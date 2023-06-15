Lisa Haydon's pastel pink sequin saree look reignites fashion goals for every bride and guest. All pics inside

Lisa Haydon, the epitome of a fashionista, may not be actively pursuing movies, but she consistently stuns with her impeccable style showcased on her Instagram profile. From casual ensembles to breathtaking swimsuits and leisurely sun-soaked outings, Lisa's fashion diaries serve as a wellspring of inspiration. Her Instagram feed brims with mesmerizing pictures and videos from fashion photoshoots, each leaving us in awe. Her recent post featuring her in a scintillating saree is no different, further heating up our summer with her stunning visuals. Lisa Haydon undeniably elevates the fashion game, and her latest pictures have undeniably made this season hotter than ever. Keep scrolling to know more about her look. (Also read: Lisa Haydon is the modern-day bride in a stunning red lehenga ) Elevate your fashion game at summer weddings with Lisa Haydon's show-stopping saree look. (Instagram/@lisahaydon)

Lisa Haydon stuns in a pastel pink shimmer saree

Actress Lisa Haydon delighted her fans on Wednesday by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Loved this look so much by @arpitamehtaofficial 💕💕pop art in a sari! Wish we could do it all over again because my sister’s wedding might have been the most fun we’ve ever had, and there is no other outfit I would have rather danced the night away in." The photos showcased Lisa in a stunning shimmer saree designed by the renowned fashion designer Arpita Mehta Official, which she wore for her sister's wedding. The post quickly went viral, receiving numerous likes and comments from her followers. Let's take a moment to admire her captivating pictures.

Lisa Haydon's stunning saree mesmerizes in a delightful pastel pink hue, adorned with intricate silver sequin embellishments throughout. She expertly paired it with a sleeveless bralette blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline that added a touch of allure to her ensemble. The saree was beautifully draped, showcasing Lisa's impeccable style and grace. Lisa Haydon embraced a minimal makeup look, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. She kept her straight hair beautifully cascading down her shoulders. Lisa Haydon's saree serves as the perfect inspiration for the summer wedding season.

