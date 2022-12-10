Janhvi Kapoor’s white midriff-baring gown is the perfect ensemble for beach

Janhvi Kapoor is ruling it. The actor is currently in Maldives and is giving us all kinds of travel goals, all the while showing us how to perfectly deck up for the beach and the sea, for each time of the day. The actor recently took off for her lavish vacation in the island country and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her vacay diaries. From posing in multicoloured ensembles for sun kissed pictures with the sea in the backdrop, to giving us sneak peeks of how to dress up perfectly for a quiet and serene evening by the beach, she is doing it all in style. Janhvi is an absolute fashionista and always keeps on ensuring to drop fresh fashion goals for us with every snippet from her best-dressed diaries. With the Maldives pictures, she is clearly winning our hearts, all over again.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor in beach-ready swimsuits and backless dress stuns at the Maldives

Janhvi, on Saturday, made our weekend better with a set of pictures of herself rocking an evening beach look. The actor, for the photoshoot by the beach, picked a satin white gown for the pictures. The actor looked perfect in the slip gown with a plunging neckline. The gown also featured cut-out details at both sides of the waist, baring her midriff. The gown then cascaded to a bodycon feature below the waist. Janhvi's gown came with backless details. The actor posed in it and looked into the sea. “Meet me in the pale moonlight,” Janhvi captioned her pictures.

Janhvi further accessorised her look for the day in bright blue hoop earrings and provided the necessary contrast to her look. The actor styled her hair in wavy curls and wore it open, as she posed for the pictures. Janhvi decked up in minimal makeup as she complemented her ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Janhvi aced the look to perfection.