Inside Deepika Padukone’s bandhani sari look and how to recreate it on a budget

This wasn’t about loud styling or excessive layers. Instead, the look leaned into texture, technique, and thoughtful accessorising, making it ideal inspiration for weddings, festive evenings, and intimate celebrations.

Deepika Padukone’s recent bandhani sari moment is a reminder of why Indian textiles never go out of style. Rooted in tradition yet styled with modern restraint, her look stood out for its rich bandhani print, jewel-toned palette, and delicate marodi embroidery edging, proof that heritage craft can feel current without being overdone.

Decoding Deepika Padukone’s bandhani sari look: The Bandhani Sari: Where craft takes centre stage

At the heart of the look is the bandhani sari; an age-old tie-dye technique originating in Rajasthan and Gujarat. What elevates Deepika’s sari is the marodi embroidery edging, a metallic threadwork detail that adds definition and quiet opulence without overpowering the print.

To recreate this aesthetic, opt for lightweight fabrics that allow the bandhani pattern to shine.

Recreate the vibe:

Choose deeper jewel tones such as plum, wine, indigo, or magenta, and look for subtle metallic borders rather than heavy zari.

Shop the look: