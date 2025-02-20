Jaya Bachchan stuns at 76 in regal Ajrakh ensemble at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony

Jaya Bachchan made a stylish entry at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Mehendi ceremony last night. The former actor-turned-politician looked stunning in an exquisite Ajrakh ensemble, serving a masterclass in effortlessly styling traditional fabrics. At 76, she exuded grace and elegance, proving that fashion has no age limit. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Sarees, statement pieces and solidarity: How celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Bachchan use fashion in Parliament ) Jaya Bachchan exudes glamour in stunning Ajrakh ensemble at Aadar Jain's mehendi ceremony.(Instagram)

Jaya Bachchan stuns in glamorous Ajrakh ensemble

Jaya Bachchan donned a stunning ensemble from the shelves of the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit featured a beautifully crafted blue Ajrakh-printed, loose-fitted gown with an uneven hemline, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional hand-block printing.

Adding a touch of glamour, she layered it with a statement cape—an artistic masterpiece adorned with multiple fabrics and vibrant hues of blue, red, and green. The intricate sequin detailing throughout the ensemble elevated its regal appeal, while the uneven hemline, embellished with delicate golden accents, further enhanced its grandeur.

She accessorised her look with a statement diamond necklace featuring a striking red pendant, complemented by elegant stud earrings and a stylish pair of black heels. Her makeup was minimal yet sophisticated, with winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick shade. Adding to her graceful appearance, she styled her grey tresses in a chic half-updo, perfectly rounding off her elegant look.

About Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, born on April 9, 1948, is an Indian actress and politician. She married Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, and they have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. She has been serving as a member of the parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party since 2004. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.