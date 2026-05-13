Level up your styling game with these 7 grooming tools that deserve a spot in your cabinet

Men or women, everyone likes a little bit of styling. That little bit of time spent in front of the mirror can help you leave a lasting impression on people. However, your daily styling shouldn't be hectic. Which is why certain grooming tools should always have a spot in our dressers. From beard trimmers for that well-kept, clean look to a straightening brush for faster hair straightening, there is a grooming tool for everyone and for every occasion. Grooming tools to style your look (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Whether it’s maintaining a sharp beard, styling hair, or caring for skin, investing in quality grooming tools can elevate your daily routine and boost confidence in both personal and professional life. So, if you are a fan of grooming and styling, here are a few essential grooming tools that should be in your closet.

Trendy yet stylish grooming tools to buy Beard Trimmer

Keep your beard looking sharp and well-groomed with the latest beard trimmers designed for precision and comfort. From clean stubble to full beard styling, these tools make everyday grooming quick and effortless. Explore cordless options, adjustable trimming lengths, skin-friendly blades, and long battery life for a smooth experience at home. Whether you prefer a sleek professional look or a rugged style, the right beard trimmer helps you maintain your signature appearance with ease and confidence every day.