finest suit but if your hair is messy or your shoes are scuffed, it breaks the illusion of professionalism. Nealesh Dalal asserted, “Attention to grooming shows attention to detail, and that matters in every industry. Don’t shy away from regional influences. A linen Nehru jacket or handcrafted fabric can beautifully blend tradition with modern formality, particularly in creative fields.”

At the end of the day, dressing for a corporate meeting is about respect—for yourself, for your work, and for the people across the table. Let your outfit say what your résumé can’t.