Janhvi Kapoor flaunts sizzling pool party look in yellow halter-neck bikini

Setting summer vibes running high in the peak of winters, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor made us yearn for the warmer months like never before and her sizzling pool party look in a yellow halter-neck bikini is to be blamed. If you are looking for the hottest fashion upgrade to your swimwear wardrobe this New Year, let Janhvi sort your style woes with her latest smoking hot look in the floral yellow halter-neck bikini.

Taking to her social media handle, Janhvi shared a slew of pictures straight from the pool where she was seen oozing oomph with her sartorial elegance. The pictures featured the diva donning a mustard yellow base bikini top that came with a halter-neck detail and sported crimson and green floral leafy prints all over.

It was teamed with a matching mustard yellow base bikini bottom that too sported crimson floral prints and green leafy motifs all over. leaving her luscious tresses open down her back and drenched in pool water, Janhvi opted to go sans accessories to let her sensuous ensemble do the maximum talking.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Janhvi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi set the Internet on fire.

She captioned the pictures, “arcadia - findin my way back to ya (sic).” Needless to say, the pictures went instantly viral and broke the Internet with over 7 lakh likes while still going strong.

The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 included neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts while floral and string bikinis continue to trend in New Year 2022. Raising the bar of swimwear fashion goals, right at the onset of the New Year 2022, Janhvi Kapoor turned on the heat in the yellow bikini and fans could not keep calm.

Her latest bikini pictures makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe asap as the floral bikini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?