Inside Deepika Padukone’s bandhani sari look and how to recreate it on a budget

Deepika Padukone’s recent bandhani sari moment is a reminder of why Indian textiles never go out of style. Rooted in tradition yet styled with modern restraint, her look stood out for its rich bandhani print, jewel-toned palette, and delicate marodi embroidery edging, proof that heritage craft can feel current without being overdone.
This wasn’t about loud styling or excessive layers. Instead, the look leaned into texture, technique, and thoughtful accessorising, making it ideal inspiration for weddings, festive evenings, and intimate celebrations.
At the heart of the look is the bandhani sari; an age-old tie-dye technique originating in Rajasthan and Gujarat. What elevates Deepika’s sari is the marodi embroidery edging, a metallic threadwork detail that adds definition and quiet opulence without overpowering the print.
To recreate this aesthetic, opt for lightweight fabrics that allow the bandhani pattern to shine.
Recreate the vibe:
Choose deeper jewel tones such as plum, wine, indigo, or magenta, and look for subtle metallic borders rather than heavy zari.
Shop the look:
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
The Blouse: Textured, structured, and statement-ready
Deepika paired her sari with a richly textured blouse, balancing the softness of the drape with a strong, fitted silhouette. Embellished blouses work especially well with bandhani as they add contrast without clashing.
Styling tip:
Keep the blouse neckline classic, such as a rounded or modest V-neck, to let jewellery and sari detailing stand out.
Shop similar blouses:
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Jewellery: Kundan, chokers, and old-world elegance
The jewellery stayed firmly within the traditional lane, complementing the sari rather than competing with it. A kundan choker, matching earrings, and minimal layering brought in a regal finish.
Recreate the vibe:
Stick to one focal jewellery piece. If you choose a choker, skip long necklaces and keep earrings proportionate.
Shop the jewellery look:
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Hair, makeup, and finishing touches
Deepika’s styling stayed intentionally restrained; sleek hair pulled back, glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and a natural lip. This allowed the sari’s craftsmanship to remain the hero.
Easy styling rules to follow:
Hair: Low bun or sleek ponytail
Makeup: Dewy base, kohl-rimmed eyes, muted lip
Accessories: Minimal bangles or a single statement ring
By focusing on heritage techniques like bandhani and marodi embroidery, paired with structured blouses and classic jewellery, her look feels timeless, elegant, and deeply rooted in craft.
Decoding Deepika Padukone’s Bandhani sari look: FAQs
Bandhani is a centuries-old tie-dye technique known for its intricate patterns and cultural significance, making it relevant across generations.
Kundan or pearl-studded chokers, minimal earrings, and restrained gold tones complement bandhani prints without overpowering them.
Yes, when paired with rich fabrics, embroidered borders, and traditional jewelry, bandhani saris work beautifully for weddings and festive events.
Marodi embroidery adds fine metallic detailing along the edges, giving the sari structure and a refined, luxurious finish without heavy embellishment.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More