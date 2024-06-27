Lord Brahma-inspired dress takes over Paris Fashion Week; Rahul Mishra's creation lauded as ‘stunning, incredible’

The inspiration behind Aura

Rahul posted pictures of a model from the show, walking on the runway in a black lacy-sequinned dress. What is special about this look is the headgear--two sequinned heads popping out from either side. Rahul wrote in his post that the dress is a tribute to the three-headed god, Lord Brahma.

“AURA | COUTURE FALL 2024 The Hindu god Brahma, also known as Trikaldarshi, meaning the seer of all time—the past, present, and future—is the creator of the entire cosmos. In mythology, he is represented with four heads to contemplate all directions at once. The garment symbolises god Brahma’s intrinsic energy of ‘seer’ with the two faces crafted onto the surface of the silhouette, representing the imperceptible nature of god and their creation’s aura surrounding it.”

Rahul Mishra's creation on a model.

Revolutionising fashion

Fans of the designer were stunned by the piece. “Damn, you had already revolutionized fashion but you really ate with this one,” wrote one. “Wow. That's something else entirely,” wrote another. “Kudos to your creativity. Love the thought behind Aura,” read another comment

Rahul Mishra has been enjoying incredible success over the last few years. Last year, Zendaya wore his saree-dress to the opening of the NMACC in Mumbai. His outfits have been seen on the likes of Golda Rosheuvel, Gwen Stefani and others too. Fashion stylist Law Roach wore his suit to the Met Gala this year.

Janhvi Kapoor walked for the designer at the Paris Fashion Week show. She wore a black top and a fishtail skirt in black for the runway.