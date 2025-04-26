Kiara Advani’s style files: Top 6 looks; From Preeti’s pastels to Mast-Mast magic; Kiara’s Kloset reloaded!

Kiara Advani isn’t just a film star — she’s a full-blown fashion phenomenon. With every role, she serves a distinct style vibe — be it the innocence of Preeti or the sass of a glam diva dancing to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Her on-screen looks are trendy, wearable, and always 100% heroine-approved. Kiara Advani’s style files: Top 6 looks; From Preeti’s pastel to Mast-Mast magic(Pinterest)

From bridal dreams to airport chic and everything in between, Kiara’s wardrobe has become a blueprint for every fashion-loving movie buff. Here are 6 of her most iconic movie looks that not only lit up the big screen but are also totally recreate-worthy IRL.

Top 6 Kiara Advani looks to recreate now!

Kabir Singh – Preeti’s pastel kurti magic

Kabir Singh – Preeti’s pastel kurti magic(Pinterest)

Kiara as Preeti gave us the ultimate soft-girl aesthetic. Her wardrobe featured straight-cut pastel kurtis in shades of baby pink, lavender, and mint green, always paired with chiffon dupattas. The makeup? Barely there. The hair? A neat braid or loose waves. It’s the kind of look that whispers “main heroine hoon” without trying too hard — perfect for college, brunch, or days you want to keep it sweet and simple.

Shershaah – Dimple’s understated elegance

Shershaah – Dimple’s understated elegance(Pinterest)

In Shershaah, Kiara looked ethereal — soft and delicate kurtas and suit sets with subtle jewellery. The look screamed elegance and respect, rooted in Indian bridal traditions with a timeless twist. Her understated makeup — rosy cheeks, soft smokey eyes — made it feel beautiful and elegant.

Jugjugg Jeeyo – Modern Punjabi pataka

Jugjugg Jeeyo – Modern Punjabi pataka(Pinterest)

In this film, Kiara’s bridal moment was ethereal — a traditional red lehenga with intricate gold zari work, layered polki jewellery, and a classic mathapatti. The look screamed royalty and respect, rooted in Indian bridal traditions with a timeless twist. Her understated makeup — rosy cheeks, soft smokey eyes — made it feel emotional and elegant.

Good Newwz – Luxe maternity meets millennial style

Good Newwz – Luxe maternity meets millennial style(Pinterest)

Pregnancy but make it stylish! In Good Newwz, Kiara wore elevated loungewear and sleek modern Indian outfits that redefined maternity fashion. Her floral co-ord sets and ethnic fusion wear were styled with minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup — making her look effortlessly polished.

Fugly – Delhi street vibe with Desi spice

Fugly – Delhi street vibe with Desi spice (Pinterest)

This underrated gem showed Kiara in her rawest, most grounded avatar. Her look here was very "North Campus chic" — think graphic tees with shorts, long shrugs, messy ponytails, and a dash of kajal. It was street-smart, budget-friendly fashion with a rebellious flair. Perfect inspo for college fests, casual outings, or that “I-woke-up-cute” kind of day.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine – Glam bombshell in bling

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine – Glam bombshell in bling(Pinterest)

A total filmy fantasy! Kiara’s recreation of this classic 90s number in Machine was all things bold and breathtaking. She wore a sparkly red dress paired with high heels— styled with voluminous curls, dramatic eyes, and highlighter that could be seen from space. It was retro Bollywood meets modern glam. If you're heading to a party or just want to channel your inner heroine, this one’s your cheat sheet.

Kiara Advani’s on-screen style game is a rollercoaster of romance, royalty, and full-blown glam. From her girl-next-door vibes to showstopping diva moments, every look tells a story — and every outfit can find a place in your wardrobe.

Kiara's Kloset reloaded: FAQs What is Kiara's most iconic bridal look in films? The red lehenga from Shershaah — regal, classic, and forever bride goals!

Where can I recreate Kiara’s “desi college girl” look? Fugly’s outfits are ideal — casual tees, patialas, juttis, and lots of confidence!

Is Kiara’s Good Newwz look wearable off-screen? Absolutely! Her stylish shararas and midi dresses are perfect for day-to-day glam.

Which movie shows Kiara’s boldest dancewear? Machine’s “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast” gave us sequins, sass, and ultimate glam!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.